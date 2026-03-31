11 Most-Visited Pennsylvania State Parks, Ranked

States with world famous national parks like Arizona's Grand Canyon National Park, Utah's Zion National Park, and California's Yosemite National Park get all the attention with their jaw-dropping, one of a kind natural features. But you don't need to hop on a plane or battle crowds to see what Mother Nature has afforded us — especially if you're in or near Pennsylvania. This state is jam-packed with 120 state parks spanning 295,000 acres, including those with waterfalls, crystal clear lakes, lush forests, deep ties to American history, and more.

For decades, people have been flocking to these parks for good reason — other than the fact that entry to all Pennsylvania state parks is free. Here, they enjoy boating, hiking, fishing, camping, horseback riding, cycling, and more. But which parks are the most popular of the bunch, and why? That's what Islands sought to uncover when we ranked the most visited Pennsylvania state parks based on how many annual visitors they received in 2024, based on data from Go Erie and TribLive. For even more beautiful Pennsylvania state parks, you can check out this one with a historic site that preserves America's earliest industrial heritage and this otherworldly Pennsylvania state park with endless mountain views. Here are the most-visited parks, ranked from highest to lowest visitor counts.