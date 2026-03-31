11 Most-Visited Pennsylvania State Parks, Ranked
States with world famous national parks like Arizona's Grand Canyon National Park, Utah's Zion National Park, and California's Yosemite National Park get all the attention with their jaw-dropping, one of a kind natural features. But you don't need to hop on a plane or battle crowds to see what Mother Nature has afforded us — especially if you're in or near Pennsylvania. This state is jam-packed with 120 state parks spanning 295,000 acres, including those with waterfalls, crystal clear lakes, lush forests, deep ties to American history, and more.
For decades, people have been flocking to these parks for good reason — other than the fact that entry to all Pennsylvania state parks is free. Here, they enjoy boating, hiking, fishing, camping, horseback riding, cycling, and more. But which parks are the most popular of the bunch, and why? That's what Islands sought to uncover when we ranked the most visited Pennsylvania state parks based on how many annual visitors they received in 2024, based on data from Go Erie and TribLive. For even more beautiful Pennsylvania state parks, you can check out this one with a historic site that preserves America's earliest industrial heritage and this otherworldly Pennsylvania state park with endless mountain views. Here are the most-visited parks, ranked from highest to lowest visitor counts.
Pymatuning State Park, Jamestown
Spanning nearly 17,000 acres — making it one of the biggest state parks in Pennsylvania — Pymatuning State Park is so large that part of it is in neighboring Ohio. However, the vast majority of it is in the Pennsylvania, especially Pymatuning Lake. With its year-round opportunities for fun, the park garnered more than 3.8 million visitors in 2024, making it the most-visited state park in Pennsylvania. One of the most popular activities to do in the park is fish — as long as you have a fishing license. With one, you can cast your hand from the shore or a boat at catching walleye, muskellunge, carp, crappie, perch, bluegill, and more. During winter, anglers can ice fish on Pymatuning Lake, or take to the ice to skate or boat. Ice skate rental and snacks are also available during this time.
Besides swimming from the lake's five beaches, boating, and fishing, Pymatuning State Park visitors can also stay on land to enjoy the area's natural resources. The park is home to both 161-acre Clark Island and 725-acre Blackjack Swamp, the latter of which used to be the Great Pymatuning Swamp. To stay overnight at the park, visitors should reserve a spot at one of the park's two Pennsylvania campgrounds or sole Ohio campground in advance, as they tend to get busy during the peak summer season, even though Pymatuning State Park has one of the highest number of campsites in the state.
Presque Isle State Park, Erie
With the only sandy, ocean-like beaches in Pennsylvania, it's no surprise that Presque Isle State Park in Erie had more than 3.5 million visitors in 2024. In this 3,200-acre peninsula with a name that translates in French to "almost an island," people can swim, surf, boat, fish, hike, cycle, and more. As they enjoy the park's beauty, they might even see endangered and rare species, as Presque Isle State Park is a National Natural Landmark with more of these types of animals than any other similar-sized spot in Pennsylvania. That's because the park has a wide range of terrain, such as forests, marshes, ponds, and of course, the shore. Migrating birds are also often spotted here, as the park is one of the best places for birding in America with more than 330 species seen, including bank swallows.
But unlike some other state parks, Presque Isle State Park has historic manmade sites to see, too. People can tour the 57-foot Presque Isle Lighthouse that dates back to 1872 when its construction began. It remains a working lighthouse equipped with an oil room where oil lamps were prepared and a nine-room home for the lighthouse keeper and their family. History buffs should also check out Perry Monument, built in 1926, commemorating Commodore Oliver Hazard Perry for his (and his crew's) efforts during the Battle of Lake Erie of the War of 1812.
Prince Gallitzin State Park, Patton
The nearly 1.9 million people who flocked to Prince Gallitzin State Park in Patton in 2024 likely did so to relish in the park's mountains, forests, rivers, and lakes, especially the 1,635-acre Glendale Lake. However, many aren't aware of the park's history. It was named for Father Demetrius Augustine Gallitzin who helped establish Cambria County which was, at the time, mostly farms. He did so after immigrating to the area from Holland and becoming the local doctor, lawyer, banker, and teacher. When the park was being planned in 1957, it was meant to be one of the biggest parks in the state.
But you don't need to be a history expert to enjoy Prince Gallitzin State Park's more than 6,200 acres, however. Just a few of the available activities here include bird watching, boating, kayaking, swimming, hiking, mountain biking, cross-country skiing, sledding, fishing, and ice fishing. You can hope to catch bass, pike, muskellunge, crappie, bluegill, and perch, all with a view of the Allegheny Plateau.
One of the best ways to get the most out of your visit to this park is to camp overnight, as it offers a campground with RV and tent sites, contemporary cabins, and cottages. This way, you'll have ample time to also check out the park's unique amenities like a 20-mile trail ideal for snowmobiling, hiking, and hiking, as well as an 18-hole disc golf course.
Point State Park, Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh is a bustling city with the second-largest population in Pennsylvania. But in the heart of this metropolis and at the confluence of Pittsburgh's Three Rivers is Point State Park, a green respite where people can gather for events, hang out on the City Side Lawn, experience history, and more. And that they do, as the 36-acre Point State Park had more than 1.5 million visitors in 2024.
For a breath of fresh air, people should head to Point State Park's woodlands, which feature trees, shrubs, and flowers marked by signage that wrap around the Allegheny and Monongahela riverfront walkways. Don't forget to look out to the 150-foot fountain as well. If you need an excuse to visit Point State Park, just look to the City Side Lawn, where festivals, concerts, and other events are held. You can enjoy assured that the park was completely renovated in 2013, marking the biggest park renovation in the state's history.
Point State Park was established in 1974, but its history dates back much further. The area was known as Fort Prince George for the French in 1754 and then as Fort Pitt for the British in 1759 — named for William Pitt, then-secretary of state of Britain. It was then claimed by Virginia and used by the Continental Army in 1777. Today, visitors can learn about its history at the Fort Pitt Block House, which was used to defend the fort, and the Fort Pitt Museum, which offers information about the French and Indian War.
Codorus State Park, Hanover
Whether they're a "landlubber" or not, visitors have their pick of outdoor fun at Codorus State Park in Hanover, which is why the park had more than 1.3 million visitors in 2024. The park's showpiece is the nearly 1,275-acre Lake Marburg, which offers about 26 miles of shoreline and plenty of opportunities for water-bound recreation. Boating is ample here — even in the winter, when boaters ice boat. During the warmer weather, canoes, kayaks, and pontoons can be rented. Anglers can also catch fish including trout, catfish, crappie, largemouth bass, and blue gill. Those who love wildlife might also spot ruddy ducks, mergansers, bald eagles, muskrats, herons, bluebirds, and white-tailed deer.
If you're looking for a more active trip to Codorus State Park, you can get your sweat on through a plethora of activities. The park manages nearly 195 acres for mountain biking and snowmobiling. People can also ski, sled, and ice skate here, as well as visit the 54-hole disc golf course. With so much to do and see — the park has everything from wetlands to forests that are just begging to be explored throughout it's 3,500 acres — it makes sense to stay overnight at Codorus State Park. Around 190 campsites with electric hookups, showers, and flush toilets are available, or visitors can stay at one of the park's more modern cottages, yurts, or at the onsite Black Rock Lodge. Camping is available from April through November.
Moraine State Park, Portersville
When you see the stunning forests and blue waters of Lake Arthur, it's tough to believe that Moraine State Park in Portersville, which garnered more than 1.09 million visitors in 2024, used to be a polluted mess filled with abandoned mine drainage. That was because during the late 19th century, the land that's now Moraine State Park was used for oil and gas drilling before being left to dilapidate. But after efforts including mine sealing, well plugging, and soil fertilization, the park became what it is today in 1970. These days, visitors can still see the remnants of the park's history through an old railroad grade as well as an oil exhibit.
Over Moraine State Park's 16,725 acres, one of visitors' favorite gems is Lake Arthur, which includes 42 miles of shoreline and 1,750 square feet of beach. From its two public beaches, people can swim and play beach volleyball. Or, they can take off from one of the lake's nine boat launches to kayak, sail, and boat. Kayaks, pontoon boats, and 15-foot tiller boats are available for rent. If you would rather that someone else do the boating for you, lake cruises are available, which are ADA-accessible.
Moraine State Park also offers fun activities on land that aren't as readily available at other parks. Equestrians can trek through 20 miles of trails, or rural explorers can geocache. Through it all, you might spot animals like turtles, deer, herons, osprey, bald eagles, and more.
Nockamixon State Park, Quakertown
If you love to fish and boat (especially in warm waters) you'll love 5,286-acre Nockamixon State Park in Quakertown. This park, which had more than 1.06 million visitors in 2024, is known for being home to 1,450-acre Lake Nockamixon, fed by Tohickon Creek, Three Mile Run, and Haycock Run. Since the Lenni Lenape Tribe once thrived here, the name Nockamixon is derived from the Lenni Lenape term "nocha-miska-ing," which translates to "at the place of soft soil."
The lake offers four launch ramps, a marina, and boat rentals, making it ideal for taking everything from catamarans to fishing boats to the waters. Fishermen can catch walleye, muskellunge, pickerel, and striped bass hybrids at any time of day or night, depending on which area of the lake they're in. Plus, as a Trophy Bass Lake and with plenty of smallmouth and largemouth bass in the waters, bass tournaments are regularly held here.
On land, people can grill and picnic after choosing from the park's three miles of hiking trails, nearly three-mile cycling trail, or 20 miles of horseback riding trails, some of which are open no matter the season. Visitors might find it surprising that the park, which features lush forests and rolling fields, is just a short drive away from bustling local areas like Philadelphia. However, in case city dwellers don't want to get too rustic, Nockamixon State Park has 10 glamping cabins that offer furniture, bathrooms, and electric heat.
Marsh Creek State Park, Downingtown
Whether you love boating or fishing in a massive lake, or swimming in a lifeguarded pool equipped with a shallow wading pool and modern amenities, you'll find yourself wanting to visit the more than 1,700-acre Marsh Creek State Park in Downingtown again and again. This park, which had over 1 million visitors in 2024, features both the 535-acre Marsh Creek Lake as well as a pool.
At the lake, visitors can rent rowboats, canoes, and sailboats, the latter of which is extremely popular due to the lake's winds. Sailboat races are sometimes hosted here, and windsurfers flock here, too. Fishermen can also catch black crappie, largemouth bass, channel catfish, yellow perch, and white sucker fish, and even leave their gear at home and rent from lake concessions. If you would rather stay in managed waters, Marsh Creek State Park offers that, too with its pool, open from Memorial Day weekend until Labor Day. But even after that, there's plenty to do at Marsh Creek State Park, since it offers ice fishing, ice boating, and 7 acres of hills for sledding. After a visit to the park, check out this nearby unique, historic "food forest" that's a flourishing garden of Eden in the Philly metro area.
Tyler State Park, Newtown
Years ago, the Tyler Estate along Neshaminy Creek in Newtown included nearly two dozen farms spread across 2,000 acres. Although the estate is no more, Tyler State Park is in its place, offering 14 original buildings as well as more than 23 miles of trails. Its more than 1,700 acres attracted nearly 1 million visitors in 2024.
Those more interested in the natural landscapes of Tyler State Park can hit the trails, which are mostly relatively short, ranging in length between less than a mile to 4.5 miles. Despite this, these trails pack stunning views, like the half-mile Woodfield Trail that meanders around a restored meadow and the half-mile White Pine Trail which goes to a scenic overlook. For a heartier hike, visitors can check out the 4.5-mile Hay Barn Grass Trail which goes by former Tyler Estate buildings, or the 2.6-mile Neshaminy Creek Trail which ends at the Schofield Ford Covered Bridge. Completed in 1873, this hemlock and oak bridge is the sole double-span bridge in the county and also the longest covered bridge in the county.
If history is what you're after, then check out the four barns that remain of George F. and Stella Elkins Tyler's estate. The Tylers bought the estate in the early 1900s and lived in the French Norman-style Solly House, which is now part of now part of the local community college. Their Colonial Revival style barn is the former stable where the Tylers cared for 25 horses.
Ohiopyle State Park, Ohiopyle
Action-packed whitewater rafting is better known in the Western United States, but thanks to Ohiopyle State Park in Ohiopyle, you don't need to trek so far to take to the water or see amazing waterfalls. The park, which had nearly 920,000 visitors in 2024, is known as being home to some of the best whitewater rafting in the region thanks to the raging Youghiogheny River. From the river, there are also plenty of thundering waterfalls to gawk at. The most popular waterfall is the 30-foot-high Cucumber Falls, which can be enjoyed from a tall viewpoint or from the pool that the falls crash into. Another favorite is the 20-foot-tall Ohiopyle Falls, which stretch as wide as the river and can be enjoyed from several viewpoints.
The park's waterfalls are so strong that even General George Washington couldn't get past them with his troops during the French and Indian War. Like other parts of the United States, prior to the area's settlement, what's now Ohiopyle State Park was the home of Indigenous people. It's thought that the name Ohiopyle comes from words that translate to "white, frothy water." But to some, the river and waterfalls aren't even the best part of the park. To some, that title belongs to the Ferncliff Peninsula, a National Historic Landmark. Visitors can see it via the 1.8-mile Ferncliff Trail that features views of the Youghiogheny River. A tropical swamp during ancient times, the peninsula is full of fossils as well as history as a former resort.
Raccoon Creek State Park, Hookstown
Nearly a century ago, then-president Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the New Deal, which included efforts to conserve America's many natural resources. One of those resources is what's now Raccoon Creek State Park in Hookstown, which is Pennsylvania's underrated state park with a waterfall, beach, and wildflower display. At over 7,500 acres, it's one of the biggest state parks in Pennsylvania. More than 735,000 people visited the park, which is about 25 miles from Pittsburgh, in 2024. Visitors can stay overnight at the park at campsites and cabins.
Raccoon Lake, which stretches for 101 acres, is one of the park's main attractions, as it offers boating and swimming. People can rent boats including canoes and hydrobikes to traverse the lake, or hop in from the 500-foot sandy beach. But for one-of-a-kind fun, visitors should check out the 700 types of plants that thrive within the park's wildflower reserve. They can see the region's destination for the most diverse wildflowers by hiking through nearly 5 miles of trails. The park is also home to the Frankfort Mineral Springs Falls, a 10-foot waterfall that is next to spouting waters that supposedly have healing properties. Decades ago, a health spa was near the waters to help people utilize them. Afterwards, check out this riverfront borough near Pittsburgh that's a walkable gem with historic charm and tasty eats.
Methodology
With so many Pennsylvania state parks offering such a wide range of natural landscapes, it wasn't easy for Islands to round up the most popular parks that visitors should check out when looking to enjoy the fruits of Mother Nature's labor. To do so, we examined 2024 data from GoErie.com and TribLive.com to see which parks — ranging from Pymatuning State Park that had more than 3.8 million 2024 visitors to Raccoon Creek State Park that had nearly 736,000 2024 visitors — were the most beloved by visitors. These 11 parks swept the other 109 to show why they're the most visited in the state thanks to their plethora of amenities, camping opportunities, wildlife, trails, and bodies of water. It's also worth visiting this Pennsylvania under-the-radar state park for lake views and camping.