The French Island That Could Pass For Hawaii

Cast in the Indian Ocean between Madagascar and Mauritius lies the French island of Reunion. Though the island is governed by the mainland, which is over 5,400 miles away, Reunion distinctly resembles the dramatic landscape of some place much further. Here, you could be forgiven for thinking you ended up in Hawaii, since Reunion's geography also has active volcanoes, black-sand beaches, lush peaks, and cascading waterfalls.

Nearly half of the island is protected as Reunion Island National Park, overlapping with the UNESCO World Heritage Site dubbed the Pitons, Cirques, and Remparts of Reunion Island, which covers most of the island's center. The park is home to Reunion's two unique volcanoes, the extinct Piton des Neiges and the actively erupting Piton de la Fournaise, as well as breathtaking cirques (verdant natural valleys surrounded by cliffs). While adventurous travelers can discover this stunning inland landscape by hiking, visitors seeking an answer to Hawaii's legendary sandy shores can beeline to Reunion's coastline, which boasts both volcanic black-sand stretches and tropical white-sand lagoons with access to coral reefs.

Reunion is often overshadowed by its better-known island neighbor, Mauritius, a breathtaking island for a budget-friendly tropical vacation. However, this under-the-radar French paradise is worth the journey. Reunion's Roland Garros Airport sits just outside the island's capital of Saint-Denis and receives non-stop flights from French cities, including Paris and Marseille, as well as from Mauritius, Madagascar, and South Africa. The best time to visit Reunion for outdoor adventures is June through October, which is the island's dry season.