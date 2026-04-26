The French Island That Could Pass For Hawaii
Cast in the Indian Ocean between Madagascar and Mauritius lies the French island of Reunion. Though the island is governed by the mainland, which is over 5,400 miles away, Reunion distinctly resembles the dramatic landscape of some place much further. Here, you could be forgiven for thinking you ended up in Hawaii, since Reunion's geography also has active volcanoes, black-sand beaches, lush peaks, and cascading waterfalls.
Nearly half of the island is protected as Reunion Island National Park, overlapping with the UNESCO World Heritage Site dubbed the Pitons, Cirques, and Remparts of Reunion Island, which covers most of the island's center. The park is home to Reunion's two unique volcanoes, the extinct Piton des Neiges and the actively erupting Piton de la Fournaise, as well as breathtaking cirques (verdant natural valleys surrounded by cliffs). While adventurous travelers can discover this stunning inland landscape by hiking, visitors seeking an answer to Hawaii's legendary sandy shores can beeline to Reunion's coastline, which boasts both volcanic black-sand stretches and tropical white-sand lagoons with access to coral reefs.
Reunion is often overshadowed by its better-known island neighbor, Mauritius, a breathtaking island for a budget-friendly tropical vacation. However, this under-the-radar French paradise is worth the journey. Reunion's Roland Garros Airport sits just outside the island's capital of Saint-Denis and receives non-stop flights from French cities, including Paris and Marseille, as well as from Mauritius, Madagascar, and South Africa. The best time to visit Reunion for outdoor adventures is June through October, which is the island's dry season.
Explore Reunion with hikes and scenic flights
While Hawaii has the most hiking trails of any American state, hikers will also find plenty of options in Reunion, which has almost 600 miles of trails that range from multi-day challenging treks to easier scenic nature paths. For a simple hike with Hawaii vibes, try out the verdant Voile de la Mariee (Bridal Veil) hike, a 1.5-mile loop that leads to the remarkable Bridal Veil falls, which tumble down the lush side of Cirque Salazie. Those desiring a longer trek should venture to see Piton de la Fournaise, Reunion's active volcano. Here, a five-hour journey leads you past rugged, moon-like plains and craters carved out by lava flow. The most experienced hikers can embark on one of the three "Grande Randonnee" (GR) trails, which are intense, days-long hikes through the island. The longest is the GR-R2, a nearly 90-mile journey that begins at Saint-Denis in the north, leads through the green and mountainous heartland of Reunion Island National Park, and ends on the island's southern shore.
While many visitors to Hawaii opt for helicopter tours to get a birds-eye perspective on the archipelago's diverse landscapes, you can also take a scenic flight over Reunion to admire the island's unique tapestry of terrains. Planetair 974, a top-rated option on Tripadvisor, offers a number of tours, ranging from 20-minute to 75-minute flights. From the air, you'll look down upon Reunion's most legendary natural landmarks, such as the highly active Piton de Nieges volcano (which you may see erupting), the stunning black-sand beach of Etang Sale in the south of the island, and the highly secluded but pristine Mafate Cirque, which you can only reach by foot or by air.
Discover Reunion's best beaches
Just as Hawaii is famed for its world-class beaches, Reunion's coast showcases nearly 20 miles of picture-postcard beaches for leisurely vacation days. And similar to Hawaii, whose residents invented the sport of surfing, Reunion has a history as one of the most popular surfing destinations in the Indian Ocean. This is due to its reliable wave breaks. While many beaches were once closed to surfers and swimmers because Reunion was a hot spot for sharks, the last attack was in 2019 (per American Surf Magazine). The island has also taken action to prevent attacks. Experienced surfers who want to tackle Reunion's waves should head to St. Leu, the island's most famous surf break on the western coast, which has started to host surfing competitions again in the past few years. Even if you're not a surfer, this is a great place to spot whales from the beach during the summer season.
Another beautiful beach on the island that could easily pass for one in Hawaii is Etang Sale on the southwestern coast. This black-sand shoreline is towered over by tall palm trees and buffeted by strong waves. While swimming is prohibited to the north of the beach because of the powerful surf, swimmers can venture to the sheltered cove to the south for peaceful swimming and lifeguard supervision. For the classic tropical vision of clear water lapping onto white-sand beaches fringed by palms, head north to Hermitage Beach. Measuring over 4 miles, this white-sand shore boasts a tranquil blue lagoon that is protected by the offshore Natural Marine Reserve coral reef that brims with marine life.