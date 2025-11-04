The US State With The Most Hiking Trails Is Perfect For Outdoor Enthusiasts
Colorado's Rocky Mountains are home to one of the world's most beautiful hikes. Hawaii has the Kalalau Trail, one of the most challenging hikes in the country, and the so-called Hobbit Trail, an enchanting hike through a mossy fairyland to a secret beach, is in Oregon. But California has the most hiking trails in the country — far more, in fact, than any other state. With more than 13,000 miles of trails, 280 state parks, and nine national parks, it is the perfect escape for outdoor enthusiasts.
When it comes to hiking conditions, of course, quality is as important as quantity. Apart from the staggering amount of trails and parks California has to offer, there is a diverse range of landscapes and moderate weather in comparison to many other regions. For this combination of reasons, the Golden State also ranked first in a recent report by the outdoor apparel brand KÜHL that analyzed the top U.S. destinations for hiking.
Hike past waterfalls and redwoods in Northern California
KÜHL's research considered three factors — trails, safety, and weather conditions — to determine a score for each state. While California didn't perform well in terms of safety, ranking near the very bottom of the list, its vast trail network and mild weather made up for it.
So what are some of California's hiking highlights? There's Yosemite National Park, featuring the iconic Mist Trail, a wildly popular route that's considered one of America's most dangerous hikes. Stay at the nearby Ahwahnee (rooms starting at $649 per night), a National Historic Landmark with a heated outdoor pool, an elegant restaurant, and views of Half Dome and Yosemite Falls. It's 170 miles from San Francisco and its international airport.
Elsewhere in Northern California, hike past towering redwoods on the Rockefeller Loop, an easy trail through a fairytale forest that leads to an ethereal teal-blue river. It's part of Humboldt Redwoods, an hour-long drive south of Eureka. Spend the night at Miranda Gardens Resort (rooms from $156 per night), in a wooded setting just outside the park, and go for burgers and craft beer at nearby Redwood Palace.
Discover urban and desert trails in SoCal
Other key hiking areas include the untamed oceanfront trails of Big Sur and the rugged trails around Lake Tahoe. Southern California has plenty to offer, too. Take the trek up to Griffith Park Observatory, home to a classic planetarium that's surrounded by the largest urban-wilderness municipal park in the United States. A breathtaking hike right in the heart of Los Angeles, it's easily accessible no matter where you're staying in the city.
Check into the Hotel Bel-Air, a timeless Los Angeles beauty with Old Hollywood luxury, or book a room at the more casual and budget-friendly Vibe Hotel Hollywood (rooms can be around $118 per night) in the Los Feliz neighborhood, near the Griffith Park Observatory trailhead. Before the hike, grab breakfast or lunch at The Trails, a simple café in Griffith Park with shaded outdoor seating. It's about a half-hour drive to downtown Los Angeles (more with traffic), or 50 minutes to an hour using public transportation.