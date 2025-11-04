The US State With The Most Hiking Trails Is Perfect For Outdoor Enthusiasts

Colorado's Rocky Mountains are home to one of the world's most beautiful hikes. Hawaii has the Kalalau Trail, one of the most challenging hikes in the country, and the so-called Hobbit Trail, an enchanting hike through a mossy fairyland to a secret beach, is in Oregon. But California has the most hiking trails in the country — far more, in fact, than any other state. With more than 13,000 miles of trails, 280 state parks, and nine national parks, it is the perfect escape for outdoor enthusiasts.

When it comes to hiking conditions, of course, quality is as important as quantity. Apart from the staggering amount of trails and parks California has to offer, there is a diverse range of landscapes and moderate weather in comparison to many other regions. For this combination of reasons, the Golden State also ranked first in a recent report by the outdoor apparel brand KÜHL that analyzed the top U.S. destinations for hiking.