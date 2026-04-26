This Is Pennsylvania's Oldest City (And It's Decades Older Than Philadelphia)

With its Revolutionary War-era sites like the Liberty Bell and Independence Hall, where the Declaration of Independence was signed back on July 4, 1776, there's certainly no shortage of famous landmarks in Philadelphia. You'll also find Old City, a 22-block area that's listed among the best historic districts to visit in America. That being said, although Philly is by far the biggest — and best-known — city in the state for Revolutionary War buffs, it's certainly not the oldest. Chester, Pennsylvania, was settled by the Swedish in 1644, a few decades before the City of Brotherly Love entered the picture. Not only has Chester been continuously inhabited for far longer than Philadelphia, but it's also the oldest city in the entire state.

Chester is located in Delaware County, on the banks of the Delaware River. It's less than 30 minutes from Philly and easily accessible along Interstate 95. Although the city is home to about 34,000 people, it has a lot to offer when it comes to dining, entertainment, and historic attractions. You'll find plenty of landmarks that are listed on the National Register of Historic Places, like the old courthouse, which dates back to 1724, and even William Penn's Landing Site, where the famous Englishman and advocate for religious freedom first docked in 1682. You'll even find the grave of John Morton, one of the signers of the Declaration of Independence, in the heart of downtown.