This Is Pennsylvania's Oldest City (And It's Decades Older Than Philadelphia)
With its Revolutionary War-era sites like the Liberty Bell and Independence Hall, where the Declaration of Independence was signed back on July 4, 1776, there's certainly no shortage of famous landmarks in Philadelphia. You'll also find Old City, a 22-block area that's listed among the best historic districts to visit in America. That being said, although Philly is by far the biggest — and best-known — city in the state for Revolutionary War buffs, it's certainly not the oldest. Chester, Pennsylvania, was settled by the Swedish in 1644, a few decades before the City of Brotherly Love entered the picture. Not only has Chester been continuously inhabited for far longer than Philadelphia, but it's also the oldest city in the entire state.
Chester is located in Delaware County, on the banks of the Delaware River. It's less than 30 minutes from Philly and easily accessible along Interstate 95. Although the city is home to about 34,000 people, it has a lot to offer when it comes to dining, entertainment, and historic attractions. You'll find plenty of landmarks that are listed on the National Register of Historic Places, like the old courthouse, which dates back to 1724, and even William Penn's Landing Site, where the famous Englishman and advocate for religious freedom first docked in 1682. You'll even find the grave of John Morton, one of the signers of the Declaration of Independence, in the heart of downtown.
Must-see historic sites in Chester, Pennsylvania
The Avenue of the States anchors Chester's historic shopping and dining district. Here you'll find The Chester Courthouse, which dates back to 1724, making it the oldest continuously used public building in the U.S. These days, it serves as an in-stone reminder of Pennsylvania's Colonial past. In the words of one reviewer on Google, "[This is a] Very well-maintained historical courthouse. ...The [vibe] and feeling you get walking in this place will take you back in time." The site is only open on weekdays, but it also hosts occasional events, like Declaration of Independence readings in July.
History buffs can also visit the Caleb Pusey House, which is just 2 miles from downtown and dates all the way back to 1683. It's even said to have hosted the likes of William Penn. The house is open to the public for tours on weekends between May and October, and, although admission is free, there is a recommended donation fee of $1. You'll also find the Schoolhouse Museum on the grounds, which was built in 1849 and educated local millworkers.
Finally, you can drive just 10 minutes along Route 291 to reach the infamous Lazaretto Quarantine Site, where Yellow Fever patients were treated as far back as 1799. You can explore the grounds on a self-guided audio tour available for free online. Of course, it also doesn't take long to reach destinations like Coatesville, another city outside Philly with vintage charm and tasty eats.
Restaurants and arenas in Chester, Pennsylvania
You'll find an abundance of restaurant options in downtown Chester, most of which are within walking distance of one another. There's Everybody Eats Cafe, where the menu includes twists on Philly favorites, like salmon cheesesteaks. "I love when you can tell a chef just has a love of food and a vision," writes one former customer on Google. If you want to try a classic cheesesteak, however, you can always head to Pat's King of Steaks, a Philadelphia gem that claims to have invented the popular sandwich. Down the street from Everybody Eats is Duo Taco and Bowls, which serves Afro-Mexican fusion dishes in a colorful setting and boasts many five-star reviews on Google.
Chester is also known for its large-scale entertainment venues, such as Subaru Park, which seats approximately 18,500 fans. It's been the home stadium for the Philadelphia Union, the city's Major League soccer team, since 2010. A short drive away at Harrah's Casino and Racetrack, there are over 86,000 square feet devoted to gaming. You'll find several onsite restaurants, as well as a horse racing track that hosts fast-paced harness races. Like Subaru Park, Harrah's is also a part-time concert venue.
If you're traveling to Chester from far out of town, you'll likely fly into Philadelphia International Airport, which is just 6 miles away. It's also easy to take a day trip to Chester from downtown Philly, thanks to the Wilmington/Newark Commuter line, which runs on a regular schedule daily.