Pennsylvania's Famous Eatery Is A Philadelphia Gem Claiming To Have Invented The Cheesesteak

When visiting the birthplace of American democracy, there's a short list of things of you have to do. Get an up-close look at the 2,000-pound Liberty Bell, then run up the "Rocky Steps" at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Next, line up for a cheesesteak, a delicacy considered by some to be the best sandwich in America. Locals have varied (and heated) opinions of where to get theirs, but one option is a classic spot in South Philly — the famous Pat's King of Steaks, where the sandwich was allegedly invented in 1930.

The cheesesteak consists of chopped beef (often ribeye) that's fried with sliced onions (optional) on an open grill before being topped with melted cheese and served on a freshly baked roll. According to local legend, the sandwich was born nearly a century ago when two Italian-American brothers got creative with ingredients at lunchtime at the Italian Market, one of the country's oldest open-air markets that remains a foodie paradise today. Pat Olivieri, who operated a hot dog cart at the time, asked his brother, Harry, to pick up beef instead of sausages at the neighborhood butcher. He then cooked the steak with onions on the hot dog grill, scooping the mixture onto an Italian roll.

One regular customer, a taxi driver, asked Pat to replicate his creation on the spot. After a few bites, he reportedly said, "Hey... forget 'bout those hot dogs, you should sell these." And Pat's King of Steaks has been selling them ever since — though, as National Geographic notes, cheese wasn't added until later. Cheesesteak lovers have the restaurant's manager, "Cocky Joe" Lorenza, to thank for the delicious final touch, as he was the first to add slices of provolone to the Olivieri brothers' original creation.