Pennsylvania's Famous Eatery Is A Philadelphia Gem Claiming To Have Invented The Cheesesteak
When visiting the birthplace of American democracy, there's a short list of things of you have to do. Get an up-close look at the 2,000-pound Liberty Bell, then run up the "Rocky Steps" at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Next, line up for a cheesesteak, a delicacy considered by some to be the best sandwich in America. Locals have varied (and heated) opinions of where to get theirs, but one option is a classic spot in South Philly — the famous Pat's King of Steaks, where the sandwich was allegedly invented in 1930.
The cheesesteak consists of chopped beef (often ribeye) that's fried with sliced onions (optional) on an open grill before being topped with melted cheese and served on a freshly baked roll. According to local legend, the sandwich was born nearly a century ago when two Italian-American brothers got creative with ingredients at lunchtime at the Italian Market, one of the country's oldest open-air markets that remains a foodie paradise today. Pat Olivieri, who operated a hot dog cart at the time, asked his brother, Harry, to pick up beef instead of sausages at the neighborhood butcher. He then cooked the steak with onions on the hot dog grill, scooping the mixture onto an Italian roll.
One regular customer, a taxi driver, asked Pat to replicate his creation on the spot. After a few bites, he reportedly said, "Hey... forget 'bout those hot dogs, you should sell these." And Pat's King of Steaks has been selling them ever since — though, as National Geographic notes, cheese wasn't added until later. Cheesesteak lovers have the restaurant's manager, "Cocky Joe" Lorenza, to thank for the delicious final touch, as he was the first to add slices of provolone to the Olivieri brothers' original creation.
Feast on a cheesesteak from Pat's King of Steaks
Today, Pat's King of Steaks is open 24/7 on a busy corner of East Passyunk Avenue near the intersection of 9th and Wharton Streets. There's usually a line at this famous spot, which gives hungry patrons a moment to decide between a classic cheesesteak and variations like the mushroom pepper cheesesteak or the chicken cheesesteak. "Lives up to the hype," said a recent reviewer on Google. "The steak was juicy, flavorful, and worth every bite — definitely the best I've had." An out-of-town visitor called the sandwich "a true Philly cheesesteak. Nothing fancy here, it's true street food at its best."
The ordering process is fast-paced, but luckily for first time diners, it never changes. When it's your turn, simply step up to the first window and indicate if your sandwich should be "with" (or "wit," as locals pronounce it) or "without" ("wit-out") onions. Next, make your cheese decision: plain, provolone, American, Cooper Sharp, or Cheez Whiz. Then, you'll pay; cash is preferred, but you can use a card, provided you're okay with paying a surcharge. Finally, you'll move to the second window to order extras like cheese fries or drinks. When your order is ready, grab a seat at one of the casual outdoor tables, if you can. Otherwise, you'll eat it standing up, which is often part of the experience.
While enjoying your cheesesteak, you might notice a similar-looking cheesesteak shop across the way. It's Geno's Steaks, Pat's main competitor, also open 24/7 and serving a devoted fan base. Try both and choose for yourself, or get out and explore other cheesesteak spots that locals recommend. According to reviews, the hands-down best places to get a cheesesteak in Philly also include John's Roast Pork in South Philly and D'Alessandro's Steaks in Roxborough.