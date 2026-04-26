Just Off California's Coast Is The Only National Park Where You'll Find Miniature Island Foxes

You'll have to board a boat if you want to explore the Channel Islands, and as you cross the Channel, you'll have a great chance of seeing massive pods of dolphins, or — in the right season — maybe even a whale or two. That said, ferry seats are limited and sell out well in advance. Moreover, none of the islands offer the kinds of services available that you might expect of a mainland national park, so when you board that ferry, you'll have to bring all of the food, water, and gear you need for a day on the islands with you — and if you're prone to seasickness, that should include medication, because the Channel waters can get rough.

Once you arrive, there is very little to protect you from the elements on any of the Channel Islands, so dress in layers and come prepared with sunscreen and lots of water. To that end, note the weather forecast when you're choosing a date to visit. Though the islands have a Mediterranean climate with temperatures averaging around 60 degrees Fahrenheit year-round, they can be very windy, and sunny days can be brutal with very little shade. Sea temperatures are also cold, ranging from the mid-50s in the cooler months to the low 60s in the warmer months on average. Since water activities like snorkeling, diving, and kayaking are popular in the park, you'll want to note sea temperatures and conditions before setting out.