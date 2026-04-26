Just Off California's Coast Is The Only National Park Where You'll Find Miniature Island Foxes
California's Channel Islands National Park is a haven for outdoor enthusiasts, featuring windswept sea cliffs, unique wildlife, and a wild island refuge with no services, little to no cell signal, and few visitors. It's the only place in the world to spot the adorably diminutive island fox and a haven for rare wildlife, garnering its nickname: America's Galapagos Islands.
Drive the 70 miles from Los Angeles to the small coastal city of Ventura, and you'll be able to board a ferry to any of the park's five islands: Santa Cruz, Santa Rosa, Anacapa, San Miguel, and Santa Barbara. And with miles of hiking trails like the famous Potato Harbor Trail, pint-sized foxes to keep an eye out for, and a rich marine ecosystem just offshore to explore, each of the five islands offers pristine natural beauty. Here's how to make the most of your visit to the Channel Islands National Park and glimpse its famously small vulpine residents.
The Channel Islands are home to tiny foxes found nowhere else
Landing on the islands will then open up a strange parallel world, a microcosm of pre-development California you'll find almost nowhere else. Adorable but tenacious island foxes, a diminutive subspecies of gray fox, are seen around campgrounds, often so close to human haunts that arriving visitors are briefed on keeping their distance. These foxes are endemic to six of the eight Channel Islands, including three within the national park: Santa Cruz, Santa Rosa, and San Miguel.
If spotting a fox is a high-priority itinerary item for you, there are some islands and spots where you'll have better odds than others. Santa Cruz Island, the largest of the five in the national park, is typically cited as the best base for fox-watchers, and visitors on Reddit frequently recommend the Scorpion Canyon Campground area near the Scorpion Cove ferry landing as the most reliable place to spot them. (The above photo was taken behind a picnic table at that campground.) Though sightings are most reliable on Santa Cruz Island, you may also have some luck spotting them near campgrounds on Santa Rosa and San Miguel islands. Take care if you're lucky enough to spot a fox. Visitors in the same Reddit discussion have also noted that island foxes are very attuned to humans, but it's imperative not to get too close or leave food where a fox might get into it to prevent aggressive interactions and keep foxes from learning to rely on human handouts as a food source.
What you should know before you go
You'll have to board a boat if you want to explore the Channel Islands, and as you cross the Channel, you'll have a great chance of seeing massive pods of dolphins, or — in the right season — maybe even a whale or two. That said, ferry seats are limited and sell out well in advance. Moreover, none of the islands offer the kinds of services available that you might expect of a mainland national park, so when you board that ferry, you'll have to bring all of the food, water, and gear you need for a day on the islands with you — and if you're prone to seasickness, that should include medication, because the Channel waters can get rough.
Once you arrive, there is very little to protect you from the elements on any of the Channel Islands, so dress in layers and come prepared with sunscreen and lots of water. To that end, note the weather forecast when you're choosing a date to visit. Though the islands have a Mediterranean climate with temperatures averaging around 60 degrees Fahrenheit year-round, they can be very windy, and sunny days can be brutal with very little shade. Sea temperatures are also cold, ranging from the mid-50s in the cooler months to the low 60s in the warmer months on average. Since water activities like snorkeling, diving, and kayaking are popular in the park, you'll want to note sea temperatures and conditions before setting out.