Nevada's Oldest Mall Is A Hub Of Shops And Tasty Eats Minutes From Downtown Las Vegas
Although many of the hotel casinos along the Las Vegas Strip have luxury stores like Prada, Dior, and Cartier, shopping in Sin City is not just an activity for those with deep pockets. The Strip also features Ross Dress for Less, Target, and other nationally recognized department stores. To continue the shopping spree without the crowds and to see a relic of Las Vegas' past, venture off the Strip to the Boulevard Mall.
Located less than 3 miles behind Wynn (Las Vegas' largest casino) and the High Roller Ferris wheel, Boulevard Mall has been in business since 1968. Today, you'll find familiar brands like Hot Topic, Bath and Body Works, and Foot Locker. Boulevard Mall shows off the region's diversity as well. El Mercado is a special part of the mall where you can find international food markets and handcrafted items from multiple Central and Latin American countries. Elsewhere in the mall, you can see some beautiful henna designs at Shaista's Threading & Henna Art or check out music instruments and mariachi-inspired clothing items at Mariachi Depot.
Enjoy an eclectic mixture of restaurants and museums at Boulevard Mall
What makes Boulevard Mall even more worth visiting are its restaurants, which are as diverse as the international food markets. Enjoy authentic Mexican food at Mariscos Los Cabos, Italian meals at Pizza N Pizza, Venezuelan eats at Panpanccs, American classics at Hot Dog on a Stick and P. Dub's BBQ, and desserts at 702 Churros & More. The increasing prices of Las Vegas vacations have led some to call the city America's "playground of the rich," but you'll be pleasantly surprised by the prices at many of the Boulevard Mall restaurants. For example, Panpanccs and 702 Churros & More both have plenty of options for under $20.
There are also museums inside the Boulevard Mall. For example, the Filipino-American Museum reveals the lengthy history of Filipino-Americans through art, language, and cultural exhibits. For an ultra unique immersive art experience, head to the mall's Infinity Museum. This is one of many kid-friendly attractions in Las Vegas, but adults will be intrigued as well. Throughout the multiple rooms, you'll come across the world's largest kaleidoscope, mirrors creating colorful 360-degree displays, huge balloons, and more.