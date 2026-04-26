Nevada's Oldest Mall Is A Hub Of Shops And Tasty Eats Minutes From Downtown Las Vegas

Although many of the hotel casinos along the Las Vegas Strip have luxury stores like Prada, Dior, and Cartier, shopping in Sin City is not just an activity for those with deep pockets. The Strip also features Ross Dress for Less, Target, and other nationally recognized department stores. To continue the shopping spree without the crowds and to see a relic of Las Vegas' past, venture off the Strip to the Boulevard Mall.

Located less than 3 miles behind Wynn (Las Vegas' largest casino) and the High Roller Ferris wheel, Boulevard Mall has been in business since 1968. Today, you'll find familiar brands like Hot Topic, Bath and Body Works, and Foot Locker. Boulevard Mall shows off the region's diversity as well. El Mercado is a special part of the mall where you can find international food markets and handcrafted items from multiple Central and Latin American countries. Elsewhere in the mall, you can see some beautiful henna designs at Shaista's Threading & Henna Art or check out music instruments and mariachi-inspired clothing items at Mariachi Depot.