Think Vegas Is Just For Adults? Here Are The Kid-Friendly Attractions I Recommend As A Local Mom

If you think Las Vegas is just for adults, think again! The "Entertainment Capital of the World" is an amazing vacation destination for people of all ages. As a longtime Las Vegas resident and mom, I often find it equal parts humorous and perplexing to see posts on social media that read something to the effect of "Is it a good idea to bring kids to Las Vegas? I'm worried there will be nothing for them to do!" Over 400,000 children live within Clark County, Nevada, which means that the city of Las Vegas and the surrounding metropolitan areas have many of the same kid-friendly attractions you'll find in cities of a similar size. From splash pads to indoor playgrounds, museums, arcades, and roller coasters, there's truly something for all ages.

But even the Las Vegas Strip, long-marketed as a Disneyland for adults, offers numerous activities for both children and kids at heart. In fact, one of my favorite things to do in Las Vegas (both with and without children) is to spend the day at the pool. As locals, we often take advantage of the midweek resort discounts and book a staycation at one of the Strip properties just so that we can cool off on a hot summer day in the lazy river at MGM or at the wave pool at Mandalay Bay. Below are a few of my favorite family-friendly places to visit. Every location on this list is a 30-minute drive or less from the Strip.