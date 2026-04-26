Here's What Happens To Left-Behind Items On Cruise Ships

So you've come home from your cruise vacation missing something. You left your coat in the closet, your kid's favorite stuffed animal under the bed, or (horror of horrors!) your passport in the safe, and you're wondering if there's any way you could be reunited with your belongings. Luckily for anyone who's ever left something important behind, replacing lost items need not be added to the list of things that unexpectedly jack up the cost of your cruise — there's usually a way to get your things back. Losing your stuff while traveling is extremely common — even the TSA has a lost item policy in place — and cruise lines know this, so all isn't lost if you leave something behind.

Although exact procedures differ depending on the cruise line, most have a similar policy for handling lost items. Some items that are not deemed to be valuable, like toiletries or clothing, are likely to be thrown away, but those that the cruise line deems likely to be missed will probably be logged in a database and sent to a lost and found facility, usually at the cruise line's main office. Then, items are typically held for a certain time period — there's no industry standard for how long this may be — and, depending on the item and the cruise line, they'll usually be donated, trashed, or sold at the end of this period. If you want to get your lost items back before this happens, most cruise lines have a similar lost items return procedure.