Here's What Happens To Left-Behind Items On Cruise Ships
So you've come home from your cruise vacation missing something. You left your coat in the closet, your kid's favorite stuffed animal under the bed, or (horror of horrors!) your passport in the safe, and you're wondering if there's any way you could be reunited with your belongings. Luckily for anyone who's ever left something important behind, replacing lost items need not be added to the list of things that unexpectedly jack up the cost of your cruise — there's usually a way to get your things back. Losing your stuff while traveling is extremely common — even the TSA has a lost item policy in place — and cruise lines know this, so all isn't lost if you leave something behind.
Although exact procedures differ depending on the cruise line, most have a similar policy for handling lost items. Some items that are not deemed to be valuable, like toiletries or clothing, are likely to be thrown away, but those that the cruise line deems likely to be missed will probably be logged in a database and sent to a lost and found facility, usually at the cruise line's main office. Then, items are typically held for a certain time period — there's no industry standard for how long this may be — and, depending on the item and the cruise line, they'll usually be donated, trashed, or sold at the end of this period. If you want to get your lost items back before this happens, most cruise lines have a similar lost items return procedure.
What to do if you've lost something on a cruise
Most major cruise lines — including operators like Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Norwegian — direct guests to submit a lost-and-found request through an online form after disembarkation. These forms normally require details such as the sailing date, ship name, cabin number, and a description of the missing item. Once submitted, the request is reviewed and logged into the cruise line's lost-property system, where it's matched against items recovered during cabin turnover or found in onboard public areas. If the item is located, guests are usually contacted with the next steps, which often include arranging return shipping at the traveler's expense.
That said, remember that you're working on an uncertain timeline here. Especially in the case of cruise lines that don't specify their holding period, it's imperative to file your claim as soon as you realize you've left without something. Royal Caribbean holds items for 30 days according to Reddit users, for example, while Cunard lists a much roomier three-month holding period.
Although inquiring about lost items this way tends to be a fairly straightforward procedure, and past cruisers have reported that it can be effective, the best outcome is always to avoid leaving anything behind in the first place. So don't leave anything up to chance and make a thorough sweep of your cabin before you disembark to make sure you're going home with everything on your cruise packing list.