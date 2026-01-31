Here's What TSA Really Does With Items Left Behind At Checkpoints

Getting through security checkpoints at U.S airports can be a hassle. Even though the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is finally phasing out one of its most annoying airport security checks — the dreaded requirement to take off one's shoes — travelers still may need to remove jackets, ensure that liquid items don't exceed the 3.4-ounce limit, and take larger electronic devices out of their bags, depending on the location. Given all of this, it's easy to accidentally leave something behind on the other side of the X-ray machine, leaving you to wonder — what does the TSA really do with items left behind at checkpoints?

Great question, especially considering that nearly 100,000 personal items are left behind at TSA checkpoints every month. According to the administration's website, any belongings left are held for at least 30 days or until they're successfully reclaimed by their owners. TSA agents turn over these items, typically at the end of the day, to the airport's Lost and Found area. Every U.S. airport has one, and you can find its contact information by searching the TSA's online directory. You can also file a claim online if you lose any personal items during the screening process, and the more detail you can provide, the more likely you'll be able to recover them.

There are a few exceptions to the general rules, however. If you leave behind a form of ID, and it's not claimed within 30 days, the document will be destroyed. Forgot your laptop? After 30 days, if it's not claimed, electronics will be wiped clean of personal data (to protect its original owner) or destroyed.