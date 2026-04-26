The Museum At California's Iconic Los Angeles Landmark Is Closing Down In 2026 For Renovations

Although it wasn't until 1977 that the opening of an on-site museum made them a bona-fide tourist attraction, the La Brea Tar Pits have been a local curiosity and source of scientific excitement for far longer. That is perhaps not surprising: Images of majestic, long-extinct Ice Age creatures trapped in the inescapable pool of sticky tar that would become their final resting place have captivated the public for as long as we've known what they were.

And that's been a pretty long time. The unusual bubbling "springs" of tar in the area were first mentioned in the 1769 journal of a Spanish friar, and later inhabitants reported finding animal fossils trapped in those wells. That said, it still wasn't until the early years of the 20th century that scientists realized those fossils belonged to long-extinct creatures. Excavations have been ongoing ever since, and paleontologists are constantly making new discoveries.

It was that constant influx of new discoveries that inspired philanthropist George C. Page to fund an on-site museum. In the fifty years since the museum opened, though, its look and feel have become somewhat dated — not to mention overloaded with new acquisitions that don't fit the present space. The closure and subsequent renovation of the museum aim to bring the museum into the 21st century with more modern displays and improved research facilities alike.