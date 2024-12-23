Los Angeles' 'Smelliest Experience' Is A Truly Unique Fossil Museum And Massive Tar Pit

The La Brea Tar Pits & Museum is open daily, the exception being the first Tuesday of every month. Tickets can be purchased online. With specific stipulations, this can be one of the most exciting free things to do in Los Angeles. For example, if you are an Angeleno (that is, you live in Los Angeles), you can enter the admission at no cost during the weekdays but only between 3:00 and 5:00 p.m. If you have an EBT card from the state of California, admission is also free.

Note that there is an additional fee to view "Titans of the Ice Age" and "Ice Age Encounters." Nevertheless, if you're on a budget, take into account that there is no cost to enter Hancock Park. In other words, you don't have to spend any money to experience the lake pit and Pleistocene garden. Although it's notoriously difficult to find parking on Miracle Mile, the La Brea Tar Pits & Museum does have a paid parking lot. While there is a gift shop, there is no onsite eatery.

Luckily, another LA landmark, the Original Farmers Market, is only a five-minute drive away. There's no lack of dining options here — plus, The Grove is a must-visit located next to the Original Farmers Market. For even more distinct museums in the city, read about Los Angeles' important art and garden oasis and the macabre destination in Hollywood that's no place for the squeamish.