Los Angeles' 'Smelliest Experience' Is A Truly Unique Fossil Museum And Massive Tar Pit
Wilshire Boulevard on Los Angeles' Miracle Mile features some of the city's most significant cultural institutions. Take, for instance, the La Brea Tar Pits & Museum, also referred to as the George C. Page Museum. On display, you'll find a plethora of Ice Age-era fossils, including those belonging to mammoths and other animals that existed thousands of years ago. However, what makes this destination so unique is that these fossils were uncovered onsite. You see, the land the museum is situated on is abundant with asphalt, creating the so-called tar pits. This is responsible for a not-so-pleasant smell that emanates throughout the area, with one Yelp reviewer comparing it to burnt rubber.
Sadly, many unlucky creatures met their fate in the asphalt. Paleontological excavations began in the early 1900s, and since then, over 3.5 million fossils have been discovered. In addition to mammoths, the collection includes everything from dire wolves, which have been extinct for 10,000 years, to dragonflies and saber-toothed cats. However, arguably the most impressive highlight is the massive lake pit of asphalt. It's located directly outside the museum in a green space called Hancock Park. Visitors can view (and smell) the lake pit, which is notable for its mammoth replicas and odious sulfuric scent. Despite this, the La Brea Tar Pits & Museum is a perfect outing for natural history aficionados and little ones.
Scientific fun at the La Brea Tar Pits & Museum in Los Angeles, California
A day at the La Brea Tar Pits & Museum is educational yet exciting. Aside from admiring an array of fossils and dioramas, there are plenty of activities that will keep visitors occupied. Step into the fossil lab, and you'll discover scientists hard at work processing excavation finds. On that note, the La Brea Tar Pits & Museum also allows visitors to view excavations at sites Pit 91 and Project 23. The latter is especially notable as these fossils were brought to light not at the La Brea Tar Pits but next door at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA). If you want further insight into the fossil lab and Project 23, there is a guided excavator tour available daily. To learn even more, you can also attend "Discoveries From the Tar Pits," a daily talk offered at the museum.
Head outside to Hancock Park and to the Pleistocene garden, featuring an assortment of plants that are a nod to Los Angeles' Ice Age. Children will no doubt enjoy all this. However, there's more that's specifically catered to little ones. At the La Brea Tar Pits & Museum's 3D theater, they can watch "Titans of the Ice Age," a short but thrilling animated film. There's also "Ice Age Encounters," a puppet show starring a saber-toothed cat. At the time of this writing, this is only offered on Wednesdays and Thursdays mornings. The La Brea Tar Pits & Museum is highly rated on Tripadvisor, receiving the Travelers' Choice award in 2024. Many reviews say this is a must-visit in Los Angeles, with one individual writing that it's an "Excellent place to spend a day learning about our planet."
Know before you go to the La Brea Tar Pits & Museum in Los Angeles, California
The La Brea Tar Pits & Museum is open daily, the exception being the first Tuesday of every month. Tickets can be purchased online. With specific stipulations, this can be one of the most exciting free things to do in Los Angeles. For example, if you are an Angeleno (that is, you live in Los Angeles), you can enter the admission at no cost during the weekdays but only between 3:00 and 5:00 p.m. If you have an EBT card from the state of California, admission is also free.
Note that there is an additional fee to view "Titans of the Ice Age" and "Ice Age Encounters." Nevertheless, if you're on a budget, take into account that there is no cost to enter Hancock Park. In other words, you don't have to spend any money to experience the lake pit and Pleistocene garden. Although it's notoriously difficult to find parking on Miracle Mile, the La Brea Tar Pits & Museum does have a paid parking lot. While there is a gift shop, there is no onsite eatery.
Luckily, another LA landmark, the Original Farmers Market, is only a five-minute drive away. There's no lack of dining options here — plus, The Grove is a must-visit located next to the Original Farmers Market. For even more distinct museums in the city, read about Los Angeles' important art and garden oasis and the macabre destination in Hollywood that's no place for the squeamish.