Popular LA Tourist Traps To Avoid (And What To Check Out Instead), According To A Local
If you've booked your ticket to LAX hoping for a taste of the glamour, year-round sunshine, and movie magic of the City of Angels, you're not alone. Los Angeles airports hosted nearly 40 million passenger arrivals in 2024 alone. However, there are many things Hollywood gets wrong about visiting Los Angeles. It is rarely like the movies, and if you ask any local, you'll no doubt hear the same warnings about a lot of the same tourist traps.
The unfortunate reality of Los Angeles tourism is that several of its most iconic spots don't quite live up to the hype. Whether they're ill-maintained, plagued by awful traffic, nothing like the pictures, or located in areas that are difficult to get to, they're not worth your precious vacation days.
I've learned this the hard way since I moved to Los Angeles in 2021. The city is packed with both secret gems that LA tourists miss and avoidable tourist hotspots. While some local attractions have me coming back time and time again, there are plenty of others I don't bother with — and wouldn't if I were you. So, if you're planning your first visit, here are five Los Angeles attractions I've found overrated — and five extraordinary, sometimes surprising alternatives for each.
Overrated: Hollywood Walk of Fame
Los Angeles' famed movie industry brings in a huge chunk of its tourists, but it regularly baffles Angelenos that the blisteringly overrated Hollywood Walk of Fame seems to be the go-to movie-related attraction for many of those visitors. Its appeal is understandable, to be fair. Sure, it's unique. Not a whole lot of cities are in the business of awarding stars to entertainment industry lights and plopping them down in the middle of what must be the only even sidewalk in all of LA.
And it's one of the city's most iconic spots, so that alone puts it at the top of many lists. However, the somewhat run-down Hollywood area doesn't quite deliver the movie magic visitors expect. It's crowded and dirty, and everywhere you turn, there is somebody — business or individual — trying to sell you something. There's a reason Hollywood is often cited as one of LA's most disappointing neighborhoods.
Hollywood is inherently commercial, but the Hollywood Walk of Fame feels so commercial that it has lost the spark entirely. I came away from my first visit with a single thought: "That's it?" I'd lived in LA for three years before I made it out here, and once I did, I came away with the feeling that I hadn't been missing out. If you're interested in the movie side of Hollywood and not the tourist side, there are many other attractions with more to offer — including the alternative below.
Alternative: Warner Bros. Studio Tours
Spoiler alert: Barring any extremely abnormal circumstances, you won't find any bona fide celebrities on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Nor will you gain any deeper insight into how the film industry operates. If that's what you're after on your LA visit, it's best to go directly to the source. And while there are plenty of movie studio tours to choose from, visitors near-unanimously say that the Warner Bros. studio tour is the best for true movie buffs.
While some fans might want to prioritize the studio behind their favorite franchise, several Warner Bros. studio tour packages are available to suit a variety of tastes. A TCM Classic Movies tour focuses on productions and sets from the Golden Age of Hollywood. Spooky season brings a horror-themed tour through the studio's backlots with access to props and costumes. There is a variety of tours at different lengths and price points if you're looking for a little bit of everything.
Although I have not personally taken a studio tour, it's a no-brainer if you want to learn how movies are made in this world capital of film. You may not stumble upon your celebrity crush, but if you're interested in the inner workings of the film industry, this acclaimed studio tour would be a much better use of your time than shoving through a crowd of people taking photos of stars on the sidewalk.
Overrated: LA County Museum of Art (LACMA)
This one pains me because one of LA's premier cultural institutions really shouldn't be showing up on a list of its most overrated attractions. A museum with such heavyweights as Picasso, Goya, and Rodin in its collection can't possibly be overrated, can it? Ordinarily, I'd say no. But suffice to say, this isn't the best time to plan your LACMA visit. Much of LACMA has been under construction for years, and vast chunks of the collection are off-limits. According to its website, the entire permanent collection is off display while a new wing is being built to house it (projected to open in April 2026), so much of LACMA's best art is not available to the public (as of this writing). And in my opinion, the art that is still accessible isn't quite as compelling as what you would find at neighboring museums.
Plus, many LA visitors only hit up LACMA for one reason, and that's the famous "Urban Light" public art installation by artist Chris Burden (pictured above). Though its 2008 opening predated the Instagram influencer boom, it's been thoroughly co-opted by the selfie set in recent years and has become one of the most popular LA spots for an artistic photo. It's also, unfortunately, a total tourist trap. There's a paradox with these photo spots: The more photogenic they are, the harder it is to get a great photo there. This perpetually packed art installation, open 24 hours a day, is the perfect example. Don't go out of your way — trust me, there are a hundred better places to get your LA glamor shot.
Alternative: Norton Simon Museum
You may have been expecting me to recommend the Getty Center here. That would be a fair assumption — it's a stunning campus and by far the buzziest Los Angeles museum — but if you're going to visit one art gallery while you're here, I would suggest this frequently-overlooked museum in the leafy suburb of Pasadena instead.
There are a couple of reasons why I think the Norton Simon Museum is the better art stop for LA visitors with limited time. First off, it's approachable: Norton Simon's smaller collection definitely punches above its weight, but it's not so sprawling that you'll end up museum-fatigued like you might in the endless halls of the Getty. Its collection is also undeniably excellent, with a focus on Impressionism, featuring works by headliners such as Rembrandt, Van Gogh, Picasso, and Goya. (My personal favorite: Norton Simon Museum holds one of only a handful of casts of Degas' iconic sculpture "Little Dancer, Aged Fourteen.") And once you're finished perusing the halls of world-class art, the surrounding Pasadena neighborhood has tasty bites and shopping plazas away from the concrete and crowds.
The Norton Simon is often overlooked, even by locals, which isn't surprising given its location isn't super central, and the edgy verve of LA juxtaposes a little awkwardly against the genteel diversion of peering at a Degas. But that's also the beauty. Its tranquil campus and artistic richness make the uncrowded and underrated Norton Simon Museum the perfect half-day escape.
Overrated: Venice Beach
Everyone who comes to Los Angeles seems to want to go to the beach, and why shouldn't they? Nearly year-round sunshine makes the beach a tempting prospect no matter when you're visiting. But not every LA beach is going to give you the peaceful afternoon on the shore that you might be looking for — and the most iconic beach of all is probably the most overrated, too.
I admit this might be personal bias: Having grown up in San Diego, I was already pretty picky about beaches by the time I moved to LA, and I'm not very easy to impress. But even if I weren't, everything about Venice Beach would still be overwhelming. Visit on a summer day or any sunny weekend, and you'll find it packed with people. The boardwalk is lined with overpriced restaurants and souvenir stalls, and while there are a handful of neat local businesses, it's predominantly catered to tourists — and not in a fun way.
But my biggest reason to avoid Venice Beach is much simpler: the environment just isn't pleasant. You'll end up dodging people on electric scooters with every step, and there's an inescapable aroma of marijuana hanging in the air. It's as chaotic as it is commercialized. If you love kitsch for the sake of kitsch, Venice Beach might be just right. However, if you're hoping to relax on the beach, this is not where you want to be.
Alternative: Manhattan Beach
I'm sorry if I burst your bubble a little bit with my unflattering description of the most iconic beach in Los Angeles. Allow me to apologize by recommending an alternative beach you might actually enjoy — one that avoids all the negatives associated with Venice Beach. If you have a car (and if you're visiting anywhere beyond Downtown), it's only a short hop down the coast to Manhattan Beach for the laid-back SoCal beach experience you won't get in Venice Beach.
Manhattan Beach is technically a whole town, not just the beach. But that's to your advantage: Instead of tourist-oriented eateries and souvenir shops, you have a slightly-chichi-but-still-approachable selection of hip businesses along the water. And if all you want is to sunbathe on a pristine beach, this is your spot. Clean, safe, and popular with surfers, Manhattan Beach (in this case, the beach itself) checks all the boxes. Those who like their sun without sand can take a pleasant walk or bike ride along The Strand, a long paved path that runs 2.1 miles along the water. Otherwise, catch a seaside sunset from the photogenic Manhattan Beach Pier. (And here are even more reasons to visit the walkable town of Manhattan Beach.)
It would be a bit naive to claim that Manhattan Beach isn't commercialized — any Los Angeles beach town is bound to be. But it strikes a balance between profit and charm, and the beach itself is one of the cleanest and best-maintained in the area. In my humble opinion, this is the ideal spot for your obligatory Los Angeles beach day.
Overrated: Griffith Park
I might lose my local cred for this, but I have my reasons. Visitors often pencil Griffith Park into their itineraries to visit the Observatory or to hike to the Hollywood sign, both much-romanticized Los Angeles experiences. And if you live in LA, Griffith Park is great. It's probably the most significant green space in the city and offers just about every conceivable diversion, from hiking to museums. But if you're just visiting, I don't recommend making time for Griffith Park.
If you're looking for outdoor activities, I prefer other LA spots (see below). Griffith Park's cultural attractions are enjoyable, but they're not the best in the city if you're on a tight schedule. And the Griffith Observatory — the attraction most visitors come here to see — is a royal pain to access. Public transit links to the top of the hill are deeply confusing; parking is even more confusing and extremely limited; and no matter what you choose, you'll probably have to hike. (I took a date here and had to do it in heels once, so believe me, I know.) There are many less chaotic ways to get a great view of the city, so if that's your only reason to visit, I wouldn't go out of my way.
It may be iconic, but there is a better place in LA for pretty much everything Griffith Park offers: hiking trails, green space, museums, and views. Even the Hollywood Sign is visible from several vantage points that are much easier to reach. There's no one thing I feel is absolutely worthwhile when you take accessibility into account, and you'll likely find what's on offer there pretty underwhelming for the hassle it took to visit.
Alternative: Huntington Library & Gardens
I mentioned earlier that there's more to do in Pasadena than just the Norton Simon Museum, and this is what I was talking about. Most out-of-towners haven't heard of the Huntington Library & Gardens, and that, to me, is possibly the biggest LA tourism disappointment. Part botanical garden, part museum, part library, part ideal place to have afternoon tea, the Huntington is objectively terrific.
Founded by a philanthropic couple in 1919 to showcase their private collection of art, artifacts, and rare plants, the Huntington Library & Gardens has enough of interest to fill most of a day. It's not a one-to-one substitute for Griffith Park, but its combination of green space and cultural attractions is somewhat similar. Highlights at the Huntington include a Gutenberg Bible (one of only 49 extant in the world), an 18th-century Japanese villa transported in pieces to California and reassembled on-site, and its surprisingly extensive art collection. On-site dining is also excellent, especially the aforementioned afternoon tea.
Between the Huntington and the Norton Simon museum, Pasadena is a surprising hub for cultural experience, more relaxed than those in the downtown core but no less excellent. It's worth going a little bit out of the way for, and might just be my favorite LA activity to recommend.
Overrated: Malibu
I'm not going to pretend that the scenery in Malibu doesn't justify its popularity. Its cliffs, beaches, and vistas really do look like the movies, and there's a reason so many celebrities choose this supremely expensive stretch of the California coast for their seaside mansions. (You need only look as far as Point Dume State Beach to understand that.) But as a day-trip destination, I don't think it's worth the incredible struggle of getting there.
There's only one way to access Malibu, and that's via the iconic Pacific Coast Highway (PCH). It's a stunning drive, but since it's the only drive, you will end up sitting in traffic. This is not a possibility, it's a certainty. And depending on the time of day, you might end up in a faceless horde of cars inching up the PCH at the pace of a tortoise plodding through molasses. (Source: My brother attended college in Malibu, and our parents never want to make that drive again.) Unless you time it exactly right, you'll end up spending half your day in the car.
Plus, unless you're going to the beach and doing nothing else — or you're prepared to shell out hundreds of dollars on retail or food — there's not a ton going on here. Prices are astronomical, and you're basically here to admire the scenery and leave. Add that to the frequent road closures due to landslide risk, and Malibu is a destination that hardly justifies the drive time. This is likely to remain true while this stretch of the coast recovers from the devastating January 2025 Palisades Fires. Malibu is photogenic, sure — but that perfect sunset shot comes at a steep price.
Alternative: Crystal Cove State Park
If you're going to spend an hour behind the wheel to see beautiful views, do it with no traffic on the road by going south. While this alternative isn't technically in LA proper, neither is Malibu, and in my experience, the drive south to neighboring Orange County is much less painful. Crystal Cove State Park is located just outside the cuter-than-cute coastal town of Laguna Beach, and if you want cliffside views without the parking lot traffic, it absolutely delivers.
With 3.5 miles of rugged beach and many more miles of backcountry hiking trails, there's a lot here to entice outdoor enthusiasts. You might spot dolphins; you'll almost certainly spot very few people. In the more populated stretch of the park, the local-favorite Beachcomber Café is possibly the only Los Angeles-area restaurant you'll ever find where you can eat on the beach. (No, seriously.)
While there are modern amenities here, there's also a real sense of the outdoors. It's a balance not many SoCal beaches manage to strike, but Crystal Cove has yet to be overrun with visitors — it's the perfect meeting of convenience and solitude. This isn't a trip to take if you only have three days in LA — it's more of a day trip. But if you have space in your itinerary for a peaceful beach town day outside the city, this is an excellent place for it.
Methodology
Most of these recommendations are based on my personal experiences as a Los Angeles resident, which I've indicated when applicable. But more than just a list of my favorite and least favorite places in LA, I wanted to represent the broad categories of things my out-of-town friends want to do when they visit. Although I may not — to give two examples — go to the beach often, or have much interest in the film industry, I wanted to be sure I covered the things that most excite out-of-town visitors. That's why I included a couple of activities I haven't personally tried.
As a result, each pair of attractions listed follows a theme: beaches, museums, and the like. And each alternative is meant to check the same box as the overrated attraction. They're not exact substitutes, but they'll do the trick if you want to get the flavor of the activity without many of its downsides.
Los Angeles is a tricky city to visit. Few cities have been more romanticized in the media (or even seen in it), and the heavy preconceptions many travelers carry into their first visit can obscure some of the more annoying logistics of a trip to LA. And in a city with so much name recognition, there are bound to be some places that just don't live up to the hype. But it's possible to avoid a lot of the most disappointing Los Angeles experiences right off the bat — and I think any of these substitutions would help you do just that.