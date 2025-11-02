Popular LA Tourist Traps To Avoid (And What To Check Out Instead), According To A Local

If you've booked your ticket to LAX hoping for a taste of the glamour, year-round sunshine, and movie magic of the City of Angels, you're not alone. Los Angeles airports hosted nearly 40 million passenger arrivals in 2024 alone. However, there are many things Hollywood gets wrong about visiting Los Angeles. It is rarely like the movies, and if you ask any local, you'll no doubt hear the same warnings about a lot of the same tourist traps.

The unfortunate reality of Los Angeles tourism is that several of its most iconic spots don't quite live up to the hype. Whether they're ill-maintained, plagued by awful traffic, nothing like the pictures, or located in areas that are difficult to get to, they're not worth your precious vacation days.

I've learned this the hard way since I moved to Los Angeles in 2021. The city is packed with both secret gems that LA tourists miss and avoidable tourist hotspots. While some local attractions have me coming back time and time again, there are plenty of others I don't bother with — and wouldn't if I were you. So, if you're planning your first visit, here are five Los Angeles attractions I've found overrated — and five extraordinary, sometimes surprising alternatives for each.