Canada's Charming City Has Old School Architecture, Boutique Shopping, And Festivals

You may be sitting at your desk in early spring, daydreaming about an escape across the Atlantic Ocean for some European architecture and culture, only to realize that today's intercontinental tourism doesn't always align with your budget. Thankfully, southwestern Ontario is rife with cities that carried over Old World beauty with its settlers, along with some familiar names. Such would be the case for Stratford, Ontario, seat of Perth County, a city that has much to offer despite its unassuming location in the middle of farming country.

With a dominant UK presence since its inception, even the river that runs through it was renamed to "Avon," paying homage to distant English shores and Shakespeare's birthplace. This city offers its visitors historic architecture that remains well maintained, an active feature of Stratford dating back to the early 19th century. Italianate manors with their paired windows, Queen Anne homes crowned with signature turrets, as well as Gothic Revival residences can be found all over. Stratford's Perth County Courthouse is a highlight of the city as well, standing out in the skyline with its Victorian style and tall tower.

Stratford's diverse artisans power the city's many independent businesses ranging from fashion to culinary supplies. Whether you're in the market for summer dresses or crafty home decor, most of the boutiques are all within a pleasantly walkable radius centred around the downtown intersection of Ontario Street and Erie Street. Your visit wouldn't be complete without Stratford's crown jewel that made it into a major tourist destination in 1953, the Stratford Festival. Celebrating Shakespeare's theatrical genius along with many other productions, the festival typically runs from April through November, adding to the colorful fabric of southern Ontario's festival destinations, like the summer boat festival in charming Wallaceburg.