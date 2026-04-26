Canada's Charming City Has Old School Architecture, Boutique Shopping, And Festivals
You may be sitting at your desk in early spring, daydreaming about an escape across the Atlantic Ocean for some European architecture and culture, only to realize that today's intercontinental tourism doesn't always align with your budget. Thankfully, southwestern Ontario is rife with cities that carried over Old World beauty with its settlers, along with some familiar names. Such would be the case for Stratford, Ontario, seat of Perth County, a city that has much to offer despite its unassuming location in the middle of farming country.
With a dominant UK presence since its inception, even the river that runs through it was renamed to "Avon," paying homage to distant English shores and Shakespeare's birthplace. This city offers its visitors historic architecture that remains well maintained, an active feature of Stratford dating back to the early 19th century. Italianate manors with their paired windows, Queen Anne homes crowned with signature turrets, as well as Gothic Revival residences can be found all over. Stratford's Perth County Courthouse is a highlight of the city as well, standing out in the skyline with its Victorian style and tall tower.
Stratford's diverse artisans power the city's many independent businesses ranging from fashion to culinary supplies. Whether you're in the market for summer dresses or crafty home decor, most of the boutiques are all within a pleasantly walkable radius centred around the downtown intersection of Ontario Street and Erie Street. Your visit wouldn't be complete without Stratford's crown jewel that made it into a major tourist destination in 1953, the Stratford Festival. Celebrating Shakespeare's theatrical genius along with many other productions, the festival typically runs from April through November, adding to the colorful fabric of southern Ontario's festival destinations, like the summer boat festival in charming Wallaceburg.
Stratford's architectural gems
Stratford is located about two hours west of Toronto, Canada's largest city, via the Ontario-401 Highway West, and about two hours from Niagara Falls via the Queen Elizabeth Way. Incidentally, if you are coming by that way, there's a charming hidden gem which was also founded with much English character. Grimsby is well known in the region for its colorful cottages, vineyards, and tranquil atmosphere. A perfect point of reference and starting marker for your visit, the Perth County Courthouse stands out proudly in the dead center of the city at 1 Huron Street.
Completed in 1887, the courthouse was dubbed the "Handsomest and Best Appointed Courthouse in Canada" by the local paper. Designed by George F. Durand, it features beautiful yet mysterious terra cotta embellishments, Victorian architecture, stained glass windows, and a turn-of-the century interior worth a visit. Nearby, on the northern side of the Avon River you can find the historic Trow house, located at 220 Cambria Street, a gorgeous example of Victorian Baronial mansions. Going from there, you can set yourself up for a walking tour of Stratford's most prominent features with this helpful guide.
Ontario Cottages are another outstanding example of Stratford's identity with their quaint facades, yellow brick frame and Gothic inspirations. This build was highly favored by settlers due to their accessibility and cheap material, and you can find them scattered in many residential streets. Finally, the Stratford Perth Museum is an enchanting model of an 1870's Victorian buff brick home. It's also a pilgrimage site for Justin Bieber fans due to its exhibit dedicated to the Stratford native. It offers museum footpaths, charming gardens, and a 90-minute museum tour for $15 per person.
Shopping pairs well with festivals in Stratford
On Ontario Street, in the few blocks between Church Street and Waterloo Street, you'll find over a dozen locally owned boutiques. The Dancing Waters Boutique on 11 York Street has been open for 16 years, and offers everything from Asian-inspired artwork to unique one-of-a-kind vintage jewelry. Meanwhile, The Wardrobe of Stratford is certain to add a splash of color to your summer collection with bright natural fabrics, and curated collections from small brands. Lastly, Bradshaws on 129 Ontario Street stands out proudly as a Canadian-owned business since 1895, stocking culinary and decorative goods for your home.
Stratford wouldn't be the internationally renowned destination it is today were it not for the Stratford Festival. Founded in 1953 both to attract tourism and to celebrate The Bard's greatest works, it has grown over the past 70 years to include new and diverse productions of every genre, running performances from April through November. Spread throughout four theatres, ranging from the iconic Stratford landmark Avon Theatre that has entertained crowds since 1900 to the modern award-winning Tom Patterson Theatre, this festival gives you wide breadth to plan your visit centered around a cultural theme. The theatre's cafe overlooking the Avon River is also a delightful and serene gem worth a visit even when the stage lights are off.
Should you wish to stay in a cozy bed and breakfast, The Old Rectory B&B oozes with family-run charm and comfort in the heart of downtown. Currently in their 29th year of business, they offer both rooms in the main house as well as coach house suites. Having thoroughly combed through all that Stratford has to offer, consider stopping by neighboring Kitchener, famous for its markets and the largest Oktoberfest outside of Germany.