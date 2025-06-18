Hiding In Canada's Lowlands Is A German-Inspired Scenic City With Famed Festivals And Markets

One of the essential activities to add to your fall bucket list is celebrating Oktoberfest in true Bavarian fashion. Luckily, you don't need to travel to Bavaria to experience a magnificent and simply huge Oktoberfest. Kitchener's Oktoberfest draws in over 700,000 people each year and is even considered the second-largest in the world after the Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany, according to the Government of Canada. The city has a history as a core hub of German immigrants and their descendants, and it was even once named Berlin. The first Kitchener Oktoberfest was put on by the Concordia Club, a local German restaurant, in 1969. Seeing its fun and appeal, the city expanded it into a community-wide event.

Oktoberfest is held each year for about two to three weeks around the pivot of September and October. The events take place across multiple Kitchener "Festhallen," which are its German-inspired venues. The main hub of Kitchener's Oktoberfest is its Willkommen Platz, where the city sets up a Bavarian-style village around the City Hall complete with a beer garden, food markets, and live music stage. Events across the festival include a polka-style dance competition, a children's fair, and special dinners backed by live musicians. The festival culminates in the spectacular Kitchener Thanksgiving Day parade, which is televised across Canada.

Visitors coming from other parts of Ontario can easily make a day trip to Kitchener's Oktoberfest with the LederGOsen Line — a special train line offered by Go Transit just for the festival. It begins at Toronto's Union Station, departing around noon and stopping at a few other Ontario towns before arriving at Kitchener. Those with a ticket can spend the day at the festival, then take the train back around 10 p.m.