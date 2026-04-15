Between Hamilton And Niagara Falls Is Canada's Charming Town With Lake Views, Vineyards, And Colorful Cottages

The Ontario area has no shortage of beauty, from castle-topped islands with dazzling river views to the world-famous Niagara Falls. You'll also find a number of charming, under-the-radar towns scattered throughout the region. Just 30 minutes from both Niagara Falls and Hamilton, a city resting along Lake Ontario's western edge, is one such town. Grimsby, a growing lakefront city, was first established by Loyalists who relocated to Canada a few years after the American Revolution. The town became a tourist destination by the mid-1800s, developing into a base for a prominent Methodist campground that brought thousands of people to Grimsby each summer.

Nowadays, Grimsby is full of historic charm, with over 100 historic buildings. But it's perhaps best known for its lakefront and vineyard scenery, as well as its eclectic multi-colored gingerbread cottages. If you're looking for something to do on your trip to Niagara Falls besides seeing the falls, add Grimsby to your itinerary. For domestic flights within Canada, fly into John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport, which is around 40 minutes from Grimsby by car or two hours by public transportation. More flight options can be found at Toronto Pearson Airport, a little over an hour's drive away.