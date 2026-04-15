Between Hamilton And Niagara Falls Is Canada's Charming Town With Lake Views, Vineyards, And Colorful Cottages
The Ontario area has no shortage of beauty, from castle-topped islands with dazzling river views to the world-famous Niagara Falls. You'll also find a number of charming, under-the-radar towns scattered throughout the region. Just 30 minutes from both Niagara Falls and Hamilton, a city resting along Lake Ontario's western edge, is one such town. Grimsby, a growing lakefront city, was first established by Loyalists who relocated to Canada a few years after the American Revolution. The town became a tourist destination by the mid-1800s, developing into a base for a prominent Methodist campground that brought thousands of people to Grimsby each summer.
Nowadays, Grimsby is full of historic charm, with over 100 historic buildings. But it's perhaps best known for its lakefront and vineyard scenery, as well as its eclectic multi-colored gingerbread cottages. If you're looking for something to do on your trip to Niagara Falls besides seeing the falls, add Grimsby to your itinerary. For domestic flights within Canada, fly into John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport, which is around 40 minutes from Grimsby by car or two hours by public transportation. More flight options can be found at Toronto Pearson Airport, a little over an hour's drive away.
Lake views and Grimsby's Painted Ladies
Tucked right along the shores of Lake Ontario, Grimsby has no shortage of lake views. Head to Casablanca Beach Park, Nelles Beach Park, and Fifty Point Conservation Area for beach access while in Grimsby — just keep in mind that there are no lifeguards or marked swim areas. Within the historic neighborhood of Grimsby Beach, you'll also find a small, pebbly stretch of shoreline. But the main attraction here is the colorful "gingerbread cottages," per Toronto Urban Gems. Sometimes called the "Painted Ladies of Grimsby," these bright and whimsical cottages can largely be found along Auditorium Circle and Temple Lane.
Some of these buildings date back to the 19th century, when Grimsby Beach operated as a campsite and meeting ground for local Methodists up until their bankruptcy in the early 1900s. After a brief stint as an amusement park, the neighborhood transitioned into its current form — a peaceful, residential neighborhood (on that note, the homes are all private property, so be mindful as you explore and photograph the area). "I suggest walking around the whole neighborhood to discover the houses and the parks that will tell you a little bit about the history of the region," said travel bloggers Justin Plus Lauren. "It's charming and unlike anywhere I've visited in the past."
A Niagara region wine destination
Like St. Catharines, Canada's "Garden City" with vineyards, you'll also find local wine in and around Grimsby, shaped by the Niagara region's distinct microclimate. Start your Grimsby wine tour at Commisso Estate Winery, a local gem with a 4.8 rating on Google. The 32-acre winery specializes in bold reds and Appassimento wines, a full-bodied variety utilizing fermented dried grapes rather than fresh grapes. Tastings start at $20 for four wine pours. The property also features a restaurant, serving an array of dishes like pizza, sandwiches, lasagna, and fish and chips, along with a well-rated guest home that is available for booking on Airbnb. Meanwhile, Grimsby Hillside Vineyard, a certified organic grower operating on a historic grape-growing property, produces a range of wine varietals, including riesling, cabernet franc, chardonnay, and pinot noir.
More wineries can be found in the surrounding area, such as Kew Vineyards, less than 20 minutes away from Grimsby. The 160-year-old estate features some of the oldest grapes in the Niagara region that were planted in the 1970s. More local wine can be found at Honsberger Estate Winery (also just 20 minutes away), which features a seasonal wine shop and restaurant. You can also stay on the property in one of the estate's two cottages. For more award-winning Canadian wineries in the area, consider a visit to Niagara-on-the-Lake, a quiet town about 40 minutes from Grimsby.