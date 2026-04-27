Florida may well be known as the flattest state in the U.S., but what the Sunshine State lacks in elevation, it makes up for with some of the most unique marine ecosystems in the country. From the vast and largely underrated Florida Everglades (one of only two everglades systems in the world, along with Australia's Noosa Everglades), to the Big Cypress swamplands, to the only barrier reef in the continental U.S., Florida's natural treasures are best explored at sea level. For more than 50 years, Florida has been making waves with coastal conservation, and it all began in a place you might not have heard of (yet): Estero Bay Preserve State Park.

In 1966, Estero Bay became home to Florida's very first aquatic preserve and set off a domino effect of conservation, leading to another 42 aquatic preserves being designated throughout the state between then and now. Located in Southwest Florida, just 10 miles south of Fort Myers, Estero Bay Preserve State Park covers nearly 14,000 acres of undeveloped conservation land, rife with nature trails and water sports opportunities for visitors to explore the protected area on foot or by boat. It costs just $2 per vehicle to visit this fascinating and lesser-known state park, which is a steal for front-row seats to some of Florida's most unique ecosystems. Here's what you can do when you visit Florida's first aquatic preserve.