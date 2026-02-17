Halfway Between Tampa And Gainesville Is A Lakeside Florida State Park With Scenic Trails And Abundant Wildlife

From wildlife preserves and lush forests to lake havens and historical attractions, the Sunshine State has so many recreation areas that there are almost too many to count. Fort Cooper State Park, just outside of Inverness, has all of the above: loads of native critters, troves of canopy trees, a little freshwater lake, and a storied military past, rivaling any of Florida's best underrated state parks.

The lovely patch of wilds sits in the heart of the Nature Coast region right along the Big Bend, roughly halfway in between Tampa and Gainesville, Florida's best college city. Fort Cooper State Park isn't that big, covering just over 700 acres. But there's still plenty to see and much to do across the trail-filled grounds. "We have read several reviews stating that there is nothing to do at this Park. What nonsense!" one Tripadvisor review reads. "You can rent a canoe, ride your bike through the trails, or put on your walking shoes and set off for the fort site."

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the parkland once housed an 1830s fort that was built to protect soldiers during the Second Seminole War. A partial reconstruction stands there today, which you can explore year-round from 8 a.m. until the sun goes down. You'll just have to pay a small entrance fee of $3 per vehicle at the time of writing.