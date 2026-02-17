Halfway Between Tampa And Gainesville Is A Lakeside Florida State Park With Scenic Trails And Abundant Wildlife
From wildlife preserves and lush forests to lake havens and historical attractions, the Sunshine State has so many recreation areas that there are almost too many to count. Fort Cooper State Park, just outside of Inverness, has all of the above: loads of native critters, troves of canopy trees, a little freshwater lake, and a storied military past, rivaling any of Florida's best underrated state parks.
The lovely patch of wilds sits in the heart of the Nature Coast region right along the Big Bend, roughly halfway in between Tampa and Gainesville, Florida's best college city. Fort Cooper State Park isn't that big, covering just over 700 acres. But there's still plenty to see and much to do across the trail-filled grounds. "We have read several reviews stating that there is nothing to do at this Park. What nonsense!" one Tripadvisor review reads. "You can rent a canoe, ride your bike through the trails, or put on your walking shoes and set off for the fort site."
Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the parkland once housed an 1830s fort that was built to protect soldiers during the Second Seminole War. A partial reconstruction stands there today, which you can explore year-round from 8 a.m. until the sun goes down. You'll just have to pay a small entrance fee of $3 per vehicle at the time of writing.
Take a walk through history at Fort Cooper State Park
Pack your comfiest pair of hiking boots and plenty of sunscreen. Fort Cooper State Park has about 5 miles of woodland paths to roam, and they're definitely pretty enough to land on our list of the most scenic and peaceful trails in Florida. "This is Old Florida at its best," one visitor shared on Tripadvisor. "This park has it all — hiking trails, birding trails, a bike trail ... It is a great place to visit and enjoy nature."
There are three main trails that you can tackle to ramble through the Inverness wilderness, a map of which is available online (PDF). Traipse along the 1.5-mile Seminole Heritage Trail (aka the Fort Cooper Trail or the Fort Site Trail) to get to the old fort site near the 160-acre Lake Holathlikaha. Be sure to stop at the interpretive kiosks along the oak hammock-shaded loop to learn all about the fort and the Seminole people who once called the land home. The Dogwood Trail is just a smidgen shorter at about 1.3 miles, while the Sandhill Loop will take you a good 2 miles. "Lovely, peaceful, and no one is here! We stitched together most of the three park trails to make one longer one (4.5 miles). Most are canopied. Sandhill [is] a little exposed and sandy. All were very pleasant," one AllTrails review reads.
If you want to do some cycling, there's also a short pathway near Fort Cooper State Park's second parking lot that connects to the Withlacoochee State Trail, a paved multi-use rail trail that stretches for more than 45 miles between Citrus Springs and Dade City, a family-friendly spot with antique shopping.
See the birds and bats of Fort Cooper State Park
Fort Cooper's array of beautiful habitats makes the state park a hotspot for all kinds of wildlife, but especially those of the feathery winged variety. The recreation area is a designated stop on the Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail, which brings together hundreds of wildlife viewing areas throughout the Sunshine State. More than 150 kinds of birds have been spotted in the park, according to eBird.
See wood storks, snowy egrets, sandhill cranes, and other water-loving species at Lake Holathlikaha. If you want to enjoy a barbecue as you birdwatch, there's a picnic area complete with tables, grills, and restrooms that has great views of the little lake. Fort Cooper State Park is also home to a colony of bats, which take flight in the evenings to forage for food. Be sure to keep an eye out for alligators, too.
If you want to enjoy the scenery for longer, there are primitive camping spots in the park that cost $5 per person each night. The Cove Resort and Pub, Florida's top-ranked hidden campground for RVs and cabins, is also just a few miles away.