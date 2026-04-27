This All-Inclusive Ranch Resort In The Heart Of Montana Offers Luxury In The Rugged American West
What's better than escaping into unspoiled wilderness, where the only sound is the hypnotic gush of the Blackfoot River, and where majestic wildlife like elk, deer, and moose roam beneath sweeping pine trees? There is one thing — leveling up your getaway with a stay at a luxe, $10,000-a-week wilderness retreat. Picturesque Montana, long a top destination for adventure seekers and nature enthusiasts, boasts a celebrated crop of luxury resorts that cater to the most discerning outdoorsy types. If you're craving the ultimate stay in the rugged American West — and money is no object — check in to Paws Up Montana, an all-inclusive, Two-Michelin-Key ranch resort spanning 37,000 pristine acres in the scenic heart of Big Sky Country.
Secluded in the Montana wilderness beside a 10-mile stretch of the iconic Blackfoot River — the setting for the Norman MacLean novel "A River Runs Through It" — the resort offers high-end stays that leave little wanting in hospitality, pampering, and adventure. "All-inclusive" is truly a lifestyle at this rural escape, where every last guest cozied up inside one of its 76 accommodations is treated to a deeply curated experience.
Guests enjoy three daily gourmet meals, a dedicated concierge, a "camp butler" for building nightly fires, and round-trip airport transfers to nearby Missoula International Airport, about 45 minutes away in charming, snow-capped Missoula. Guests staying in the resort's most premium accommodations even get a Lexus SUV to tool around in. And while you might be inclined to acknowledge the staff's exceptional hospitality with a tip, don't — gratuity is quietly calculated into the cost of your stay.
Embrace luxury frontier living in Western-chic accommodations
Even with 100 miles of trails through dramatic landscapes, accommodations at Paws Up can be hard to leave. A range of lodgings suited to everyone from families to couples dot the grounds, with the high-design "hauses" comprising the "Green O" properties standing out. These indoor-outdoor, adults-only hideaways are decked out with floor-to-ceiling windows, outdoor decks with hot tubs, and skylights that showcase the heavens above king-sized beds. The star of the show is the opulent, glass-walled "Tree Haus," which soars 23 feet above ground.
For larger parties, the resort offers 28 luxury homes where you'll enjoy rustic yet refined living among single-level lodgings and duplexes. The smallest are the "Meadow Homes," which feature a fireplace, a private hot tub, and two master suites that sleep up to four guests. The "Big Timber Homes" and "Historic Homes" sleep up to eight, as do the impressive, three-bedroom "Wilderness Estates," which have extras like a chef's kitchen, lofted game room, and a "Montana-sized" stone fireplace.
Glamping here is equally elevated. Six outdoor glamping "camps" are dotted with climate-controlled, canvas tents and are either pitched atop picturesque bluffs or beside the Blackfoot River. If you're glamping with family, the spacious tents in the "North Bank" camp have three bedrooms and two bathrooms with heated floors and dual vanities, making them ideal for up to six guests. Coveted stays in the "River" camp spoil guests with a spacious "beachfront" access tent pitched directly on the riverbank.
Adventures and amenities abound at Paws Up Montana
The variety of adventures at Paws Up takes full advantage of its surroundings. Cattle drives, cow croquet, dogsledding, fly fishing, and horseback riding entertain guests looking to connect with wildlife, while water-loving thrill-seekers can canoe, kayak, and go white water rafting on the river. The resort runs adventure tours on vehicles like ATVs and vessels like pontoons. Come winter, ice fishing, snowshoeing, snow tubing, and snowmobile tours become available. Little ones will be entertained with activities like archery and sapphire hunting at the Kid' Adventure Club. Keep in mind that many adventures incur additional costs beyond all-inclusive pricing.
Wellness and pampering go down in Spa Town, a string of treatment rooms installed inside luxury tents along a rambling boardwalk. The spa menu of facials and massages even includes a 15-minute rub down called "Wag the Tail" for furry friends. Yoga, sound baths, and breathwork anchor wellness services, and you can work up a sweat in the 24-hour fitness center that's stocked with state-of-the-art gym equipment. James Beard-nominated chefs drive seasonally-driven, "ranch-to-table" menus at the resort's seven restaurants. While most restaurants are open to all guests, dining at Social Haus is reserved for those staying within the Green O enclave.
Paws Up's location inside the Blackfoot River Valley means there's no downhill skiing. If that's the adventure you're after, consider this chic, all-inclusive resort hidden in Montana's Rockies close to Missoula. According to rates listed on the Michelin Guide, stays at Paws Up at the time of this writing start at $2,115 per night. Rates can fluctuate greatly depending on the time of year, and glampers should note that camps are open from mid-May through mid-October.