This All-Inclusive Ranch Resort In The Heart Of Montana Offers Luxury In The Rugged American West

What's better than escaping into unspoiled wilderness, where the only sound is the hypnotic gush of the Blackfoot River, and where majestic wildlife like elk, deer, and moose roam beneath sweeping pine trees? There is one thing — leveling up your getaway with a stay at a luxe, $10,000-a-week wilderness retreat. Picturesque Montana, long a top destination for adventure seekers and nature enthusiasts, boasts a celebrated crop of luxury resorts that cater to the most discerning outdoorsy types. If you're craving the ultimate stay in the rugged American West — and money is no object — check in to Paws Up Montana, an all-inclusive, Two-Michelin-Key ranch resort spanning 37,000 pristine acres in the scenic heart of Big Sky Country.

Secluded in the Montana wilderness beside a 10-mile stretch of the iconic Blackfoot River — the setting for the Norman MacLean novel "A River Runs Through It" — the resort offers high-end stays that leave little wanting in hospitality, pampering, and adventure. "All-inclusive" is truly a lifestyle at this rural escape, where every last guest cozied up inside one of its 76 accommodations is treated to a deeply curated experience.

Guests enjoy three daily gourmet meals, a dedicated concierge, a "camp butler" for building nightly fires, and round-trip airport transfers to nearby Missoula International Airport, about 45 minutes away in charming, snow-capped Missoula. Guests staying in the resort's most premium accommodations even get a Lexus SUV to tool around in. And while you might be inclined to acknowledge the staff's exceptional hospitality with a tip, don't — gratuity is quietly calculated into the cost of your stay.