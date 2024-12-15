Surround Yourself With Snow-Capped Beauty At A Cozy Montana City With Winter Charm And Activities

Located on the road running between the valleys and cascades of Yellowstone and Glacier's mirror lakes lies Missoula, which has long stood as a road tripper stopover spot between national parks. But Montana's second-largest city deserves to be an attraction in its own right. Surrounded by verdant valleys, sweeping rivers, and dense forests, it's tough to run out of adventurous excursions during a stay in Missoula. Don't fill up your itinerary too much, though; it's worth spending some time in town as well, if only to taste your way through its booming cuisine scene and popular craft breweries.

Direct flights from 15 US airports land daily at Missoula International Airport, making travel arrangements straightforward and convenient. Given the city's smaller stature, it's easily walkable, so there's no need to worry about transport while you're in town. Plan your stay around the best times of the year to visit Yellowstone National Park, or pay careful attention to the season you're booking for. Seasons are extreme in Missoula, so make sure you schedule your trip around the activities you want to experience. After all, the charm of the cozy winter evenings in the blisteringly cold northwest sits in conflict with the blazing summer sun that wakes the wild animals lurking in the woodlands all around.