Surround Yourself With Snow-Capped Beauty At A Cozy Montana City With Winter Charm And Activities
Located on the road running between the valleys and cascades of Yellowstone and Glacier's mirror lakes lies Missoula, which has long stood as a road tripper stopover spot between national parks. But Montana's second-largest city deserves to be an attraction in its own right. Surrounded by verdant valleys, sweeping rivers, and dense forests, it's tough to run out of adventurous excursions during a stay in Missoula. Don't fill up your itinerary too much, though; it's worth spending some time in town as well, if only to taste your way through its booming cuisine scene and popular craft breweries.
Direct flights from 15 US airports land daily at Missoula International Airport, making travel arrangements straightforward and convenient. Given the city's smaller stature, it's easily walkable, so there's no need to worry about transport while you're in town. Plan your stay around the best times of the year to visit Yellowstone National Park, or pay careful attention to the season you're booking for. Seasons are extreme in Missoula, so make sure you schedule your trip around the activities you want to experience. After all, the charm of the cozy winter evenings in the blisteringly cold northwest sits in conflict with the blazing summer sun that wakes the wild animals lurking in the woodlands all around.
Head outdoors and explore the hills and rivers of Missoula, Montana
Situated between Yellowstone and Glacier National Park, some of the West's best stretches of river run right alongside Missoula, and the residents make the most of their abundant waterways, even in the winter. Bundle up and set out on an ice fishing expedition, joining fellow licensed fishermen on the road to Flathead Lake. While the lake itself doesn't freeze over, the bays lying along both the eastern and western shores achieve solid surfaces in the winter. Crack through the barricade to snare trout and perch throughout the season.
The hiking trails winding out from the scenic center of Missoula may be mostly closed late in the year, but many locals still brave the winter winds for snowshoeing expeditions. When conditions permit, you can explore the nearly 40 miles of trails running through the Mission Mountains in the Rattlesnake National Recreation Area in your snowshoes. You'll meet plenty of cross-country skiers on the route, who also navigate the 11 miles of groomed skate and classic XC trails, the Seeley Creek Nordic Ski Trails.
Alternatively, outdoor adventurers seeking a higher-speed rush should strap on a pair of skis and soar down nearby Blacktail Mountain instead. Situated just two and a half hours from Glacier National Park's western entrance, it's worth heading north on one of America's most scenic roads for ranger-guided snowshoe hikes and guided cross-country skiing through the park.
Hop between craft breweries and try ranch-to-table dining in Montana
Rather than allow their disused sawmill factories to wither and waste away, Missoula has developed a thriving microbrewery scene operating out of the old industrial frames. After experiencing the area's snowy fun, plan a short crawl through some of the city's frothy highlights, keeping in mind that Montana's breweries are required to shut their doors before 8 p.m. Start out at the oldest craft brew spot in the state, Bayern, for old school lagers created by the brewery's Bavarian owner. Then you can stop by Draught Works for ales, stouts, and sours flowing from the taps; try the best-selling beer made in Montana at Big Sky Brewing; or join one of the wholesome community activities regularly hosted at Imagine Nation Brewing Co.
If wine is more your speed, stop by Plonk and pair a glass with premium farm-to-table dining. Another top-notch option is the popular Camino, a restaurant serving classic Mexican meals in high-end surroundings. For a more authentic Missoula experience, however, you may decide to stick to less formal fare. Pick up a sandwich generously stuffed with delicate deli meats at Tagliare Delicatessen or a stacked smash burger at Wally & Buck, and close out with a game of pool and an ice-cold brew at low-key Charlie B's.