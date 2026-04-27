Indiana's Botanical Garden In Fort Wayne Is A Stunning Oasis With Indoor And Outdoor Areas Made For Strolling

The Conservatory has over 24,000 square feet of indoor gardens, including the multi-level Tropical Garden, which has orchids and a waterfall, so the calm you get is visual and aural. There are koi fish, banana trees, breadfruit trees, and even a Theobroma cacao tree, aka the chocolate tree. At the other end of the spectrum, there is the Desert Garden with cacti like yucca and prickly pear.

Then there is the Showcase Garden, which has four seasonal exhibits. At the time of this writing, the exhibit is Color In Motion, which has live butterflies and tropical flowers. In past years, Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny have appeared at the Conservatory, and there are other events like iris and bonsai shows, outdoor movie nights, Mother's Day and Father's Day events, and more. Keep an eye on their Instagram page to see what's coming up next.

The Conservatory has a place for drinks and grab-and-go food called Café Flora, so you don't have to rush out for a meal. However, if you want to dine afterward, Fort Wayne has some great restaurants. You'll also find a gift shop with items like gardening tools and books, plants, toys, and more. Finally, if you're looking for more natural beauty while you visit Fort Wayne, check out the scenic Lindenwood Nature Preserve, just a few miles away.