5 Restaurants You Have To Try On Your Next Trip To Fort Wayne, According To Reddit

One of the best ways to find scrumptious dining spots in a new city is to ask the locals. After all, they know the area and have the best tips. If the Midwest city of Fort Wayne, Indiana (which has one of the lowest costs of living in the country) is on your radar, you have a lot of choices according to Reddit. This city is full of restaurants with great cocktails, delicious burgers, farm-to-table offerings, Mexican favorites, and more. Using Reddit comments, we rounded up five spots where locals recommend spending your hard-earned cash on some of the city's most delectable meals. (See more on our methodology at the end.)

Less than two hours from America's cleanest city, South Bend, Fort Wayne is easy to get to if you're looking to visit. The Fort Wayne International Airport is around 19 miles away, and if you don't have a car, you can take the Line 8 bus, which takes around 30 minutes to get to downtown. After you indulge in some local favorite eats, you can burn it all off with a stroll through Lakeside Park's rose garden and walking paths, take in a show at the charming Embassy Theatre, or visit the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, no matter the weather.