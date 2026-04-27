Greece's Longest Beach Is A Scenic Mediterranean Gem With Crystal-Clear Waters

There's one beach in Greece where you can walk for miles and still not see its end. The sandy stretch of Monolithi Beach runs continuously for about 15 miles. It's the longest beach in Greece (some say in all of the EU), and its waters are known to be pristine. Yet, Monolithi still manages to fly under the radar, with many visitors noting its lack of crowding and beach chaos — no doubt, a benefit of its size — there's so much space to survey for an empty spot. Of course, Greece has some low-profile, pretty islands, but Monolithi Beach could be a more convenient option. Here, you can stick to the mainland while getting away from overtouristed beaches.

Monolithi Beach faces the Ionian Sea, and its waters plunge deep quickly after stepping off the shore. That depth is actually related to the striking blue color of the water. As the Institute for Environmental Research and Education explains, the blue hue of water becomes more vivid as the water gets deeper. The beach was awarded a Blue Flag, which certifies high water quality and accessibility. Though the area around Monolithi Beach is relatively untamed, it does have some beach bars where you can grab a bite or rent gear for paddleboarding or windsurfing.