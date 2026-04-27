Greece's Longest Beach Is A Scenic Mediterranean Gem With Crystal-Clear Waters
There's one beach in Greece where you can walk for miles and still not see its end. The sandy stretch of Monolithi Beach runs continuously for about 15 miles. It's the longest beach in Greece (some say in all of the EU), and its waters are known to be pristine. Yet, Monolithi still manages to fly under the radar, with many visitors noting its lack of crowding and beach chaos — no doubt, a benefit of its size — there's so much space to survey for an empty spot. Of course, Greece has some low-profile, pretty islands, but Monolithi Beach could be a more convenient option. Here, you can stick to the mainland while getting away from overtouristed beaches.
Monolithi Beach faces the Ionian Sea, and its waters plunge deep quickly after stepping off the shore. That depth is actually related to the striking blue color of the water. As the Institute for Environmental Research and Education explains, the blue hue of water becomes more vivid as the water gets deeper. The beach was awarded a Blue Flag, which certifies high water quality and accessibility. Though the area around Monolithi Beach is relatively untamed, it does have some beach bars where you can grab a bite or rent gear for paddleboarding or windsurfing.
How to spend a day at Monolithi Beach
While it may not boast the secret and secluded feel of nearby Antipaxos Island, Monolithi Beach still has plenty to offer. With its sweeping shoreline stretching between the towns of Mitikas and Kanali, you've got a lot of options to post up by the water for the day. The setup varies between public, free sections and private beach club zones.
In the free areas, you can bring your own beach chair or towel to lie on the sand. These areas won't have the amenities of the private sections, but they're ideal if you're looking to get away from the bustle, backed by views of a protected forest. "There is plenty of space to relax without crowds, as well as lots of natural shade near the parking area," a Google reviewer advised.
If you want a sunbed and snacks or drinks, then you're better off finding a beach bar — spots along the beach that are privately maintained, providing seating and refreshments. One that gets good reviews (4.7 stars on Google) is Barracuda Beach Bar on the northern side of Monolithi Beach. Rather than paying a rental fee, you can get a sunbed and umbrella here as long as you spend a minimum amount on snacks or drinks. Espressos, cocktails, and meze plates are some of the offerings you can get, as seen on a menu shared by a Google reviewer. There are showers and bathrooms available, too.
What to know before visiting Monolithi Beach
Monolithi Beach is well-suited for swimming, and you may be able to see some fish in its clear waters. Swimmers should note that the water gets very deep shortly after stepping in. Reviewers have warned that it may not be the best option for bringing children into the water. There are lifeguards around busier areas in the summer season, though.
The international Aktion Airport in Preveza is about a 20-minute drive from the beach, serving flights from many major European hubs. Reviewers have shared that there are many free parking spaces on the road adjacent to the beach. The area is a great base for exploring other towns around Greece's Ionian coast, too, like Parga, a coastal town with olive trees and ruins, which is another 45 minutes by car from Monolithi Beach.
Visitors to Monolithi Beach may want to bring hiking shoes along, since there are hiking opportunities in the forest bordering the seaside. You'll find some trails at the southern side of the beach, close to Mitikas, in its neighboring Aesthetic Forest. Beyond Monolithi Beach, its surrounding region of Epirus is known as a picturesque, under-the-radar hiking area.