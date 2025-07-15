Sandwiched Between Athens And Corfu Is A Coastal Greek Town Where Olive Trees, Ruins, And Turquoise Bays Collide

Greece has no shortage of stunning towns bursting with character, culture, and beauty. But if you're looking for a destination on the west side of the country that fits the bill and more, Parga needs to be on your radar. This picturesque seaside town is beloved for its colorful architecture, iconic landmarks like a Venetian castle, and mesmerizing beaches complete with olive groves and sapphire-colored water. You don't have to compromise on breathtaking scenery or historic sightseeing — Parga has it all.

The closest airport to the town is Aktion National Airport, about 40 miles away in Preveza — from there, you can take a taxi ride. Alternatively, Parga is connected by bus to other destinations in Greece you can't skip, like Athens, which is about 8 hours away. From Corfu, it's just a 2-hour drive. While in Parga, stay at the 4-star Villa Coralli for a laid-back yet luxurious hotel overlooking the stunning views of Krioneri Beach. With amenities like a café bar, a breakfast buffet, and close proximity to Parga's city center, you'll have everything you need for an unforgettable Greece vacation.