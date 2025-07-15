Sandwiched Between Athens And Corfu Is A Coastal Greek Town Where Olive Trees, Ruins, And Turquoise Bays Collide
Greece has no shortage of stunning towns bursting with character, culture, and beauty. But if you're looking for a destination on the west side of the country that fits the bill and more, Parga needs to be on your radar. This picturesque seaside town is beloved for its colorful architecture, iconic landmarks like a Venetian castle, and mesmerizing beaches complete with olive groves and sapphire-colored water. You don't have to compromise on breathtaking scenery or historic sightseeing — Parga has it all.
The closest airport to the town is Aktion National Airport, about 40 miles away in Preveza — from there, you can take a taxi ride. Alternatively, Parga is connected by bus to other destinations in Greece you can't skip, like Athens, which is about 8 hours away. From Corfu, it's just a 2-hour drive. While in Parga, stay at the 4-star Villa Coralli for a laid-back yet luxurious hotel overlooking the stunning views of Krioneri Beach. With amenities like a café bar, a breakfast buffet, and close proximity to Parga's city center, you'll have everything you need for an unforgettable Greece vacation.
Parga's stunning scenery
With turquoise water and lush forests wrapping along the coastline, Parga is another Mediterranean paradise with postcard-worthy beaches. Valtos Beach, about a 20-minute walk outside of town, is beloved for its crystalline sea, spacious shore, and amenities like jet ski or canoe rentals. The peaceful Sarakiniko Beach, about a 25-minute drive away, is well worth the trip as well, for its jade-colored bay and picturesque olive trees lining the area. And if you're looking for places to go snorkeling, scuba diving, or surfing, you'll want to visit Lichnos — another stunning beach with azure water and framed by olive trees.
Apart from enjoying Parga's dazzling beaches, don't miss a trip to the Acheron, either. Considered one of the Greek underworld's five rivers in ancient mythology, the Acheron is not only a place of immense natural beauty, but it's a gem steeped in history and cultural significance. With crystal-clear waters, glimmering white rocks, surrounding cliffs, and abundant wildlife, it's the perfect spot for relaxing in unspoiled nature.
Historic sightseeing in Parga
Although Athens is known for its historic sites like the ancient Acropolis and Parthenon, some of Greece's best ancient sites are actually outside the city. One such otherworldly example is the Venetian Castle of Parga. Initially built in the 11th century, but rebuilt a number of times over the centuries that followed, the structure is one of the town's most picturesque architectural wonders. "The Venetian castle of Parga offers spectacular views of the city and the sea," said one past visitor on Tripadvisor, in a review originally written in French. "The climb is a bit steep, but the effort is largely rewarded ... it remains a place steeped in history and charm."
Tucked on a hill between Parga and Agia is another historic gem — the Castle of Anthoussa. Constructed by Ali Paşa Tepelenë, an Albanian leader serving the Ottoman Empire, in 1814, the well-preserved castle occasionally hosts cultural events today. With stunning ocean views, the castle even connects to Valtos Beach through a scenic hiking path. Around 25 minutes from Parga by car, you can also visit Necromanteion of Acheron, the ruins of an ancient underground temple dedicated to Hades, god of the underworld, and Persephone, his wife and the daughter of Zeus in Greek mythology. If you're looking for more incredible cities near Parga, Ioannina, the gateway to Greece's outdoorsy adventure region, is just over an hour away.