Near Springfield Is Missouri's Family-Friendly Lake Escape For Hiking, Fishing, And Paddling
The Ozarks remain an "IYKYK" type of destination for those seeking some semblance of coastal fun while escaping the pitfalls of scorching sunshine, riptides, and sand getting everywhere. The Ozarks' version includes family-friendly destinations like the aptly named Fellows Lake, a getaway offering hiking, fishing, and paddling just 25 minutes away from Springfield, Missouri.
The 860-acre lake makes the most of its aquatic and land-based spaces, creating a mixed-use destination that can easily fill a weekend with hiking, fishing, and paddling. One can enjoy an excursion into nature, a day on the water, a picnic with a barbecue, or a trek into the woods, all in one place. Fellows Lake also doubles as the main water supply for nearby Springfield, ensuring the surrounding area remains clean.
Visitors, especially regulars, often praise the care and frequent upgrading of the facilities and surrounding areas. "Fellows Lake is a hidden gem in Springfield," one visitor wrote in a review on Google. "It is pretty quiet and very well-kept." It's also a boon for little ones. A recently opened park near the lake features a modern take on playground equipment, giving little ones unsure of the water or too small to hike a place to spend the day. The rest of Fellows Lake is a playground for adults.
Hike, fish, or hit the water at Fellows Lake
It may seem illogical, but many visitors come to Fellows Lake for the hiking. Yes, the hiking. A collection of local entities and authorities work together to create and maintain over 25 miles of trails that squiggle around the 800-acre area surrounding the lake. Bikers and trail runners will find enough mileage to keep them busy as well. If you're looking for a full day of hiking but want to take it easy, hit the 5-mile Liberty Trail. Regulars laud the quality and condition of the trails, as well as the scenery one encounters during a jaunt. Just keep an eye out for poison ivy and mountain bikers, who'll share the trails with you.
Anglers who'd rather spend a day on the water will be rewarded for the effort. Fellows Lake is home to crappie, bass, and muskie. However, note that you'll need a Missouri fishing permit before casting a line. The water may seem inviting, but swimming is prohibited. If you're looking for a place to swim, head over to Table Rock Lake, one of the lesser-known lakes in the Ozarks, with hidden beaches and clear water. Even if you don't want to fish, you can still enjoy the water's surface.
The lake's 40-horsepower restriction on boat engines means smaller watercraft won't face waves or competition from motorboats careening across the surface. You won't need to bring your own boat either; there's an entire fleet of rentals available, from tandem kayaks to pedal boats that can double as a mobile fishing pier. If the thought of having to paddle all day makes your stomach turn, sailboats are available — though you can't rent wind, so keep an eye on weather conditions. If you want a bit of juice, you can rent motorized boats as well.
Planning a trip to Fellows Lake
Though it may be a gem of a destination, Fellows Lake doesn't stand out enough to merit a flight to the closest major transit hub, Kansas City International Airport, which is an eye-watering three-hour drive away. If you can, however, finagle a ride to the much closer Springfield-Branson National Airport, you can add Fellows Lake to a much bigger exploration of the region.
Overnight camping isn't allowed, so you'll have to drive in from a nearby town. If you're looking to overnight in a mountain charmer brimming with big flavors and quirky vibes, sleep in Springfield, which is only 25 minutes away. Or, if you're looking for something more humble, head over to Branson, one of the prettiest towns nestled in the Ozarks.
Since swimming isn't allowed, there's technically no bad time to visit. Summers tend to be quite muggy, while early Spring is overcast. Aim for the shoulder season or early autumn. If the winds pick up during your visit, consider taking a sailing class. It may seem like a useless skill to acquire, but the sensation of Mother Nature silently propelling your vessel through water is hard to match.