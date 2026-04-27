Near Springfield Is Missouri's Family-Friendly Lake Escape For Hiking, Fishing, And Paddling

It may seem illogical, but many visitors come to Fellows Lake for the hiking. Yes, the hiking. A collection of local entities and authorities work together to create and maintain over 25 miles of trails that squiggle around the 800-acre area surrounding the lake. Bikers and trail runners will find enough mileage to keep them busy as well. If you're looking for a full day of hiking but want to take it easy, hit the 5-mile Liberty Trail. Regulars laud the quality and condition of the trails, as well as the scenery one encounters during a jaunt. Just keep an eye out for poison ivy and mountain bikers, who'll share the trails with you.

Anglers who'd rather spend a day on the water will be rewarded for the effort. Fellows Lake is home to crappie, bass, and muskie. However, note that you'll need a Missouri fishing permit before casting a line. The water may seem inviting, but swimming is prohibited. If you're looking for a place to swim, head over to Table Rock Lake, one of the lesser-known lakes in the Ozarks, with hidden beaches and clear water. Even if you don't want to fish, you can still enjoy the water's surface.

The lake's 40-horsepower restriction on boat engines means smaller watercraft won't face waves or competition from motorboats careening across the surface. You won't need to bring your own boat either; there's an entire fleet of rentals available, from tandem kayaks to pedal boats that can double as a mobile fishing pier. If the thought of having to paddle all day makes your stomach turn, sailboats are available — though you can't rent wind, so keep an eye on weather conditions. If you want a bit of juice, you can rent motorized boats as well.