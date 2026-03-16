The 5 Prettiest Small Towns Nestled In The Ozarks, According To Reviews
The Ozarks have become a hot spot for Midwestern tourism, especially during the fall. But those who have seen the natural beauty firsthand can say with complete certainty that the Ozarks stand out as a stunning region to visit at any time of the year. The Ozark Mountains cross mainly into southern Missouri and northern Arkansas, and in this article, we selected the five prettiest small towns in the Ozarks worthy of a spot on your itinerary.
The only town in Missouri that made the cut was Branson. Known as "The Las Vegas of the Midwest," it's a charming Missouri town full of glitzy, kitschy entertainment (minus the casinos). The other four are all found in Arkansas. One is popular among mountain bikers, another is a bohemian artsy city with a charming downtown, and one is full of outdoor activities near the "Grand Canyon" of the Ozarks. The last city on the list is widely known as the "Folk Music Capital of the World," where live pickin' mountain music can be heard year-round, and often for free for anyone to enjoy.
To select the five cities on this list, we reviewed feedback on websites like Google Maps and Tripadvisor, paying particular attention to cities consistently praised for their scenery, charm, and variety of attractions. I also used personal experience from growing up near the area and spending many vacations exploring these beautiful small towns, each distinct with its own Ozark character, often visiting cities more than once.
Branson, Missouri
Branson has been a popular vacation spot for over a century and has become especially famous for its diverse entertainment scene in recent decades. Its first tourist attraction was Marvel Cave, which opened in 1894 and can still be visited today. Not only is it surrounded by natural beauty and recreational activities like Table Rock Lake, with hundreds of miles of shoreline and water activities, but its charm lies with its people. To get acquainted with the city's downtown and its colorful Americana-style storefronts, hop aboard "Sparky." The city's free trolley system loops around the city's shops, performance venues, and attractions.
Silver Dollar City is the town's most well-known attraction — an 1800s-era theme park, with deep Ozark roots. One Tripadvisor reviewer said that it's her favorite place in the world, where some of her best childhood memories were made. "Silver Dollar City is a magical place. The beauty of the park, the rides, the food, the shows. We have been buying season passes for 17 years. As I sit here and think about the park, it only brings a smile to my face, nothing negative. Nothing. Thanks for the joy, laughter, and memories you have given four generations of my family." Beyond thrilling roller coasters and amusement park rides and live entertainment, it's also famous for staff dressed in period attire, and craftspeople demonstrating live crafts from the era, including glassblowing and woodworking.
With hundreds of performances spanning country classics like Presley's Country Jubilee, Motown tunes, and even magic shows, there's plenty to keep the entire family entertained. But no matter how your day starts, end your night at Branson Landing. It's mainly a shopping center with a variety of restaurants, but the real highlight is its free impressive fountain show on its boardwalk along Taneycomo Lake.
Bentonville, Arkansas
The next destination on the list is known as the world's "Mountain Biking Capital," an underrated city at the foothills of Arkansas' Ozarks. Cyclists are drawn to Bentonville due to the 80 miles of trails that are located around the city. Set to open in the summer of 2026, OZ Trails Northwest Park sits between the city and nearby Bella Vista. The trail system will feature over 25 trails, approximately 550 miles in total, with state-of-the-art chair lifts, a bike rental shop, and even a restaurant and beer garden.
However, the city beckons more than outdoor enthusiasts. Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art is an impressive museum that is totally free to enter. Start outside and admire the modern architecture and explore the 5 miles of trails that surround the museum. One Tripadvisor user described the museum as a first-class museum spanning five centuries of American art: "As we walked throughout the galleries, it was intriguing to view the artwork in chronological order and learn about the different types of paintings from a variety of American artists unbeknownst to us. The Crystal Bridges Museum is one of our favorite museums now. There is a restaurant, and one that outranked museums in the U.S. and Europe on this list of best museum cafes in the world," he said. Admission also includes a visit to a Frank Wright house, and it's recommended to download the audio app to get an inside scoop about the history of the art pieces and exhibits.
But it's the downtown area that's a real stunner. Bentonville Square is a mix of cute cafes and restaurants, and locally-owned shops. In between SE 2nd Street and NE 3rd, there's a pedestrian and bike-friendly promenade. The car-free zone is lined with food trucks, gardens, and green spaces where events like Farmers Markets and live music are held regularly.
Eureka Springs, Arkansas
My personal favorite spot in the Ozarks is a unique, funky city bursting with creativity, boutiques, and mountain charm. The historic Victorian-era downtown in Eureka Springs is a traveler's favorite and what makes it earn a spot on this list. One reviewer on Tripadvisor described the town as quaint and beautiful: "The architecture is varied (lots of incredible gingerbread, stone houses, even a New Orleans-style building or two). The shops are all charming and eclectic (one for hats, another for socks, books, chili sauces, high-end shoes, boutiques, even pets) and delightful to walk through them all! Take the trolley to stop No. 83 and get off to walk down the hill, hitting all the shops along the way," she added.
The city was founded in 1879 as a health resort. The city was built around the springs believed to have healing properties, drawing visitors from across the country to drink the water and bathe in spas. The last remaining bathhouse today is the Palace Hotel and Spa, which is just a short walk from the downtown area. Pamper yourself and make an appointment at the spa to enjoy a relaxing soak in the clawfoot bathtub, or indulge in a session in the old-fashioned wooden sauna barrel.
Another landmark hotel is the Crescent Hotel, a beautiful hotel in its own right. For visitors, check out its restaurants, rooftop bars, and back porch areas that offer sweeping views of the mountains. It's also supposedly one of the most haunted hotels in the nation and is also on the list of the best spooky ghost tours in America, according to online reviews. Plus, the city also has a bohemian artsy vibe. Throughout the city, you'll find dozens of art galleries and studios like Wilson and Wilson Folk Art and the Quicksilver Gallery, as well as a museum dedicated to locally-made art.
Jasper, Arkansas
Out of all the towns on this list, Jasper has the smallest population with just over 500 residents in 2026. But though it lacks in population, Jasper may win the title for the most scenic and outdoorsy. The city is the perfect gateway to explore the "Grand Canyon" of Arkansas, as well as the Buffalo River, the nation's first designated national river. Here, surrounded by giant limestone cliffs and bluffs, you can float, canoe, or kayak over 150 miles. If you'd prefer to lace up your boots, take the iconic hike to Arkansas' secret scenic overlook called 'The People's Place' for its wildly inspiring views. The Whitaker Point Trail is a 2.7-mile hike that rewards you with a rock overhang viewpoint that overlooks the expansive Ozark National Park and the rolling hills.
Located in Newton County, the area is known as the "Elk Capital of Arkansas." The name itself is evidence of the wildlife you're likely to encounter, with hundreds of elk roaming the landscape. The city also sits along the state's first scenic highway, Scenic 7 Byway. The winding roads, deep valleys, and mind-blowingly beautiful overlooks make it a popular route for travelers exploring the Ozarks via a car or motorcycle. It is especially popular with bikers when hundreds descend on the area for the annual Bikes, Blues, and BBQ Festival and motorcycle rally. Along the route, stop by for some quirky souvenirs and another sweeping viewpoint from the lookout tower at Scenic Point Viewpoint, a store that lives up to its name.
You should also definitely check out the Koen Experimental Forest, as there's a wheelchair-accessible walking trail that's part of the 720-acre Ozark forests. The Koen Interpretive Trail is less than a mile long, primarily paved, and is labeled with tree and plant species. One Google review described the trail as quaint: "It was nice to read the signs and know which trees I'm looking at. The trail is asphalt all the way through and easy to walk through. Huge trees!" he said.
Mountain View, Arkansas
Located in the northern heart of Arkansas, Mountain View has plenty of jaw-dropping outdoor attractions to see. About 14 miles outside the city limits, you'll find Blanchard Springs Recreation Area, Arkansas' newest state park that offers a glowing cave journey with spring-fed pools.
Beyond its natural wonders, the city is mainly known as the "Folk Music Capital of the World," famous for its strong roots in the Ozark Mountain music scene. Founded in 1890, you can still join in live-pickin' sessions held at random times in front of the courthouse. Or, watch musicians play fiddles, washboards, and other string instruments and enjoy old-timey Appalachian music like bluegrass at the Pickin' Park gazebo. To catch other free performances, head to Club Possum to watch live music from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., held every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.
The Ozark Folk Center State Park is one of the town's main attractions and is more similar to a working re-enactment craft village rather than a state park. Visitors can watch artisans creating their handmade crafts in real time, including leather-making, pottery, broom-making, weaving, and candle-making, among other skills. Plus, throughout the day, musicians start a-pickin'. These live performances include traditional Ozark music, such as fiddle tunes, bluegrass, and gospel. One Tripadvisor review recommended spending at least half a day at this family-friendly site: "Some have 'hands-on' opportunities that do not cost any extra that the young ones in our group really enjoyed. Most crafts/arts are historical in nature and there is an old log cabin with a 'resident' that is happy to tell you about the history and about life in the cabin." Plus, there's an herb garden area and a store where they sell the products made by the handicraft workers. Just note that it's only open between the months of April and November.
Methodology
To narrow down the five prettiest small towns located in the Ozarks, I compared visitor reviews on websites like Tripadvisor, AllTrails, and Google Maps. Then, I considered those against my own experience growing up near the Ozarks and vacationing in many of these towns and small cities, multiple years in a row. I only considered small towns over larger cities with quaint downtowns that offer year-round appeal. Each town is unique in its Ozark traditions, including folk music attractions and theme parks that showcase traditional arts and crafts. I also considered historic sites and outdoor activities, such as mountain biking, hiking to scenic viewpoints, and water-related sports that would interest a wide variety of visitors to this underrated and often overlooked region.