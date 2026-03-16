The 5 Prettiest Small Towns Nestled In The Ozarks, According To Reviews

The Ozarks have become a hot spot for Midwestern tourism, especially during the fall. But those who have seen the natural beauty firsthand can say with complete certainty that the Ozarks stand out as a stunning region to visit at any time of the year. The Ozark Mountains cross mainly into southern Missouri and northern Arkansas, and in this article, we selected the five prettiest small towns in the Ozarks worthy of a spot on your itinerary.

The only town in Missouri that made the cut was Branson. Known as "The Las Vegas of the Midwest," it's a charming Missouri town full of glitzy, kitschy entertainment (minus the casinos). The other four are all found in Arkansas. One is popular among mountain bikers, another is a bohemian artsy city with a charming downtown, and one is full of outdoor activities near the "Grand Canyon" of the Ozarks. The last city on the list is widely known as the "Folk Music Capital of the World," where live pickin' mountain music can be heard year-round, and often for free for anyone to enjoy.

To select the five cities on this list, we reviewed feedback on websites like Google Maps and Tripadvisor, paying particular attention to cities consistently praised for their scenery, charm, and variety of attractions. I also used personal experience from growing up near the area and spending many vacations exploring these beautiful small towns, each distinct with its own Ozark character, often visiting cities more than once.