California's Once-Thriving Military Base Is Now A Peaceful Escape Brimming With Trails And Stunning Scenery

It's hard to reconcile California's Central Coast — famed for iconic landscapes like Big Sur, with cliffside views rivaling Italy's Cinque Terre and rolling hills of wildflower fields and Mediterranean-style vineyards — with the stark contrast of army barracks and artillery battlements. Yet Monterey, once the region's colonial capital, maintained a long military presence. One such site in Monterey County, now reclaimed by nature, is Fort Ord National Monument, designated by President Barack Obama in 2012. Formerly one of the largest U.S. Army training bases in the country, Fort Ord was decommissioned in the 1990s. Its lands have since been converted into residential and commercial areas, California State University, Monterey Bay, and protected lands, including a state park.

Today, Fort Ord National Monument is home to numerous endangered species, rare flora, 86 miles of trails, and panoramic views of the Salinas Valley that draw hikers, cyclists, and equestrians. Despite its proximity to San Francisco, San Jose — the nearest major airport – and Monterey, all 15,000 acres of Ford Ord stays relatively under the radar among California's many national monuments.

Monterey was a U.S. military outpost in the mid-1800s during the Mexican-American War. Although troops used the area's sand dunes for drills for decades, it wasn't until 1917 that the U.S. Army purchased a large tract of coastline and former ranchland for training as it prepared for World War I. In 1940, the site was officially commissioned as Fort Ord, becoming a key location for World War II amphibious training – including training troops who later participated in the D-Day landings. By the time Fort Ord ceased operations, an estimated 1.5 million service members had passed through, including notable figures Jimi Hendrix and Clint Eastwood.