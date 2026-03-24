California Has More National Monuments Than Any Other State. Here Are The Top 5 To See, According To Visitors

California has long been known as a protector of its lands — about 25% of the state, in fact. Preserved landscapes range from glacial valleys and alpine lakes to volcanic craters, salt flats, vast deserts, fog-covered forests, and sweeping grasslands. California also contains more national monuments – 22 in total — than any other state. While they're all remarkable in their own ways, a handful stand out as especially worthy destinations. As a longtime California resident, I'm admittedly biased — I think we should see them all, and I'm still working my way through the complete list. But using my own visits as a starting point and drawing on what travelers consistently praise across the internet — from Reddit to Tripadvisor, Google, and travel blogs — five national monuments rise to the top: historic Muir Woods with its towering redwoods; the surreal volcanic terrain of the Lava Beds; the unusual columnar formations at Devils Postpile; the sweeping landscapes and seasonal wildflowers of Carrizo Plain; and Cabrillo.

What's the difference between a national monument and a national park? Both are federally protected lands, but a national monument typically protects a specific natural, historical, scientific, or cultural feature and is established by presidential proclamation under the 1906 Antiquities Act. Monuments are managed by various federal agencies, including the National Park Service, Bureau of Land Management, and U.S. Forest Service.

By contrast, a national park is generally a larger landscape designated by an act of Congress and often protects a broader collection of natural features. Activities such as drilling or mining are typically prohibited on these lands, and some national monuments have later been incorporated into national parks (or vice versa). If you're planning a trip and need to prioritize, these five California monuments stand out as must-visit destinations.