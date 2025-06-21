Sandwiched Between Monterey And Santa Cruz Is A Walkable California City In The 'Salad Bowl Of The World'

California's Central Coast has its fair share of unforgettable destinations. There's Santa Cruz, where you'll find one of the world's best seaside parks, and Monterey, featuring one of America's best aquariums. Sandwiched between these two is Salinas. This historic city was incorporated in 1874 and is located within the Central Coast's Salinas Valley, which is famed for being the "Salad Bowl of the World." This region in Monterey County has long been agriculturally significant to the Golden State, producing everything from lettuce to strawberries and beyond. Consequently, this industry led Salinas to flourish in the early 20th century. In recent times, the city has faced challenges. However, Salinas has bounced back, no doubt thanks to its walkable downtown.

Old Town, as the downtown area is also called, is architecturally stunning featuring an array of Art Deco structures that are a remnant of Salinas' agricultural boom. Many are on Main Street, where you can enjoy the best of what Salinas has to offer. As you take in downtown's nostalgic charm, you'll be equally as delighted by the city's local businesses, such as the Alvarado Street Brewery Taproom. Picture drinking an ice-cold beer or a flavorful cocktail in an luxurious 1920s-era space that once housed the Salinas National Bank. Additionally, the Alvarado Street Brewery Taproom, closed Mondays and Tuesdays, has a kitchen serving up smashburgers, pizzas, and tacos.

From here, walk a few minutes down Main Street and you'll end up at Downtown Book & Sound. This spot, open every day, was described by a reviewer on Google as a "Quintessential, independent book store with great vinyl for you audiophiles." Other establishments you'll discover at your disposal in downtown include a movie theater, Maya Cinemas, several eateries, coffee shops, antique stores, and gift shops. If Salinas rings a bell, that's because you've probably read about it in school, courtesy of some of John Steinbeck's most famous works.