Sandwiched Between Monterey And Santa Cruz Is A Walkable California City In The 'Salad Bowl Of The World'
California's Central Coast has its fair share of unforgettable destinations. There's Santa Cruz, where you'll find one of the world's best seaside parks, and Monterey, featuring one of America's best aquariums. Sandwiched between these two is Salinas. This historic city was incorporated in 1874 and is located within the Central Coast's Salinas Valley, which is famed for being the "Salad Bowl of the World." This region in Monterey County has long been agriculturally significant to the Golden State, producing everything from lettuce to strawberries and beyond. Consequently, this industry led Salinas to flourish in the early 20th century. In recent times, the city has faced challenges. However, Salinas has bounced back, no doubt thanks to its walkable downtown.
Old Town, as the downtown area is also called, is architecturally stunning featuring an array of Art Deco structures that are a remnant of Salinas' agricultural boom. Many are on Main Street, where you can enjoy the best of what Salinas has to offer. As you take in downtown's nostalgic charm, you'll be equally as delighted by the city's local businesses, such as the Alvarado Street Brewery Taproom. Picture drinking an ice-cold beer or a flavorful cocktail in an luxurious 1920s-era space that once housed the Salinas National Bank. Additionally, the Alvarado Street Brewery Taproom, closed Mondays and Tuesdays, has a kitchen serving up smashburgers, pizzas, and tacos.
From here, walk a few minutes down Main Street and you'll end up at Downtown Book & Sound. This spot, open every day, was described by a reviewer on Google as a "Quintessential, independent book store with great vinyl for you audiophiles." Other establishments you'll discover at your disposal in downtown include a movie theater, Maya Cinemas, several eateries, coffee shops, antique stores, and gift shops. If Salinas rings a bell, that's because you've probably read about it in school, courtesy of some of John Steinbeck's most famous works.
Salinas is an ideal destination for literary enthusiasts
John Steinbeck was born and raised in Salinas. The American icon left his mark on the literary world with his acclaimed works including "East of Eden," a novel centered around the Salinas Valley. Although Steinbeck died in 1968, he is still very much part of his hometown, luring in fans and literary enthusiasts. You can even pay your respects to the late writer whose grave can be found in the city's Garden of Memories Memorial Park, closed Saturday and Sundays. That said, downtown Salinas is home to the National Steinbeck Center. The museum enables visitors to immerse themselves in the Salinas Valley, Steinbeck's bibliography, and his life.
In fact, the author's camper truck, the one he wrote about in his 1962 book "Travels with Charley," is on display. The National Steinbeck Center is closed Mondays and Tuesdays. Note that parking is available downtown. Furthermore, you can visit the place the author once called home in his early years, The Steinbeck House. Not only this, but you can dine in this picturesque abode, which dates back to the late 1800s and gives a glimpse into the past. The eatery serves items like soups, salads, and sandwiches. Keep in mind that the menu does change frequently.
The Steinbeck House is highly-rated on Yelp with one individual writing, "Food was fantastic but the historical information that accompanied the meal was top notch." Before you head out, make sure you check out the gift shop, The Best Cellar, to purchase Steinbeck's books and other goodies. The Steinbeck House, located only a five-minute walk away from the National Steinbeck Center, is open Tuesday to Saturday. Making reservations is advised.
Plan your visit to Salinas, California
Whether you adore architecture, literature, or walkable cities, Salinas, situated a few miles away from the coast, has something for everyone. However, there are other activities you may want to consider during your time in this city, including a visit to The Farm, open seasonally from spring to fall. Located about 10 minutes outside of downtown, this site provides a taste of the Salinas Valley through its bakery and store, offering pies, produce, and more. Love wine? Head to Odonata Wines, a stop on the Monterey Wine Trail. The tasting room is open daily.
Staying in Salinas is an excellent idea if you want to explore other destinations in Monterey County, such as nearby Carmel-By-The-Sea, an overlooked California town full of beaches, historic sites, and boutiques and the city of Monterey. Likewise, you might find Salinas to be cheaper when compared to accommodations near the coast. The Best Western Salinas Monterey Hotel features a 4.1-star rating on Google, with prices starting at under $200 a night. Conveniently, it's only about a five-minute drive away from downtown Salinas.
If you're located on the West Coast, you can travel to Salinas on Amtrak's Coast Starlight Train. Salinas' Amtrak station is feet away from the California Welcome Center. Make sure to stop by to learn about Salinas' history. There are a number of airports near Salinas as well. For instance, the Monterey Regional Airport (MRY) is about 30 minutes away and has non-stop flights from cities like Dallas, Denver, and Los Angeles. San Francisco International Airport (SFO) is less than two hours away. While you can get around Monterey County using public transportation via the Monterey-Salinas Transit, it's not a bad idea to rent a vehicle for added ease, especially if flying in from SFO.