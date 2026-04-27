Canada's Endlessly Charming Coastal Getaway Has Artsy Little Shops And Sumptuous Seafood

Cape Breton Island is a beautiful and rugged destination in Nova Scotia, tucked on Canada's Atlantic coast. There's no shortage of fantastic things to do here, whether you love hunting for unique souvenirs or exploring the great outdoors, but one can't-miss stop is the small community of Cheticamp. A picturesque Acadian fishing village on the northwestern shore of the island, this little hamlet is situated just outside Cape Breton Highlands National Park, highlighting rich history, artisanal shops, and fantastic seafood.

Cheticamp and the surrounding area were settled by the French in the 17th century. The region was originally known as Acadia, which helps to explain why descendants of the original European settlers are called Acadians today. Many locals still speak Acadian French, a different dialect than the Quebecois French that's spoken in nearby Montreal. Visitors will notice that some signs are in both Acadian French and English, lending further to the unique vibe of Cheticamp.

Learn more about the unique history of this area at Les Trois Pignons, a cultural center with a range of exhibits, including examples of the impressive hooked rugs the area is known for. Rug hooking has long been a skill for local women in Cheticamp, and you can find Chéticamp rugs in institutions around the world, including the Vatican and Buckingham Palace.