Canada's Endlessly Charming Coastal Getaway Has Artsy Little Shops And Sumptuous Seafood
Cape Breton Island is a beautiful and rugged destination in Nova Scotia, tucked on Canada's Atlantic coast. There's no shortage of fantastic things to do here, whether you love hunting for unique souvenirs or exploring the great outdoors, but one can't-miss stop is the small community of Cheticamp. A picturesque Acadian fishing village on the northwestern shore of the island, this little hamlet is situated just outside Cape Breton Highlands National Park, highlighting rich history, artisanal shops, and fantastic seafood.
Cheticamp and the surrounding area were settled by the French in the 17th century. The region was originally known as Acadia, which helps to explain why descendants of the original European settlers are called Acadians today. Many locals still speak Acadian French, a different dialect than the Quebecois French that's spoken in nearby Montreal. Visitors will notice that some signs are in both Acadian French and English, lending further to the unique vibe of Cheticamp.
Learn more about the unique history of this area at Les Trois Pignons, a cultural center with a range of exhibits, including examples of the impressive hooked rugs the area is known for. Rug hooking has long been a skill for local women in Cheticamp, and you can find Chéticamp rugs in institutions around the world, including the Vatican and Buckingham Palace.
Shopping and local artisans in Cheticamp, Nova Scotia
Visitors looking to take home a traditional piece of Cheticamp will find its famous hand-hooked rugs for sale at the Freya & Thor Art Gallery and Café. Along with rugs, they also offer folk art created by local artisans, including hand carved wooden sculptures by Nova Scotia artist William Roach, pottery, handwoven tea towels, felted soaps, and more. One thing to note, Freya & Thor's Art Gallery is open seasonally from mid-October to mid-May.
Another seasonal spot is Flora's Gift Shop, which features items ranging from jewelry and clothing to knickknacks, created by Canadian artists and brands. They also offer rug hooking kits for those who feel inspired to try their hand at Chéticamp's signature craft. Open year-round, Marguerite Boutique et Provisions is housed inside a 100-year-old building and features a mix of home goods, clothing, books, and art along with artisanal provisions, like red pepper jelly and fresh baked bread, perfect for a picnic on the waterfront. They also have a cafe where visitors will find delicious coffee, espresso drinks, and pastries.
Where to eat in Chéticamp, Nova Scotia
As a longtime fishing village, much of the action in Cheticamp is centered around the harbor, and it's well worth spending some time here. Stop by the picturesque lighthouse, painted in the traditional Acadian colors, and watch as boats glide in and out. One particularly exciting day here is Setting Day, which marks the start of the lobster season in Nova Scotia. The exact day changes each year, but typically lands in late April or early May, with the official lobster season running through June.
Of course, you can't leave Cheticamp without enjoying the fruits of the fishermen's labor in the form of fresh and flavorful seafood. L'abri Restaurant & Bar, tucked just off the Cabot Trail, a 185-mile-long loop that takes you to some of the island's best attractions, is right on the water with great views. The menu includes local favorites like mussels, Irish-style seafood chowder, crab and lobster rolls, and classic fish and chips. The Harbour Restaurant & Bar, a part of the family-run Baywind Suites, is a seasonal restaurant with a menu featuring elevated dishes like fresh snow crab dip, local lobster, and pan-fried haddock. They also have a patio overlooking the harbor, which is ideal on sunny summer days. You'll want to make reservations to secure a seat there.
The Doryman Pub & Grill is another town mainstay, in business since 1966. It was originally a men's-only establishment until 1970, but now anyone who loves hearty pub fare and drinks is welcome. The Local Favorites section of the menu includes seafood chowder, bacon-wrapped scallops, and mussels; plus, there's live fiddle music on weekends. For something quick yet still delicious, Da Smoky Fish is a cash-only food truck where almost everything is made from scratch. It serves as the perfect pit stop if you're moving through town along the Cabot Trail.