This Nova Scotia Island's Unique Artisan Trail Samples Eclectic Attractions, Crafts, And Folk Art

Located in Nova Scotia, Cape Breton Island is a Canadian destination known for its rich cultural heritage, dramatic landscapes, and above all, its community of artists. This community is best displayed on the Cabot Trail, a scenic highway that winds through the Cape Breton Highlands National Park. While you'll see panoramic ocean views and rugged cliffs, you also have the opportunity to visit and meet local artists and craftspeople working in vibrant fishing villages scattered along the trail while exploring the country with the longest coastline in the world.

Named for explorer John Cabot, the 185-mile Cabot Trail loop encircles the northern part of the island. Stop in charming coastal towns, follow hiking trails to drink in the landscape, and pause to take photos at the expansive viewpoints. With so many things to see and do, it's best to take a weekend or a few days to complete the scenic drive. Let's take a closer look at can't-miss stops, where to stay, and how to get there.