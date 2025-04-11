This Nova Scotia Island's Unique Artisan Trail Samples Eclectic Attractions, Crafts, And Folk Art
Located in Nova Scotia, Cape Breton Island is a Canadian destination known for its rich cultural heritage, dramatic landscapes, and above all, its community of artists. This community is best displayed on the Cabot Trail, a scenic highway that winds through the Cape Breton Highlands National Park. While you'll see panoramic ocean views and rugged cliffs, you also have the opportunity to visit and meet local artists and craftspeople working in vibrant fishing villages scattered along the trail while exploring the country with the longest coastline in the world.
Named for explorer John Cabot, the 185-mile Cabot Trail loop encircles the northern part of the island. Stop in charming coastal towns, follow hiking trails to drink in the landscape, and pause to take photos at the expansive viewpoints. With so many things to see and do, it's best to take a weekend or a few days to complete the scenic drive. Let's take a closer look at can't-miss stops, where to stay, and how to get there.
Follow Cape Breton Island's Cabot Trail
Following the Cabot Trail, travelers will find a wide range of mediums represented by artists. Think painting, photography, woodwork, sculpture, pottery, and textile art. Surrounded by such incredible natural landscapes, these artists have endless inspiration. You'll see nature often captured in paintings and photography, ranging from the jagged coastline to grassy knolls. Textile arts include traditional rug hooking, weaving, kilt-making, and quilting, which are all part of Cape Breton's heritage. Many artists use local wool and dyes to create their stunning handmade works. For local fiber work, check out the Opulent Alpaca, offering high-quality yarns and knitwear made with wool from their herd of ethically-raised alpacas on Cape Breton.
Visitors are encouraged to stop at artist studios, talk with the creators, and learn about their work. Many studios offer live demonstrations, giving travelers a firsthand look at the creative process, too. Woodworkers and sculptors like Northshore Woodsmiths create carved work, functional art, and decorative pieces that accentuate their craftsmanship. Similarly, potters and ceramicists display their handmade items at galleries along the trail, like Arts North or Wildfire Pottery. But there's more to discover beyond the many art forms of this Nova Scotian treasure.
Don't pass by the Skyline Trail
When it's time to take a break from driving and stretch your legs, hit the Skyline Trail. Located on the Ingonish side of Cape Breton Highlands National Park, this easy hiking path is a 5-mile loop that requires a couple of hours to complete. But if you take the time to venture out on the path, you'll be rewarded with some of the most dramatic, sweeping views of the island, staggering cliffs, and the Atlanta Ocean. While the back loop is a natural path, most of the trail is a boardwalk with steps for accessibility. Because this can't-miss spot is a popular place to visit, consider arriving early or visiting another trail in the national park if the lot is full. The Skyline Trail often reaches capacity between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., which means you might be turned away if arriving between these times.
Other notable trails to consider include the Freshwater Lake Trail, a great alternative if the Skyline Trail is swamped with hikers. The Freshwater Lake Trail is also located on the Ingonish side of the park and offers an easy 1-mile jaunt that can be completed in less than an hour. This wheelchair-accessible path features a viewing deck above the lake and even offers beach access to the ocean and the lake for swimming.
How to get there and where to stay on Cape Breton Island
It's relatively easy to reach Cape Breton Island, with several options to choose from. The nearest major airport is Halifax Stanfield International Airport (YHZ), located in Nova Scotia's capital. Once you land there, it takes between three and four hours to drive to the island. Once you reach Cape Breton Island, the Cabot Trail is another hour's drive or so. If you prefer to spend less time driving, you can catch another flight from Halifax to the nearest airport, JA Douglas McCurdy Sydney Airport (YQY). Located in Sydney, Cape Breton Island's largest city, direct flights are only an hour from Halifax. It will, however, take another hour and a half to reach the Cabot Trail by car. Regardless of the route you choose, expect to spend some time commuting beyond your flight.
With over 20 artist stops along the Cabot Trail, you might want to consider booking a hotel for a few nights to cover the entire trail. For an elegant experience, visit the Keltic Lodge at the Highlands. A historic lodge located in Ingonish, the Keltic Lodge offers sweeping ocean views, fine dining, and access to one of Canada's most iconic golf courses, Cape Breton Highlands Links. The Normaway Inn is another cozy country inn to consider booking. Seated in Margaree Valley, the inn, its cabins, and chalets offer comfortable rooms with simple furnishings. Entertainment has been a tradition at the inn since the 1940s and remains a cherished experience, with fireside Celtic music and other local performances occurring regularly. As an add-on to your Nova Scotia trip, consider visiting Lunenburg, a colorful coastal town with ultra-fresh seafood.