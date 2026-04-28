Delaware's Serene State Park Is A Seaside Gem With Beaches, Trails, And Camping

Southern Delaware flies under the radar among nearby East Coast vacation destinations. However, the second-smallest state in the U.S. is a vacation powerhouse that shouldn't be overlooked. One of the most serene spots in the state is Delaware Seashore State Park. Founded in 1965, the coastal park encompasses over 26 miles of shoreline featuring a range of activities, from maritime adventures and hiking to relaxing on the sun-kissed sandy shores.

The state park stretches along three bodies of water, including Indian River Bay, Rehoboth Bay, and the Atlantic Ocean. Each waterfront includes beach access points, some of which are guarded and feature bathhouses. The Indian River Inlet serves as the rocky connecting point between both bays and the ocean, and is a fantastic place to watch maritime traffic or take in one of Delaware's picturesque sunsets. The inlet also has tent and RV campgrounds on either side for those staying a night in the park. Each campground is equipped with picnic tables, protected recreational paths, and pristine water views.

Although public transportation options to the park are slim, getting there by car is simple. It takes roughly two hours to reach Delaware Seashore from Philadelphia, and two-and-a-half hours from Baltimore. Both trips involve a peaceful journey through the farmland and small towns of Southern Delaware. You can even stop at farmers markets along the way for Delaware's locally grown summertime peaches, tomatoes, and more.