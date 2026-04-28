Delaware's Serene State Park Is A Seaside Gem With Beaches, Trails, And Camping
Southern Delaware flies under the radar among nearby East Coast vacation destinations. However, the second-smallest state in the U.S. is a vacation powerhouse that shouldn't be overlooked. One of the most serene spots in the state is Delaware Seashore State Park. Founded in 1965, the coastal park encompasses over 26 miles of shoreline featuring a range of activities, from maritime adventures and hiking to relaxing on the sun-kissed sandy shores.
The state park stretches along three bodies of water, including Indian River Bay, Rehoboth Bay, and the Atlantic Ocean. Each waterfront includes beach access points, some of which are guarded and feature bathhouses. The Indian River Inlet serves as the rocky connecting point between both bays and the ocean, and is a fantastic place to watch maritime traffic or take in one of Delaware's picturesque sunsets. The inlet also has tent and RV campgrounds on either side for those staying a night in the park. Each campground is equipped with picnic tables, protected recreational paths, and pristine water views.
Although public transportation options to the park are slim, getting there by car is simple. It takes roughly two hours to reach Delaware Seashore from Philadelphia, and two-and-a-half hours from Baltimore. Both trips involve a peaceful journey through the farmland and small towns of Southern Delaware. You can even stop at farmers markets along the way for Delaware's locally grown summertime peaches, tomatoes, and more.
Where to lounge and hike in Delaware Seashore State Park
With 10 beach access points, Delaware Seashore State Park has an ideal waterfront for everyone. The ocean-facing side offers two guarded beaches with bathhouses at Tower Ocean Road and South Inlet Day Area. Additional beaches on the ocean side include 3Rs Beach (which allows vehicles to drive on with a Surf Fishing Permit), the Conquest Road entrance, and the Key Box Road entrance. The ocean-facing beaches are popular for those looking for strong currents, the relaxing lull of waves, and softer sand perfect for lounging by the water.
The bayside beaches — including Tower Road Bayside and New Road — are perfect for families as the waters here are calm, shallow, and warmer than the ocean. Although there are no lifeguards at these beaches, the Rehoboth Bay is quite shallow and reaches only 7 feet at its deepest. The nearby Delaware Bay is home to the world's largest population of horseshoe crabs, but rest assured, the unique and harmless crustaceans can be found in droves in both the Rehoboth and Indian River Bays.
Beyond aquatic activities, the park boasts over 5 miles of hiking across three nature preserves. The Burton Island Loop is one of the park's top trails; this 1.3-mile path offers a leisurely stroll through a coastal environment. Another popular trail is the out-and-back Thompson Island Trail. According to one AllTrails reviewer, it is a "casual, easy hike with lots of wildlife (deer, squirrels in particular) [and a] wonderful view at the end."
Camping, dining, and history lessons in the park
With five camping facilities lining the coast, many visitors choose to stay overnight in Delaware Seashore. There are two campgrounds, one on either side of the inlet. Each campsite comes equipped with a picnic table, and the RV sites have full hookups. One reviewer on Yelp remarked that she enjoyed the northern RV lot, but found the southern lot pretty tight for larger vehicles. The state park also has a small neighborhood of cottage rentals on the north end of the park, which all feature pristine bay views.
The RV and tent campgrounds are within walking distance of the popular bar and grill, The Big Chill Beach Club. Situated right on the water, the beach club has views over the ocean and an extensive menu of food and cocktails. Nearby towns like Selbyville, the gateway to the beaches, and the quiet resort getaway of Fenwick Island are other excellent places to dine in and explore on your trip to the coast.
Southern Delaware is a fantastic destination for history buffs. Park visitors should visit the Indian River Life-Saving Museum, which showcases the lives of sailors, shipwreck history, and U.S. Coast Guard memorabilia. The museum and its visitors center maintain a packed schedule, with activities like surf fishing lessons and beach driving clinics.