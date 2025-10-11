Delaware's 'Quiet Resorts' Getaway Is A Coastal Haven With Beaches, Boardwalks, And Cozy Dining
If you're looking for a lively beach town on the East Coast, set up your umbrella on the sand in busy Ocean City, Maryland, or try your luck in the beachfront casinos of Atlantic City. You might also consider elegant Cape May, America's oldest seaside resort, which is especially popular in summer. But if it's peace and solitude you're after, look no further than the so-called "Quiet Resorts," a collection of communities along Delaware's coast that provides low-key bases for exploring a region characterized by tranquil beaches, bays, and wooded parks. Two of the best-known towns in the area are Bethany Beach, a family- and foodie-friendly getaway, and Fenwick Island, a coastal gem with pristine beaches, a pretty boardwalk, and excellent seafood.
Located on a barrier spit near the border of Maryland, Fenwick Island is home to Fenwick Island State Park, Delaware's southernmost beach. The park features 3 miles of shoreline suitable for swimming, sunbathing, and beachcombing, as well as easy access to Little Assawoman Bay, which is ideal for sailing, kayaking, and stand-up paddleboarding.
Explore laid-back Fenwick Island
On Fenwick Island State Park's ocean side, you can rent beach chairs and umbrellas right on the sand from Memorial Day to Labor Day, which is also when lifeguards are on patrol. The same is true on the public beaches closer to the town of Fenwick Island, located just south of the state park. If you're visiting outside of summer, consider heading for a walk on the 2.6-mile beach trail that starts at the Fenwick Island State Park Bathhouse parking lot: it's open to visitors year-round. Overall, the beaches here put Fenwick Island among the list of the best (and cheapest) East Coast beach towns to visit.
Back in town near the corner of State Route 54 and State Route 1 (better known as the Coastal Highway), Fenwick Boardwalk is a short and scenic stroll full of ocean views, a miniature golf course, souvenir shops, and casual spots to grab coffee or a homemade funnel cake. If you're looking for a bigger, busier oceanfront promenade, don't miss nearby Rehoboth Beach — it's home to one of America's best boardwalks and its culinary scene, shops, games, and water views.
Plan a visit to Fenwick Island and the Delaware coast
For a more leisurely dining experience, you'll find several good options on Fenwick Island. Matt's Fish Camp Fenwick serves fresh seafood in a modern setting, and the airy Ocean Side specializes in gourmet pizzas. Located a bit farther away from the center of town on the mainland, Catch 54 offers great cocktails and locally sourced seafood with views over Little Assawoman Bay.
Fenwick Island offers a solid range of accommodations to choose from, including the Fenwick Islander Motel (from $120 in summer), a simple hotel just a block from the shore. Upscale Fenwick Shores, Tapestry Collection by Hilton (from around $250 in summer), and the budget-friendly Seaside Inn (from $110 in summer) are conveniently located close to the entrance to Fenwick Island State Park.
While most easily accessible by car, Fenwick Island is also served by public transportation. Buses run to larger transport hubs north and south, including Ocean City, Maryland (45 minutes by bus or 25 minutes by car). The closest major transit hub is Philadelphia International Airport, about 2.5 hours away by car.