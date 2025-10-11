Delaware's 'Quiet Resorts' Getaway Is A Coastal Haven With Beaches, Boardwalks, And Cozy Dining

If you're looking for a lively beach town on the East Coast, set up your umbrella on the sand in busy Ocean City, Maryland, or try your luck in the beachfront casinos of Atlantic City. You might also consider elegant Cape May, America's oldest seaside resort, which is especially popular in summer. But if it's peace and solitude you're after, look no further than the so-called "Quiet Resorts," a collection of communities along Delaware's coast that provides low-key bases for exploring a region characterized by tranquil beaches, bays, and wooded parks. Two of the best-known towns in the area are Bethany Beach, a family- and foodie-friendly getaway, and Fenwick Island, a coastal gem with pristine beaches, a pretty boardwalk, and excellent seafood.

Located on a barrier spit near the border of Maryland, Fenwick Island is home to Fenwick Island State Park, Delaware's southernmost beach. The park features 3 miles of shoreline suitable for swimming, sunbathing, and beachcombing, as well as easy access to Little Assawoman Bay, which is ideal for sailing, kayaking, and stand-up paddleboarding.