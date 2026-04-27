Consumer Reports' Favorite Travel Backpack Is A Durable And Roomy Gem

Every veteran traveler is in a constant, restless search for that one perfect travel bag. For some, it's a rugged roller bag, and for others, it's a messenger bag-style duffel. However, for many of us, a backpack is the most versatile option. But which kind of backpack? There are so many possible configurations and features that choosing one can be confusing, especially if you're looking for the Swiss Army knife of backpacks. For that scenario, Consumer Reports has determined that the Patagonia Black Hole Mini MLC Pack is the Holy Grail of travel backpacks.

In Consumer Reports' testing, the 30-liter Patagonia Black Hole Mini MLC (the acronym stands for Maximum Legal Carry-on) beat out other contenders from popular brands such as Yeti, Incase, Thule, Topo Designs, and Amazon Basics. Consumer Reports praised the pack's "organization, comfort, versatility, and sturdiness." The review singled out features like the bag's clever pocket system for carrying essentials like a laptop and power chargers. The sturdy straps, including an adjustable chest strap, were reported to be extremely comfortable for long carries. The pack's waterproofing and durability also got high marks, with Consumer Reports saying the bag "laughed off rain showers."

The name "black hole" presumably refers to the bag's ability to swallow up vast quantities of gear the way a black hole in space swallows up matter and anti-matter. Patagonia has an entire line of Black Hole duffels, backpacks, cubes, and totes, but this is the one that hits the sweet spot for air travel. Consumer Reports notes that it is possible to over-stuff this particularly roomy bag to the point where it no longer fits under an airplane seat, but even when under-filled, the bag has plenty of capacity to pack for a weekend trip.