Consumer Reports' Favorite Travel Backpack Is A Durable And Roomy Gem
Every veteran traveler is in a constant, restless search for that one perfect travel bag. For some, it's a rugged roller bag, and for others, it's a messenger bag-style duffel. However, for many of us, a backpack is the most versatile option. But which kind of backpack? There are so many possible configurations and features that choosing one can be confusing, especially if you're looking for the Swiss Army knife of backpacks. For that scenario, Consumer Reports has determined that the Patagonia Black Hole Mini MLC Pack is the Holy Grail of travel backpacks.
In Consumer Reports' testing, the 30-liter Patagonia Black Hole Mini MLC (the acronym stands for Maximum Legal Carry-on) beat out other contenders from popular brands such as Yeti, Incase, Thule, Topo Designs, and Amazon Basics. Consumer Reports praised the pack's "organization, comfort, versatility, and sturdiness." The review singled out features like the bag's clever pocket system for carrying essentials like a laptop and power chargers. The sturdy straps, including an adjustable chest strap, were reported to be extremely comfortable for long carries. The pack's waterproofing and durability also got high marks, with Consumer Reports saying the bag "laughed off rain showers."
The name "black hole" presumably refers to the bag's ability to swallow up vast quantities of gear the way a black hole in space swallows up matter and anti-matter. Patagonia has an entire line of Black Hole duffels, backpacks, cubes, and totes, but this is the one that hits the sweet spot for air travel. Consumer Reports notes that it is possible to over-stuff this particularly roomy bag to the point where it no longer fits under an airplane seat, but even when under-filled, the bag has plenty of capacity to pack for a weekend trip.
More to love about the Patagonia Black Hole Mini MLC
In addition to covering the basics of roominess and ruggedness, Consumer Reports' review singled out features you might not think to look for when backpack shopping. Handles on the top and sides make it easy to quickly retrieve the backpack from overhead bins or under seats, for example. Plus, a clever side slot lets you secure the bag to the telescoping handle of a roller bag. Those are welcome features only a savvy traveler would even know to look for. One more stand-out feature is that the built-in laptop sleeve is easy to zip open for display at TSA checkpoints, so you don't have to dig out your electronics. The pack also comes with a shoulder strap so you can carry it like a messenger bag, as well as a zippered flap to conceal the shoulder straps, which is helpful should you ever wish to check, or gate check, the bag.
The bag comes in a variety of colorways, including birch white, black, and a neutral weathered stone. Other size variants include a "micro" 22-liter version that is intended to comply with strict personal item size limitations, and a 34-liter version with integrated wheels and a retractable handle.
Those who are hiking the Appalachian Trail in the spring may look for more specialized product reviews on sites such as GearJunkie or GearLab. However, you won't find a more objective source than Consumer Reports. Founded in 1936, Consumer Reports is a non-profit organization that buys everything it tests and in no way profits from any of its results: No endorsements, no sponsorships, no affiliate links. If you are planning on taking your new backpack on a long hike, make sure to check out the best ways to stay in touch with loved ones while you do.