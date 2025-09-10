One Of 2025's Best Carry-Ons Is Built To Conquer Europe's Cobblestone Streets Without A Hitch

Europe's famed cobblestone streets, while dreamy, aren't so kind to all types of luggage. In other words, while your luxury trunk may be an ideal choice for an all-inclusive Caribbean vacation, for traversing Europe's cobbles, a suitcase with rugged wheels, yet light enough for a smooth glide, is a better pick. Enter the Eagle Creek Gear Warrior XE 2-Wheel Convertible Carry-On.

Part of the Strategist's list of the best carry-ons (your go-to roundup to follow Rick Steves' top travel tip to avoid checking a bag), the travel bag was hailed for yet another distinction: "best carry-on for cobblestones." Its two (rather than four) spiky, treaded wheels were most reliable for bumpy terrains. And when the streets are just too rough, it can quickly convert into a backpack with cushy sternum, hip, and shoulder belts. It's also aligned with Eagle Creek's commitment to cater to rugged explorers who want a travel companion that's as sturdy as their thirst for adventure.

The durability is remarkable. Mark Smith, master of train travel and founder of the blog The Man in Seat 61, says he has owned an Eagle Creek Switchback (a similar convertible carry-on from the brand) for years and praises its compact and lightweight nature even when fully loaded. Another reviewer on Eagle Creek's website shared, "My 22-year-old bag is still in near-perfect condition." They even noted that the carry-on has been on about 12 trips per year to destinations all over the world, and it still holds up.