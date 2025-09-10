One Of 2025's Best Carry-Ons Is Built To Conquer Europe's Cobblestone Streets Without A Hitch
Europe's famed cobblestone streets, while dreamy, aren't so kind to all types of luggage. In other words, while your luxury trunk may be an ideal choice for an all-inclusive Caribbean vacation, for traversing Europe's cobbles, a suitcase with rugged wheels, yet light enough for a smooth glide, is a better pick. Enter the Eagle Creek Gear Warrior XE 2-Wheel Convertible Carry-On.
Part of the Strategist's list of the best carry-ons (your go-to roundup to follow Rick Steves' top travel tip to avoid checking a bag), the travel bag was hailed for yet another distinction: "best carry-on for cobblestones." Its two (rather than four) spiky, treaded wheels were most reliable for bumpy terrains. And when the streets are just too rough, it can quickly convert into a backpack with cushy sternum, hip, and shoulder belts. It's also aligned with Eagle Creek's commitment to cater to rugged explorers who want a travel companion that's as sturdy as their thirst for adventure.
The durability is remarkable. Mark Smith, master of train travel and founder of the blog The Man in Seat 61, says he has owned an Eagle Creek Switchback (a similar convertible carry-on from the brand) for years and praises its compact and lightweight nature even when fully loaded. Another reviewer on Eagle Creek's website shared, "My 22-year-old bag is still in near-perfect condition." They even noted that the carry-on has been on about 12 trips per year to destinations all over the world, and it still holds up.
The Eagle Creek Gear Warrior XE Convertible Carry-On is an organizer's delight
Eagle Creek's Gear Warrior XE Convertible Carry-On is a two-wheeled, soft-sided champion with an assortment of pockets. Inside the lid, you will find a main compartment and two mesh zippered sections alongside a cushioned laptop sleeve. The case also includes a built-in ID pouch on the top to access passports and other important documents during transit. In addition, there's a stowable outdoor mesh bag to hold loose items like jackets or a smaller bag. And there's a zipped-away set of straps (non-detachable) that convert it into a backpack.
At its standard capacity, it has 40 liters of internal space and 22-by-14 by-10-inch dimensions (including the wheels and handles). The expandable zipper increases the capacity to 50 liters. Even at max, the compression straps don't make the suitcase look bloated. Plus, the heavy-duty handle and large wheels reduce the instability that's so common in a two-wheeled design.
Currently available in five colors — black, blue jay, sand dune, sequoia, and jungle green — the Eagle Creek Gear Warrior XE Convertible retails at $429 at the time of writing. It's an expensive piece of luggage in the market; for comparison, Samantha Brown's top-rated luggage piece costs just $89.99, and Rick Steves' designed Riga Rolling Case costs $229.99 at the time of this publication. However, for a bag that will endure anything from cobbles to bumpy mountainous terrains without as much as a loose thread, it's more of an investment than a purchase. Eagle Creek's lifetime "No Matter What" warranty also justifies the price and offers protection against defects like torn zippers and broken handles.