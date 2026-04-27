Between Seattle And Portland Is Washington's 'Retirement Mecca' With Temperate Weather And Outdoor Adventure
Retirement meccas aren't just for, well, retirees. Sometimes, the relaxed, affordable, and outdoorsy nature of these places appeals to travelers of all ages. That's the case in Lacey, a Washington city known for its five surrounding lakes and more than 12,000 acres of parkland. The overall atmosphere is one that many visitors can get behind. Sure, it's home to thousands of retirees drawn by Washington's lack of a state income tax, easy access to nature, and a moderate climate that ranges from the mid-30s to the upper 70s Fahrenheit. But it's also considered one of the best places to live for families and young professionals in Thurston County, according to Niche.
That speaks to Lacey's broad appeal, whether you're enjoying your youth or golden years. The City of Lacey considers itself a "popular retirement mecca", and one of its biggest draws for retirees is its tight-knit, supportive community. Niche gives Lacey an A grade for diversity, and that mix of ages, backgrounds, and cultures is visible in various community events throughout the year. These include '80s-inspired night markets, the annual Lacey Spring Fun Fair, Fourth of July fireworks, and Lacey Holiday Lights. Beyond these events, the city can feel a little quiet compared with nearby Seattle (60 miles away) and Portland (120 miles away).
A quieter pace may be exactly the point. Lacey sits just off Interstate 5, making it a convenient escape while still feeling connected. Small businesses line its streets (it's one of the best places in the state to open your own shop), and well-maintained roads make it easy to get around by car, bike, or on foot. Still, even with all of this going for it, Lacey stands out most for its access to the outdoors.
The great outdoors in Lacey
Lacey's temperate climate supports outdoor activities for much of the year, though rain is common, especially from October through March. When the weather cooperates, Woodland Creek Community Park is a top option. It's the top thing to do in Lacey on Tripadvisor and features Longs Pond, a popular fishing spot. You can also play disc golf, practice your swing at a driving range or putting green, stroll along nature trails, or grill up a picnic while the kids run around at playgrounds.
If you want to explore a more rugged environment filled with wildlife, drive about 15 minutes to the Billy Frank Jr. Nisqually National Wildlife Refuge, Washington's serene wildlife preserve. The protected area covers both the Nisqually River delta and Puget Sound, offering a diverse array of ecosystems. Here, you can discover woodlands, wetlands, and one of the Pacific Northwest's best-preserved coastal salt marshes. Over 270 migratory birds, various trout and salmon, beavers, deer, coyotes, otters, and other wild animals also call these areas home. Walking trails are open year-round, and there's an accessible mile-long boardwalk through the estuary that makes the refuge easier to explore for visitors with limited mobility.
Closer to town, Wanschers Community Park offers an easy lakeside escape about 1.5 miles from downtown. Set along Hicks Lake, it offers views of Mount Rainier, a breathtaking mountain resembling the Swiss Alps. You can fish from the shore or out on the water in your kayak or boat using the public launch ramp. Summer often brings many people here to swim and picnic.
Welcoming small-town vibes in Lacey
Despite being the biggest city in Thurston County, Lacey still retains much of its small-town feel. Local spots are easy to settle into, including Stottle Winery in the city's northern reaches. The winery focuses on wines made from Washington-grown grapes, and its tasting room offers a relaxed indoor space with tables, casks, and ample room for catching up with friends over a glass or two of Syrah, Sangiovese, or Sauvignon Blanc. "I had an absolutely wonderful time at Stottle Winery," one visitor wrote on Google. "The setting is great, and the cozy tasting room that makes you feel right at home."
To explore the city's past, visit the Lacey Museum and Cultural Center. Housed in a 1920s building that once served as City Hall, it features thousands of historical photographs and offers walking tours and hands-on workshops. It's a small space, but staff are known for being especially friendly and knowledgeable.
Lacey is about a 30-minute drive from Tacoma and roughly an hour from Seattle, where you'll find Waterfront Park, the West Coast answer to New York City's High Line. Most hotels cluster near Interstate 5, including familiar chains like Holiday Inn, Super 8, and Hampton Inn. For accommodation with a bit more character, stay about 9 miles away at The Marie Bed & Breakfast. The beautiful Victorian house has four finely decorated suites and cottages, manicured gardens, and home-cooked breakfasts.