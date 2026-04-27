Between Seattle And Portland Is Washington's 'Retirement Mecca' With Temperate Weather And Outdoor Adventure

Retirement meccas aren't just for, well, retirees. Sometimes, the relaxed, affordable, and outdoorsy nature of these places appeals to travelers of all ages. That's the case in Lacey, a Washington city known for its five surrounding lakes and more than 12,000 acres of parkland. The overall atmosphere is one that many visitors can get behind. Sure, it's home to thousands of retirees drawn by Washington's lack of a state income tax, easy access to nature, and a moderate climate that ranges from the mid-30s to the upper 70s Fahrenheit. But it's also considered one of the best places to live for families and young professionals in Thurston County, according to Niche.

That speaks to Lacey's broad appeal, whether you're enjoying your youth or golden years. The City of Lacey considers itself a "popular retirement mecca", and one of its biggest draws for retirees is its tight-knit, supportive community. Niche gives Lacey an A grade for diversity, and that mix of ages, backgrounds, and cultures is visible in various community events throughout the year. These include '80s-inspired night markets, the annual Lacey Spring Fun Fair, Fourth of July fireworks, and Lacey Holiday Lights. Beyond these events, the city can feel a little quiet compared with nearby Seattle (60 miles away) and Portland (120 miles away).

A quieter pace may be exactly the point. Lacey sits just off Interstate 5, making it a convenient escape while still feeling connected. Small businesses line its streets (it's one of the best places in the state to open your own shop), and well-maintained roads make it easy to get around by car, bike, or on foot. Still, even with all of this going for it, Lacey stands out most for its access to the outdoors.