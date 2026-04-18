Seattle's Redeveloped Waterfront Park Is The West Coast Answer To New York City's High Line

Seattle replaced a hulking old viaduct with something spectacular: a stitched-together stretch of gardens, stunning viewpoints, and waterfront paths. The project, now known as Waterfront Park, is a 15-year-long endeavor that finally opened in September 2025, as Bloomberg reported. It was realized by the same designers of New York City's High Line, the free, scenic trail with unforgettable views. Like the High Line, Seattle's Waterfront Park blends plants, art, and urban infrastructure into an open and easily enjoyable mix.

Since its opening, Waterfront Park has been met with heaps of enthusiasm from locals and visitors alike. It has an average 4.5-star rating from nearly 3,000 Google Reviews. On the Seattle subreddit, a user said, "The waterfront is alive [...] Just makes me so proud to see the city and all related organizations put in the effort to create spaces people want to frequent." Waterfront Park was developed over what used to be the Alaskan Way Viaduct, an elevated roadway that The Urbanist called an "eyesore" and critiqued for disrupting the waterfront with its noise and traffic. In its place, Waterfront Park is a swath of paths and greenery with rain gardens and public piers along the Puget Sound you could spend a day walking around — another welcome reminder of why Seattle has been ranked America's most walkable destination.