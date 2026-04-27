Las Vegas' Iconic MGM Resorts On The Strip Unveiled An All-Inclusive Deal In 2026

When you think of all-inclusive destinations, you're more likely to think of places like Cancun or the Caribbean — Las Vegas probably isn't top of mind. With a new enticing deal, however, MGM Resorts is here to change that. They've launched an all-inclusive option for people staying at Excalibur or Luxor that covers a two-night stay, food and drinks, some classic Vegas activities, parking, and more, starting at $330 (at the time of writing).

MGM calculated that you'll save more than $400 with this package. It's great to be able to head out on a Vegas trip without having to overthink how much it will cost you (though how much you spend at the casino is up to you). And considering how overwhelming the Las Vegas Strip can be, it can be nice to have some limits on where you can eat and what you can do.

According to MGM's websites, guests who opt for the all-inclusive deal get "breakfast, lunch, and dinner included for two for each night of your stay." There are also "special menus" available from 10 specific MGM restaurants, including Noodle Shop at Mandalay Bay and The Buffet at Excalibur, one of the most mouth-watering buffets in Las Vegas. Keep in mind that you can't order just anything you want at the participating restaurants; there are specific parameters. At Noodle Shop, the all-inclusive menu lets you choose between orange chicken, broccoli beef, or loi mein. Each guest can get a glass of wine or a beer, and tips are not included.