Las Vegas' Iconic MGM Resorts On The Strip Unveiled An All-Inclusive Deal In 2026
When you think of all-inclusive destinations, you're more likely to think of places like Cancun or the Caribbean — Las Vegas probably isn't top of mind. With a new enticing deal, however, MGM Resorts is here to change that. They've launched an all-inclusive option for people staying at Excalibur or Luxor that covers a two-night stay, food and drinks, some classic Vegas activities, parking, and more, starting at $330 (at the time of writing).
MGM calculated that you'll save more than $400 with this package. It's great to be able to head out on a Vegas trip without having to overthink how much it will cost you (though how much you spend at the casino is up to you). And considering how overwhelming the Las Vegas Strip can be, it can be nice to have some limits on where you can eat and what you can do.
According to MGM's websites, guests who opt for the all-inclusive deal get "breakfast, lunch, and dinner included for two for each night of your stay." There are also "special menus" available from 10 specific MGM restaurants, including Noodle Shop at Mandalay Bay and The Buffet at Excalibur, one of the most mouth-watering buffets in Las Vegas. Keep in mind that you can't order just anything you want at the participating restaurants; there are specific parameters. At Noodle Shop, the all-inclusive menu lets you choose between orange chicken, broccoli beef, or loi mein. Each guest can get a glass of wine or a beer, and tips are not included.
Shows and other activities in your all-inclusive Vegas vacation
A trip to Las Vegas isn't complete if you don't catch a show. MGM Resort's all-inclusive package gives you two tickets to one of six shows, with something for every taste. At the Luxor, the show options include the classic Blue Man Group or the risque and fun FANTASY: The Strip's Sexiest Tease. At Excalibur, you can be dazzled and amused by The Mac King Comedy Magic Show or have a girls' night out with the Thunder From Down Under show. Plus, you can go for a thrilling ride on The Big Apple Coaster at New York-New York. Then, for something more chill, you can relax by the pools at Mandalay Bay and MGM Grand without any extra charge.
Of course, it's worth noting that the iconic Las Vegas hotel Luxor and the medieval-themed Excalibur aren't the swankiest hotels on the Strip. However, they both have lively casinos, fun decor and design, and inviting pools. They've also stood the test of time: Excalibur opened in 1990 as the largest hotel in the world, and Luxor opened three years later and even has a spotlight from the peak of the pyramid that can be seen from outer space.
Make sure to read all the fine print before you go, so there are no surprise charges at checkout. Once you know what's included, the savings become easier to appreciate. With packages like this, you can really see how Las Vegas is trying to rebrand itself as a more affordable vacation spot.