The Most Iconic Hotel On The Las Vegas Strip Is Home To The Largest Piece Of The Titanic Ever Recovered

Las Vegas, the world-renowned tourist city out West dubbed the "most fun city in America," is home to some epic hotels. One that stands out, even when just passing through, is the distinctive black pyramid of the Luxor Hotel & Casino, modeled after the Pyramids of Giza. Whether lit up at night or sparkling under a scorching desert sun, the Luxor has been a symbol of Vegas since its completion in 1993. Of course, it's not just the outside of the hotel that makes it iconic but also the inside. First of all, there are the soaring, slanted walls (just like you might find inside a pyramid), replicas of Egyptian relics and other pyramids, the bar that's a whimsical playground for adults, and, of course, the casino.

But one thing that makes the Luxor unique, even in Las Vegas with its multiple illustrious properties, is its permanent exhibit devoted to the RMS Titanic, the doomed luxury liner that catastrophically sank in 1912 on its maiden voyage. Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition, located in the atrium of the Luxor, features 350 artifacts directly salvaged from the Atlantic floor, along with passenger stories, recreated rooms of the ship, information about icebergs, and a memorial to the lost passengers. One of the most important Titanic artifacts on display in the Luxor exhibit comes from the ship itself, and that's "The Big Piece," the largest section of the ship ever recovered.