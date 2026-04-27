Outside Madison Is Wisconsin's Lakeside State Park For Fishing, Boating, And Camping
Wisconsin is one of the best states in America for lake vacations. One of the reasons for this is sheer variety, as it has the second-highest number of lakes in the country, behind only Alaska. Unfortunately, when it comes to deciding where to go, choosing from over 15,000 lakes can be difficult. A great way to narrow it down is to choose a lake inside one of Wisconsin's 50 state parks. And if you're planning on engaging in activities like fishing, boating, and camping, one especially appealing pick is Lake Kegonsa State Park.
This state park is only a 25-minute drive from Madison, making it a much closer option than the well-known Big Foot Beach State Park. Lake Kegonsa State Park also offers a swimming beach, along with a variety of other outdoor activities centered predominantly around its namesake, the 3,200-acre Lake Kegonsa. One of the more popular activities is fishing, which you can do here year-round. Fishing from the shoreline, in boats and kayaks, or even on the ice during winter, is all possible.
The lake is renowned for its populations of trophy species, including largemouth bass, northern pike, and walleye. It also has a variety of smaller panfish, such as bluegill and perch. Northern pike as long as 40 inches are often caught here, particularly during summer, when you can also reel in bass and walleye from the shore. You can launch your own motorized or non-motorized vessel from one of four boat ramps around the lake. If you don't own a boat, you can always rent one from Lakeboat Rental.
Family fun on the water at Lake Kegonsa State Park
You don't need a rod and reel to have all the fun at Lake Kegonsa State Park. Many people get out on the water in various boats, either wanting to relax or get their adrenaline pumping. The former tend to paddle around the lake in kayaks and canoes or on stand-up paddleboards. The latter are often seen cruising atop the water on water skis or wakeboards. There are also people out in sailboats when the wind picks up.
If you prefer to stay along the shoreline, you can swim in the calm waters of Lake Kegonsa State Park Beach. It's not the most popular place in Wisconsin for a dip (that might be Wazee Lake, a crystal-clear Midwest gem), but it does have a playground and toilets nearby. People with kids complain about the rocky shallows here, so just check the state of the water before diving in. Toxic blue-green algae blooms can also occur during summer, which is a red flag that should make you turn around before swimming in any lake. If there are blooms present, enjoy some land-based activities instead.
Outside of the water, you can lace up your boots and explore the state park's 5 miles of hiking trails. The longest trail is about 1.3 miles, but you can combine them for a longer trek. The most popular combination on AllTrails is the Prairie Trail and White Oak Nature Trail Loop. It's about 2.4 miles long and provides a well-kept pathway through woodland, prairies, and wetlands. It also captures views of Lake Kegonsa along the way. If you don't want to walk that far, you can stroll the half-mile Lake Shoreline trail from the beach to the nearby boat launch.
Camping and picnics at Lake Kegonsa State Park
At the time of writing, Lake Kegonsa State Park is open from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m. year-round, which is great for day trippers wanting to make the most of their time here. If you're just visiting for the day, you can set up at one of five picnic areas or reserve one of the two picnic shelters. The latter have power and drinking water, as well as nearby volleyball and horseshoe areas. You just need to rent the gear from the park's office, leaving a $5 deposit.
If one day isn't long enough here, you could stay for longer by reserving a campsite within the state park. There's a family-friendly campground with 96 sites tucked in among the trees, including 29 with power. You can camp here in a tent, camper trailer, or RV. They even have two accessible sites for anyone with disabilities. It typically costs $38 a night for a site, no matter what you want to camp in. Regardless of whether you're visiting for the day or multiple nights, you'll also need a vehicle entry pass. These cost between $13 and $16 for a day or $28 and $50 for 12 months, depending on whether you're a Wisconsin local or from out of state.
Lake Kegonsa State Park is an easy day trip from Madison, but you can also drive here in about 1.5 hours from Milwaukee. You don't necessarily need to camp here either. You could instead stay in a hotel in nearby Stoughton, a delightfully artsy Wisconsin city with Scandinavian culture. It's also home to The Goose Crown Inn of Stoughton, a charming downtown bed and breakfast with a perfect 5-star rating on Google.