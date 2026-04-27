Outside Madison Is Wisconsin's Lakeside State Park For Fishing, Boating, And Camping

Wisconsin is one of the best states in America for lake vacations. One of the reasons for this is sheer variety, as it has the second-highest number of lakes in the country, behind only Alaska. Unfortunately, when it comes to deciding where to go, choosing from over 15,000 lakes can be difficult. A great way to narrow it down is to choose a lake inside one of Wisconsin's 50 state parks. And if you're planning on engaging in activities like fishing, boating, and camping, one especially appealing pick is Lake Kegonsa State Park.

This state park is only a 25-minute drive from Madison, making it a much closer option than the well-known Big Foot Beach State Park. Lake Kegonsa State Park also offers a swimming beach, along with a variety of other outdoor activities centered predominantly around its namesake, the 3,200-acre Lake Kegonsa. One of the more popular activities is fishing, which you can do here year-round. Fishing from the shoreline, in boats and kayaks, or even on the ice during winter, is all possible.

The lake is renowned for its populations of trophy species, including largemouth bass, northern pike, and walleye. It also has a variety of smaller panfish, such as bluegill and perch. Northern pike as long as 40 inches are often caught here, particularly during summer, when you can also reel in bass and walleye from the shore. You can launch your own motorized or non-motorized vessel from one of four boat ramps around the lake. If you don't own a boat, you can always rent one from Lakeboat Rental.