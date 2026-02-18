5 Red Flags That Should Make You Turn Around Before Swimming In A Lake

Ready for a quick water safety quiz? You're taking a longer-than-usual afternoon hike on a late spring day in the Sunshine State, the ground muddy from a recent downpour. Sun's beating down. Sweat's pouring. Then, you come across a lake — quite likely, since Florida is one of the states with the highest number of lakes. The waters glisten, whispering, "You're welcome to cool off here." As you approach, you notice a patch of green floating across the cloudy water that looks like a piece of rebar is sticking out of the surface, and an acrid smell tickles your nose. Do you go in anyway? As it turns out, doing so would be ignoring five of the biggest red flags that should make you avoid swimming in a lake.

Swimming safety changes according to where you swim. Taking a dip in the ocean, for example, presents a host of potential dangers — which most often requires identifying dangerous rip currents while staying close to the lifeguards. Also, sharks can be a concern. Meanwhile, most pools, if well maintained and regulated, are only open when they're considered safe to swim in, but that doesn't mean they're not sometimes gross. Lakes, however, occupy a strange middle ground; many are just there, available without oversight. Although that daring freedom is part of the appeal, it's also a recipe for trouble.

Thankfully, easy warning signs exist. Posted water quality warnings and advisories, both in-person and online, can let you know what's brewing below the surface. Sometimes, you may even encounter literal red flags, the universal sign of danger. Meanwhile, the classic rule of thumb always applies: lifeguards know best, and you're likely safe within their territory. But all those easy warning asides aside, what if you find an inviting lake and you're alone? Let's take a look.