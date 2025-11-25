Wisconsin's Deepest Inland Lake Is A Crystal-Clear Midwest Gem To Swim And Scuba

When most people talk about scuba diving, they're usually referring to open ocean dives, but you'd be surprised at just how many lakes in America provide thrilling environments for swimming on or below the surface. The Midwest has numerous lakes where clear water and fascinating submerged structures (even shipwrecks) and marine life provide an enthralling underwater experience for newbies and veterans alike. One of these is Wazee Lake, part of the wider Wazee Lake Recreation Area, about a 10-minute drive from the riverside city of Black River Falls in Wisconsin.

Wazee's placid surface spreads out across more than 140 acres. This makes it a lot smaller than many other Midwest lakes, including the 94,000-acre Bull Shoals Lake, another crystal-clear lake and scuba diving paradise. However, it's the lake's depth that makes it so appealing for freshwater scuba diving. At its deepest point, Wazee Lake is over 350 feet, which means it's the deepest inland lake in the entire state. Greg Hoffman, a Wisconsin local writing for OnMilwaukee, makes the point that Wazee is a manmade lake created by restoring an old quarry. But he also writes that most divers don't care whether a lake is manmade or natural, just that it has good visibility and a vast underwater world to explore.

Wazee has both, offering visibility up to 40 feet on clear, summer days. All that visibility isn't any good if there's nothing to look at, but this isn't a problem either. Beneath the surface, you can see remains from the lake's former quarry days, including old roads. Recent scuba diving footage also shows divers encountering underwater training platforms, a fake pirate skeleton, and a sunken fishing boat. Fish cribs have also been installed around the lake, resulting in more rainbow trout, catfish, walleye, and smallmouth bass to see while diving.