Chicago's 'Magic Hedge' Is Found At A Lake Michigan Bird Sanctuary With Beach Trails And Rare Sightings

A few steps off Chicago's Lakefront Trail, one of the city's best wildlife spectacles unfolds in a tangle of low trees by Lake Michigan's shore. The Montrose Point Bird Sanctuary is one of the few places in the city where people's eyes are more often trained on the trees than the skyline. Along its shoreline and beachside trails, birds come in droves for migratory and wintering arrivals. The sanctuary has a strong reputation among birders and has been named one of the top 15 birdwatching spots in the U.S. by Bird Collective. Over 350 species have been documented here, including rare and endangered birds.

Made up of numerous habitats — including dunes, woodlands, and a beach — linked by lakeside trails, the sanctuary attracts a wide range of species. Much of the action, though, seems to gather around one specific stretch of shrubs known as the "Magic Hedge," a nickname given by avid birders. The spot took shape during the Cold War, when honeysuckle was planted in the area to shield army barracks from view, according to the Chicago Park District. Though the barracks are gone, the honeysuckle remains, forming a foundation for the 150-yard thicket that turns into one of the Midwest's busiest layovers for birds each spring.