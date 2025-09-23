Chicago's Underrated Lincoln Park Garden Is A Charming Trailside Spot With Picturesque Photo Opportunities

You can spend months exploring Chicago and still not see it all. From the neighborhood known as "the Mexico of the Midwest" to the trendy corridor known as "living urban canvas," the Windy City is full of hidden gems. Another underrated destination is the Peace Garden in Lincoln Park's Buena Park neighborhood, near Lake Michigan and the famous Lake Shore Drive. Despite its small size — it's just 0.3 acres — the lush garden boasts a waterfall, a pond, a rock garden, a sculpture of two children playing, and an array of native plants. The Peace Garden was built in the early 1930s by designer Ernst G. Schroeder. In the mid-1980s, the garden was renovated through a collaboration between Greenpeace Great Lakes, the Chicago Park District, and the Uptown community.

Today, when you visit the Peace Garden (in warm weather), you'll likely see people relaxing with a book or having a picnic with friends. You might also see runners taking a little break from the hustle and bustle of athletes using the Lakefront Trail, which can get very hectic. Garden visitors praise the sound of the waterfall, the pretty flowers, and the message of peace, with one Yelp reviewer calling it "a Chicago historic treasure."

Besides relaxation, the Peace Garden is a popular spot for photo ops due to its scenic location. Along with people taking selfies for their Instagram feeds and cute snaps of pets, you might spot groups taking family photos or graduation photos here. Most people like to pose in front of the rock garden or even sit down on the rocks; others prefer to stand near one of the nearby trees or in front of the sculpture. Many people find the garden to be a romantic place — it's been the site of at least one tiny wedding and is recommended as a good spot in the city for proposals.