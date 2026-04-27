America's 'Best Small Retirement Town' Is A Friendly Florida Gem With Coastal Charm

Miami may offer neon-soaked, fast-paced vibes, but a few hours north sits a beach town that takes a more relaxed approach to the Florida lifestyle. Stuart is the definition of a small Florida beach town. With a population of just over 20,000 people, the town is small enough that neighbors know each other, but large enough to have all of the conveniences that people look for in a Florida retirement destination. While Stuart's charm flew largely under the radar for years, in 2024, the world found out about Florida's best-kept secret, as Travel + Leisure declared it "America's best small retirement town."

In the piece, the author exclaimed how the town has an "essence" that's undeniable, with a downtown that "looks like a Norman Rockwell painting" and beaches so picturesque they don't even look real. It is a sentiment that has long been felt by the town's residents, as a scroll through Niche reviews will paint a picture of a town with a laid-back vibe and friendly people. Stuart was incorporated as a town in 1914, and the town is officially known as "The Sailfish Capital of the World," due to the high density of sailfish that are found off of its shoreline. At any time of the day, you're likely to find the town's residents sunning on Stuart Beach or going on a stroll along the Stuart Boardwalk.

Stuart is located in Martin County on Florida's Treasure Coast. If you're flying to the Sunshine State, Stuart is just a 45-minute drive from Palm Beach International Airport.