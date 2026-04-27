America's 'Best Small Retirement Town' Is A Friendly Florida Gem With Coastal Charm
Miami may offer neon-soaked, fast-paced vibes, but a few hours north sits a beach town that takes a more relaxed approach to the Florida lifestyle. Stuart is the definition of a small Florida beach town. With a population of just over 20,000 people, the town is small enough that neighbors know each other, but large enough to have all of the conveniences that people look for in a Florida retirement destination. While Stuart's charm flew largely under the radar for years, in 2024, the world found out about Florida's best-kept secret, as Travel + Leisure declared it "America's best small retirement town."
In the piece, the author exclaimed how the town has an "essence" that's undeniable, with a downtown that "looks like a Norman Rockwell painting" and beaches so picturesque they don't even look real. It is a sentiment that has long been felt by the town's residents, as a scroll through Niche reviews will paint a picture of a town with a laid-back vibe and friendly people. Stuart was incorporated as a town in 1914, and the town is officially known as "The Sailfish Capital of the World," due to the high density of sailfish that are found off of its shoreline. At any time of the day, you're likely to find the town's residents sunning on Stuart Beach or going on a stroll along the Stuart Boardwalk.
Stuart is located in Martin County on Florida's Treasure Coast. If you're flying to the Sunshine State, Stuart is just a 45-minute drive from Palm Beach International Airport.
In Stuart, the water is always calling
Stuart is a town that revolves around the water, an aspect that will almost certainly excite retirees. At the northern end of town sits Flagler Park, a waterfront park along the St. Lucie River, with numerous coconut palm trees and amenities such as paved walkways and benches that overlook the river. The park includes a piece of the Stuart Boardwalk, an elevated path that starts at the Northwest Dixie Highway and winds its way along the banks of the river. At one point, the boardwalk juts into the St. Lucie River as a pier.
In addition to the river, retirees will also have access to the town's beaches, which are situated on the southern end of Hutchinson Island, one of Florida's hidden gems. As soon as you cross over the Ernest Lyons Bridge, the first beach you'll encounter is Stuart Beach, a popular beach among locals that can be a bit busy on the weekends, according to Tripadvisor reviews. When the beach is busy, a good Plan B is located across the street at the Elliott Museum, a large oceanfront museum home to vintage cars, boats, and more. To the south of Stuart Beach is Bathtub Beach, which is close to a large reef system that includes hundreds of marine creatures, like endangered turtles. Many residents and visitors have given this beach excellent reviews, with one writing on Tripadvisor that Bathtub Beach is "the best Beach area" in all of Martin County. Come during the summer months to experience the area's beaches, but be careful, as it does get hot and humid during this time.
Stuart has a charming downtown surrounded by nature preserves
One area where Stuart's charm really shines is its downtown, with its quaint shops and restaurants. One event that retirees would want to check out is a weekly farmers market called Market on Main. Held every Sunday at Flagler Park, the farmers market is home to farmers and artists from all over the area that come to sell their products under the swaying coconut palms. The best time to experience the market, and Stuart as a whole, is in the late winter and early spring, when the air is at its most comfortable.
For active retirees that are more into nature walks and visits during the area's more comfortable months, make a trek to the St. Lucie Inlet Preserve in nearby Port Salerno. Sitting about 7 miles southeast of downtown Stuart, the preserve offers numerous trails and paddling opportunities to keep retirees young at heart. You can only reach this park by boat or kayak, and if you don't own either one, Seabranch Preserve State Park sits right across the inlet. Shaped by the Atlantic Ocean, Seabranch Preserve is a hotspot for hiking, birding, and wildlife viewing, which you can do free of charge. With so much to see and experience, Stuart certainly lives up to its reputation as America's best coastal small town, as well as a great place for retirees to call home.