Vermont's Oldest Still-Operating Hotel Is A Restored 18th Century Resort With A Golf Course And Spa
Commanding an impressive perch in Vermont's Green Mountains is the state's oldest hotel: The Equinox Golf Resort & Spa. The grand Greek Revival-style resort stands in the center of Manchester with a history of hospitality dating back more than 250 years. It began as Marsh Tavern, which first opened in 1769 and became a haunt for American Revolutionaries. By mid-19th century, the property transformed into the Equinox House, an elite summer retreat that welcomed four U.S. presidents. A golf course was added in 1927.
Placed on the National Register for Historic Places in 1972, the resort closed for renovations in the 1980s to restore it to its former glory. The architecture and decorative elements of the centuries-old property were maintained, and some design secrets uncovered, such as a hidden tunnel. Today, The Equinox Golf Resort & Spa holds the honor of Vermont's oldest, still-operating hotel, and its 17 well-preserved buildings are home to nearly 200 rooms and suites, multiple restaurants, and a luxurious spa. Across the street from the resort is the historic golf course, offering 18 holes with remarkable mountain panoramas. Equinox is also just steps from the treasures of Manchester, a romantic village brimming with cafes and a big bookstore.
Equinox is located about a four-hour drive north of New York City, and the closest major airport is Albany International Airport, which is an 80-minute drive away. The resort is open year-round, but the best time to visit for golfing and hiking is April through November, while winter and early spring months invite leisurely spa days or snowy adventures like skiing or snowmobiling at nearby mountains.
Relax, eat, and sleep at The Equinox Golf Resort & Spa
The Equinox Golf Resort & Spa is anchored by The Main Inn, which features a grand white facade marked by impressive pillars and hunter green awning. Inside, guests can check into elegant rooms and suites decorated with an airy and neutral color palette, featuring gracious windows overlooking Green Mountain views. For more spacious accommodations, the neighboring Charles Orvis Inn is a historic 19th-century building renovated with one- and two-bedroom suites. Groups and families can also book one of the resort's multi-bedroom townhouses and rentals offering plenty of private outdoor space and full kitchens.
The Main Inn is the heartbeat of the property and home to its restaurants. Marsh Tavern, a nod to its 18th-century origins, is open daily for breakfast, lunch, and dinner and serves hearty, pub-inspired fare, such as burgers, fish and chips, and prime rib. For more formal dining, Chop House is an elegant steakhouse centered around its historic fireplace.
Across the lawn from The Main Inn is the resort's renowned The Spa at Equinox – a 13,000-square foot space for relaxation. Here, guests can decompress and book an array of pampering treatments, from massages and facials to body scrubs and nail services. There is also a large indoor swimming pool, and you can even take aquatic classes. Other amenities include an alfresco hot tub for enjoying mountain vistas while soaking, and sauna, steam room, and fitness center. Even if you're not an overnight guest, the resort offers day passes to the spa, so anyone can enjoy this calming mountainside sanctuary.
Golfing and outdoor activities at The Equinox Golf Resort & Spa
With panoramic mountain views and stunning greens, The Golf Club at Equinox has been a popular golf destination for at least a century, originally designed in 1926. It was renovated to modern standards by famed golf architect Rees Jones in 1991. Today, the 18-hole, par-71 course is considered one of the state's best, according to Top 100 Golf Courses. Fairways are flanked by towering trees that turn brilliant colors in the fall, and the grandeur of the Green Mountains rises in the backdrop. The rolling terrain makes the greens challenging, demanding accurate shots, but golfers of all abilities can enjoy their rounds amidst the peaceful setting. Beginner golfers or those who want to work on their game can sign up for lessons with an on-site golf pro. After a round, the clubhouse's Dormy Grill, with its alfresco veranda overlooking the course, is a scenic place to enjoy lunch or light bites.
Beyond golf, the resort provides access to plenty of other outdoor activities and adventures. Charles Orvis Inn was once the 19th-century home of the Orvis family of famed outdoor recreation company Orvis, which morphed from a local fly-fishing operation in the 1850s. You can sign up for classes at the resort's affiliated Orvis Fly-Fishing School and immerse yourself in Vermont's natural beauty to catch species like trout and bass in the Battenkill River. There's also plenty of hiking and mountain biking trails in the over 900-acre Equinox Preserve for those seeking easy nature paths or strenuous treks to the summit of Mount Equinox, which measures nearly 4,000 feet. And the Green Mountain region is filled with unique towns worth discovering, such as Dorset, a town bursting with cozy New England charm, which is a 7-mile drive away.