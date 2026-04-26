Vermont's Oldest Still-Operating Hotel Is A Restored 18th Century Resort With A Golf Course And Spa

Commanding an impressive perch in Vermont's Green Mountains is the state's oldest hotel: The Equinox Golf Resort & Spa. The grand Greek Revival-style resort stands in the center of Manchester with a history of hospitality dating back more than 250 years. It began as Marsh Tavern, which first opened in 1769 and became a haunt for American Revolutionaries. By mid-19th century, the property transformed into the Equinox House, an elite summer retreat that welcomed four U.S. presidents. A golf course was added in 1927.

Placed on the National Register for Historic Places in 1972, the resort closed for renovations in the 1980s to restore it to its former glory. The architecture and decorative elements of the centuries-old property were maintained, and some design secrets uncovered, such as a hidden tunnel. Today, The Equinox Golf Resort & Spa holds the honor of Vermont's oldest, still-operating hotel, and its 17 well-preserved buildings are home to nearly 200 rooms and suites, multiple restaurants, and a luxurious spa. Across the street from the resort is the historic golf course, offering 18 holes with remarkable mountain panoramas. Equinox is also just steps from the treasures of Manchester, a romantic village brimming with cafes and a big bookstore.

Equinox is located about a four-hour drive north of New York City, and the closest major airport is Albany International Airport, which is an 80-minute drive away. The resort is open year-round, but the best time to visit for golfing and hiking is April through November, while winter and early spring months invite leisurely spa days or snowy adventures like skiing or snowmobiling at nearby mountains.