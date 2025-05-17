Vermont's Four-Season Destination Is A Town Bursting With Cozy New England Charm And A Cute Swimming Hole

Quaint New England towns tend to get all the attention during the fall season, when the colorful foliage is in full bloom and pumpkin spice lattes are on the menu. But if you're craving those cozy vibes at any other time of the year, look no further than the tiny town of Dorset, Vermont. Chartered in 1761 — 30 years before Vermont became the union's 14th state — Dorset is brimming with history, charm, and plenty of things to do.

Thanks to its scenic mountain views, stretching farmlands, and stunning valleys, it's a beautiful place to visit regardless of what season finds you in the southern Vermont burg. Those vacationing in the summer months, however, will have the opportunity to appreciate some of Dorset's more famous destinations and attractions, from a unique swimming hole with a fascinating history to a revered performing arts festival.

Tucked into the state's breathtaking Green Mountain and Finger Lakes region, Dorset sits about an hour east of Saratoga Springs, New York. As such, the Albany International Airport is your best bet if flying in from outside New England. The other major, albeit much smaller, option is the Rutland Southern Vermont Regional Airport, just 20 miles from the town. If you're an out-of-towner looking to tack Dorset onto a larger Boston trip, a flight from Logan International Airport to Rutland will do the trick, putting you in the air for just over an hour.