One Of Vermont's Most Romantic Getaways Is A Village Brimming With Cafes, Cute B&Bs, And A Big Bookstore
Cradled by Vermont's picturesque Mount Equinox, Manchester is not more than a four-hour drive from Manhattan, Boston, or Connecticut. But easy accessibility is not the only appeal that draws travelers to this enchanting town. Its scenic ski slopes, vibrant charm, fly fishing spots, and inviting art centers have long captured the hearts of locals and tourists alike. In fact, Manchester has also transformed into a cherished destination for couples looking for romantic breaks and intimate holidays.
Take Hildene, for instance. One of the village's most popular attractions, it was once simply known for being Abraham Lincoln's descendants' former summer estate. But today, it has evolved into a beloved venue for proposals, weddings, and special occasions. Perched 300 feet above the Battenkill River Valley, and wedged between the Taconic Mountains and Green Mountains, its lush garden provides a dreamy setting to walk down the aisle. It also features Pangaea Restaurant, which offers a farm-to-table experience, using many ingredients sourced from its own farm. You'll also discover snug B&Bs, quaint cafes, and an iconic bookstore sprinkled across the town, making Manchester an ideal getaway for honeymooners and couples.
Explore cafes and date night spots in Manchester
Wilmington is not the only underrated Vermont town full of shops and trendy dining. Manchester also impresses with a rich culinary scene — including an array of cozy cafés and eateries to choose from. You can enjoy date night at The Silver Fork. Set in a restored former library and run by a couple, it invites you with art-adorned interiors and a wood-finished bar that is repurposed from the library's original bookshelves. For a leisurely brunch, check out curATE cafe at Southern Vermont Arts Center, which also welcomes you with artful decor and lush outdoor views.
Moreover, your time in Manchester is incomplete without stepping into the iconic Northshire Bookstore. A sought-after highlight, the bookstore is nestled in Colburn House. This former stagecoach inn transformed into a 10,000 square foot bookstore in 1985 and has since been welcoming travelers. In fact, during the time of its opening, some visitors were so eager that they began browsing the store even before the books were fully stocked. Today, parents can spend quality time at Colburn Cafe while their little ones happily engage in the library's children's section that spans a whole floor. Bite into the cafe's freshly baked items and hearty soups, paired with aromatic espresso. The Colburn Cafe — previously called Bonnet & Main –boasts vintage interiors, complementing the bookstore's historic neighborhood, which was once home to one of Manchester's very first settlers.
Manchester is brimming with quaint B&Bs
Spread over four acres of scenic landscapes, The Inn has suites across three historic buildings — the Main Inn, the Celebration Barn, and the Carriage House. The Carriage House offers suites with fireplaces, accentuating the warm ambiance of the space. You can spend hours unwinding on the front porch and basking in views of the mountains that flank the property. Treat yourself to a home-style breakfast, including Cottage Cake, that's served with apricot jelly and Vermont's famous maple syrup. After a hearty meal, head downtown on a romantic stroll, and explore the many shops and cafes located an amble away.
North Shire Lodge is just as inviting. Set on five and a half acres of rolling greenery, it's located in the historic Battenkill Valley. Each of its 14 rustic cabins comes with private outdoor decks and glass sliders, so you can marvel at the breathtaking landscape all day. Spend summers here, luxuriating in the heated outdoor pool, or dig into wholesome breakfasts all year long. Accommodations range from rooms with king beds for two adults to double beds that can sleep up to three adults or two adults with two kids. (Tip: Rates for both these B&Bs vary based on availability and season, so have a look at their official website for up-to-date prices.) You can also extend your trip and check out Dorset, located approximately 10 minutes away and known for its cozy New England charm. Or, visit Putney — a charming small town and art paradise that's worth the hour-long drive.