One Of Vermont's Most Romantic Getaways Is A Village Brimming With Cafes, Cute B&Bs, And A Big Bookstore

Cradled by Vermont's picturesque Mount Equinox, Manchester is not more than a four-hour drive from Manhattan, Boston, or Connecticut. But easy accessibility is not the only appeal that draws travelers to this enchanting town. Its scenic ski slopes, vibrant charm, fly fishing spots, and inviting art centers have long captured the hearts of locals and tourists alike. In fact, Manchester has also transformed into a cherished destination for couples looking for romantic breaks and intimate holidays.

Take Hildene, for instance. One of the village's most popular attractions, it was once simply known for being Abraham Lincoln's descendants' former summer estate. But today, it has evolved into a beloved venue for proposals, weddings, and special occasions. Perched 300 feet above the Battenkill River Valley, and wedged between the Taconic Mountains and Green Mountains, its lush garden provides a dreamy setting to walk down the aisle. It also features Pangaea Restaurant, which offers a farm-to-table experience, using many ingredients sourced from its own farm. You'll also discover snug B&Bs, quaint cafes, and an iconic bookstore sprinkled across the town, making Manchester an ideal getaway for honeymooners and couples.