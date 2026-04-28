What Is The Most Popular Camping Clothing Brand In The US?

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The rounded logo of The North Face is instantly identifiable to most consumers, including avid travelers, outdoor gearheads, and even indoor enthusiasts. It's meant to be a graphic representation of Yosemite National Park's Half Dome peak, one of the world's most iconic natural wonders and an extremely difficult climb. The North Face is well known for its expedition apparel, travel gear, and outdoor equipment, and it's the most popular camping clothing brand in the U.S, per global market research platform Statista.

In Statista's November 2024 study, 82% of 1,248 U.S.-based online consumers claimed to be aware of The North Face, the highest score out of the 20 brands highlighted, which included REI, Mammut, Eddie Bauer, and more. And in another 2024 study, carried out between February and October with the same number of participants, 56% responded favorably to the company (here it also received the top score). In comparison, other similarly prominent outdoor brands, like Patagonia, Black Diamond, and Arc'teryx, ranked significantly lower — 24%, 8%, and 6%, respectively. With the high percentage of American shoppers who are both aware of the company and view it positively, The North Face is certainly one of the most trusted and recognized outdoor brands.

Founded in San Francisco in 1966 by climber and conservationist Doug Tompkins, The North Face creates high-performance clothing and gear for exploration in rugged conditions. Its name comes from the side of a mountain that is typically the most challenging and dangerous in the northern hemisphere. Today, the company sponsors a diverse roster of expedition teams and extreme-sports athletes, including famed free-solo climber Alex Honnold.