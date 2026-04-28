What Is The Most Popular Camping Clothing Brand In The US?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The rounded logo of The North Face is instantly identifiable to most consumers, including avid travelers, outdoor gearheads, and even indoor enthusiasts. It's meant to be a graphic representation of Yosemite National Park's Half Dome peak, one of the world's most iconic natural wonders and an extremely difficult climb. The North Face is well known for its expedition apparel, travel gear, and outdoor equipment, and it's the most popular camping clothing brand in the U.S, per global market research platform Statista.
In Statista's November 2024 study, 82% of 1,248 U.S.-based online consumers claimed to be aware of The North Face, the highest score out of the 20 brands highlighted, which included REI, Mammut, Eddie Bauer, and more. And in another 2024 study, carried out between February and October with the same number of participants, 56% responded favorably to the company (here it also received the top score). In comparison, other similarly prominent outdoor brands, like Patagonia, Black Diamond, and Arc'teryx, ranked significantly lower — 24%, 8%, and 6%, respectively. With the high percentage of American shoppers who are both aware of the company and view it positively, The North Face is certainly one of the most trusted and recognized outdoor brands.
Founded in San Francisco in 1966 by climber and conservationist Doug Tompkins, The North Face creates high-performance clothing and gear for exploration in rugged conditions. Its name comes from the side of a mountain that is typically the most challenging and dangerous in the northern hemisphere. Today, the company sponsors a diverse roster of expedition teams and extreme-sports athletes, including famed free-solo climber Alex Honnold.
Why is The North Face so popular?
Along with Columbia Sportswear, The North Face remains one of the most popular and best-selling camping brands in the United States. In the third quarter of the 2025 fiscal year, this global outfitter reportedly brought in $1.253 billion in revenue. Additionally, it has helped VF Corporation, the parent company that also owns Timberland and Vans, generate over $10 billion. Reviewers have praised the brand's durability, reliability, functional design, and top-level quality. A menswear journalist from GQ noted, "59 years after its founding, The North Face still pumps out S-Tier technical apparel that also looks good, which really isn't always a given." Meanwhile, a gear expert from Field Mag wrote, "it has done a fantastic job of employing the technology from their highest end products ... in its more mainstream and affordable techwear."
Additionally, its versatile range of products makes it popular with a large demographic — anyone from the experienced high-altitude climber to the hostel-frequenting solo traveler. So, whether you're hitting one of the five mountains that are more dangerous to climb than Everest or simply backpacking through Përmet, a tourist-friendly Albanian town with stunning vistas, The North Face has got you covered.
You can find its various product lines in its physical stores and official online shop, but they're also available through third-party retailers, including Walmart, Backcountry, and Amazon. For example, its highly rated Borealis Commuter Backpack ($109.25 on Amazon, as of this writing) is carry-on size and offers ergonomic support, multi-use pockets for convenient organization, and adjustable straps for a customized fit. Meanwhile, the Antora Waterproof Jacket is made of breathable polyester, and it's wind- and waterproof. Although it's lightweight, it's made to keep you warm and dry on the trails, and it's easily packable. It currently retails for $110 on Amazon, with a 4.7 overall rating.