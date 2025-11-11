Five Mountains That Are More Dangerous To Climb Than Everest

Mount Everest is the highest point on Earth. It stands at an incredible 29,032 feet and grows about 0.16 inches a year, just one of the intriguing facts about the world's tallest mountain. Summiting Mount Everest is a lifetime achievement that requires months of intensive preparation and training. Every year, hundreds of climbers attempt to scale its snowy peaks. Sadly, a few never make it back home alive — dangerously unpredictable weather is one reason Everest can turn deadly. Yet, this iconic mountain is far from being the deadliest in the world. It's not even in the top three.

Weather, geography, and infrastructure are all factors in determining how dangerous a mountain is, regardless of its size. The Himalayan Database has kept a record of all climbers who have summited mountains above 26,000 feet since the 1900s — and those who never returned. The formula for determining which mountain is most dangerous is to divide the number of summits by the number of deaths. Historically, Everest had a death rate of approximately 14%. Today, that risk has been reduced significantly to about 1% thanks to improved logistics on the mountain. Still, according to that grim calculation, there are a few other summits deadlier than Everest.

There's a reason climbers call the area above 26,000 feet the "death zone" — and no accident that all five mountains on this list are above that threshold. Hypothermia, frostbite, and altitude sickness are just some of the risks climbers undertake on even the most well-trafficked routes up Mount Everest or any of these other summits. Some mountaineers are warning that these dangerous climbs have become too popular, thanks to new and dangerous "secret weapons."